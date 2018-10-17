First REIT: New Growth Opportunities Revealed By Q3 Results

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Singapore-based hospital and healthcare real estate investment trust First REIT (OTC:FESNF) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results show fairly strong quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth, which was largely expected due to a major acquisition that I discussed in an earlier article on First REIT. This will benefit unitholders in the trust through an increased distribution, which is always nice. The trust still has further opportunities to grow its distribution over the coming quarters so its streak has not ended yet.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from First REIT's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

First REIT brought in a total of S$29.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 5.1% increase compared to the prior-year quarter.

The trust reported a total net property income of S$28.9 million in the third quarter. This represents a 5.4% increase year over year.

First REIT completed the acquisitions of Siloam Hospitals Buton & Lippo Plaza Buton and Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta.

The trust reported distributable income of S$16.9 million in the most recent quarter, which represents a 1.4% year-over-year increase.

First REIT announced a quarterly distribution of 2.15 Singaporean cents, which is a 0.5% year-over-year increase.

The first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to note is that nearly every figure representing profitability increased compared to the prior-year quarter. The primarily reason for this was the trust's purchase of two Indonesian hospitals, Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta and Siloam Hospitals Buton & Lippo Plaza Buton. The reason why this acquisition boosted the trust's income is simply that it had a greater number of cash flow generating properties in the quarter than it did a year ago. This is the general method that real estate investment trusts use to grow so the trust taking this path should not be particularly surprising.

One thing that may catch the attention of readers is that the trust managed to grow its distributable income by 1.4% year over year but was only able to increase its per unit distribution by 0.5%. The main reason for this was a sharp increase in the number of outstanding trust units. At the end of the third quarter of 2017, First REIT had 779,747,143 units outstanding. This grew to 788,479,925 units by the end of the third quarter of this year, which is an increase of 1.12%. This increase in the outstanding units diluted the impact of the higher distributable income. Thus, only unitholders that increased their position during the past year got to enjoy the full impact of the higher distributable income.

This is an unfortunate problem with the trust structure. As the trust is essentially forced to pay out all of its income to unitholders, it is unable to save any money to use as growth capital. Therefore, whenever the company wishes to acquire a new property, it needs to raise capital. It can do this either through equity or through debt, most commonly through both methods so that it can keep its leverage ratios at reasonable levels. In order to fund the equity component, the trust is forced to issue new units, which then dilutes current owners. The trick for the trust is to ensure that it is able to grow its distributable income at a faster rate than the unit count increases. Thus far, it does appear that First REIT was able to do this as it was still able to increase its per unit distribution in the latest quarter despite the increased unit count. This is overall good to see.

A second source for the trust's year-over-year growth came from its existing properties. As is the case with many long-term leases (First REIT's are usually for fifteen years or more), the leases that it has with its hospital tenants call for annual rent increases, which are mostly meant to compensate for inflation, as well as provide a little growth for the landlord. The impact of this on the company's profitability was much smaller than for the new hospitals though, so it's definitely not a major component in the growth thesis.

One development that could prove quite beneficial for First REIT's forward growth came on September 18 when OUE Limited and OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited proposed the acquisition of Bowspirit (First REIT's external manager) from Lippo Karawaci. In addition, OUE Lippo Healthcare offered to acquire Lippo Karawaci's entire stake in First REIT. The total proposed price of this deal is S$142 million. The reason why this could prove quite beneficial for First REIT is the fact that OUE Lippo Healthcare is a major developer of healthcare facilities in Japan and China, both of which are quickly becoming growth centers for healthcare due to Japan's aging population and the sheer size of China's population. Presumably, OUE wants to use First REIT as a vehicle into which it can drop down its healthcare facilities, thus recouping the cost of building them. This is much what Lippo Karawaci was doing with its healthcare facilities. If this is indeed the case, then this acquisition could ultimately result in the trust being able to quickly expand its footprint into Japan and China. If the trust still has the right of first refusal to any hospital that Lippo Karawaci builds, we can see how this could stimulate growth.

Most of the hospitals in First REIT's portfolio are located in Indonesia. This is another area in which demand for healthcare services has been growing as the nationwide health insurance scheme continues to be adopted. This will continue to increase the need for additional hospitals in that country, which should continue to provide First REIT with more hospitals that it can buy (assuming that it retains the right of first refusal). Thus, we could see a pick up in the speed of its growth as it will be able to pick from hospitals in multiple countries.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for First REIT as its new properties contributed positively to its bottom line. This allowed the trust to increase its per unit distribution, which is always a nice thing to see. We may also see it getting a new avenue for growth going forward with the Bowspirit acquisition, which will hopefully result in higher income and distribution growth going forward.

