CSX Crushed Expectations: What It Means Going Forward

CSX Corp. (CSX) did it again. The company crushed top and bottom line expectations in its third quarter. Investors demanded and CSX delivered. The company made progress in every way imaginable. Not only did CSX report strong volume and pricing growth, but the company also increased efficiency ratios and showed that there are not many stocks that exploit an economic growth trend as well as CSX.

Beat With A Capital 'B'

Just like last quarter, we got another strong earnings beat in the third quarter. EPS came in at $1.05 which is $0.11 above expectations and 106% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. This is the fourth consecutive earnings beat as well as the fourth consecutive quarter with double-digit EPS growth.

Sales came in at $3.13 billion which is also higher than expectations of $3.04 billion. The year-on-year growth rate accelerated to 14% which is a multi-year high. And I know I am stating the obvious, but I have to say that these numbers are absolutely impressive. Especially considered that sales are not influenced by tax cuts nor the company's increasing efficiency. It's just the pure ability to turn economic growth into strong top-line growth.

That said, the overview below might be even more important than the one above. Transportation volume was up in every single segment but fertilizers. This is extremely positive considered that it is a good confirmation of the economic trend. Chemicals are up 5% which was partially offset by fly ash and sand shipment declines. Agricultural volumes were up thanks to domestic and export grain strength. Auto volumes were supported by a strong truck and auto market. Minerals and forest products benefited from strong construction activities while fertilizer suffered from a customer close. In other words, that decline is not cyclical.

Sales accelerated, even more, thanks to strong revenue per unit growth. Total merchandise revenue increased 12% with volumes being up 5%. Total sales are up 14% thanks to a 9% revenue per unit increase.

This brings me to the next topic: efficiency. The operating ratio dropped to 58.7% from 68.3% in Q3 of 2017. Even though this is 0.1 points higher compared to last quarter's operating ratio, there is no denying that we are at record lows. The third quarter saw an additional increase of train velocity to 17.9 miles per hour while total cars online decreased to slightly below 123,500.

Additionally, CSX reduced capital investments by 15% to $1,240 million while adjusted free cash flow increased 55% to $2.43 billion. Total shareholder distributions accelerated 48% or $3.39 billion. $2.82 billion consists of buybacks while the remaining $570 million are dividends.

So far, the company has once again proven to be a leading transportation company. However, the question remains:

What's Next?

According to CSX, we can expect sales to increase 6% to 8% in 2018. The company also mentions that results are ahead of plan which is not a big surprise given the blowout numbers in the third quarter.

Personally, I do not care that much about railroad management's expectations of the economy. When it comes to railroads, I mainly care about their expectations and plans to perform/cut costs within a certain economic environment. Most railroads are large enough to justify the use of macro indicators as a prediction tool. CSX is one of those companies. That said, leading manufacturing shipments are currently at their highest levels since the early 2000s. That's why CSX was able to do so well. Even though I did not expect 14% sales growth, I have to say that the company had to deliver solid growth given the strong indication from leading indicators.

That said, I fully expect the company to deliver on its 6% to 8% full-year revenue growth target. I would not even be surprised to see 9% growth if sentiment stays at current levels.

Takeaway

CSX did everything right in its third quarter. The company once again beat estimates and revealed stunning sales growth. Moreover, the operating ratio continued its decline in an environment that is everything except easy for companies that rely on labor and oil products like diesel.

I continue to be bullish on the stock and expect a rally towards $80 and beyond over the next few months. I do not see why traders would ignore the current correction.

The biggest risk is a declining economy. However, even though we are at a mature stage of the business cycle, I do not expect a rapid growth slowing trend.

I happily remain long CSX and think we will continue to see strong capital gains over the next few weeks.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.