Silver Weekly: Favorable Circumstances

I propose SLV to take advantage of a potential rally in spot silver prices in the coming months.

The balance of risks to SLV is skewed to the upside over the next 6 to 12 months.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials lifted markedly their net short position in Comex silver by 739 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 2-9, marking a 9th straight week of net speculative selling.

Although the net speculative length (at -3,460 tonnes as of October 9) has increased by 801 tonnes over the past month, it is now much closer to its historical low of -4,506 tonnes reached in the week ending to September 4, 2018.

In my latest Gold Weekly (see: A Triptych For Stronger Gold Prices Is Under Way, October 16), I noted that gold’s speculative positioning on the Comex was excessively bearish and therefore, warranted a normalization. In the case of silver, the situation is even more extreme.

Accordingly, the likelihood of a speculative normalization in the silver futures market, in terms of both timing and magnitude, is relatively much higher. I expect this normalization to materialize by year-end 2018.

Bottom line: the impact of a speculative normalization on silver spot prices is set to be substantial, which in turn will drive the value of SLV much higher.

Investment positioning

ETF investors cut around 19 tonnes of silver of their physical holdings across various ETFs over the latest reporting period of October 5-12. The weekly pace of outflows was relatively small compared with outflows during most of 2018.

As of October 12, FastMarkets estimates that silver-ETF holdings totaled 20,086 tonnes. This is a little lower than the YTD average of 20,161 tonnes and the 2017 average of 20,285 tonnes.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have sold 123 tonnes of silver, which corresponds to a fairly small amount because it represents a decline of just 0.6% in total silver-ETF holdings.

ETF investors remain on the sidelines in spite of the recent rebound in spot silver prices.

Bottom line: In contrast with gold for which ETF investors are momentum-driven, silver ETF investors tend to prefer to buy on the dips. I expect limited outflows in silver because most ETF investors seem “long-termists” and ergo, unfazed by the current noise.

Trading positioning

Silver spot prices rebounded strongly by 2% on Thursday October 11, contradicting frontally the thesis of my latest Silver Weekly (see: Silver Weekly: Capitulation Under Way, October 11), published the same day. In it, I argued in favour of a brutal capitulation pushing spot silver prices to fresh YTD lows.

Unfortunately, my thesis did not play out; instead, spot silver prices have moved back above their 20 DMA, which pushed the momentum indicator temporarily above 0.

The recent stabilisation of spot silver prices has coincided with a friendlier macro backdrop characterized by a weaker dollar, lower US real rates, and poorer global risk-taking appetite, conducive to stronger monetary demand for precious metals. For more details, please refer to my latest Gold Weekly (A Triptych For Stronger Gold Prices Is Under Way, October 16).

Should the presently sweet macro backdrop for the precious metals complex continue in near term, the “final” capitulation in the silver market would be highly unlikely.

Importantly, given the elevated level in the gold/silver ratio, I concur that the prospects for spot silver prices are relatively better than than for gold over a 12-month view.

As a result, long-term investors could see current price levels as attractive to reinforce their upside exposure to silver prices.

As far as I am concerned, I am already positioned on the long side in gold so I prefer not to increase too much my net long exposure to the precious metals complex while the recent trend (especially for silver) has been on the downside (see chart below).

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices over a 6- to 12- month view, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be between 6 to 12 months (maximum) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Bottom line: While I think that the ultimate capitulation has been adverted by a suddenly positive change in the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex, the balance of risks to SLV is skewed to the upside over a 6-12 month view but volatility in the near term cannot be ruled out in the next three months.

