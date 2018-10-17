How Safe Is The Dividend Of General Motors?

General Motors (GM) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last four months, as it has lost 1/3 of its market cap whereas S&P has remained essentially flat. As a result, the dividend yield of General Motors has climbed to an almost 4-year high level of 4.8%. As this yield has attracted many income-oriented investors, the big question is how safe this dividend is. In this article, I will analyze why General Motors is likely to cut its dividend upon the first major headwind, such as a recession.

Payout ratio

As the annual dividend is $1.52 per share and General Motors is expected to earn $5.92 per share this year, its payout ratio is 26%. This is a markedly low payout ratio and hence, it bodes well for the sustainability of the dividend. In addition, as the automaker is expected to post similar earnings next year, its payout ratio is likely to remain around its current level. Overall, this metric does not signal any trouble for the dividend.

Positive earnings surprises

It is worth noting that General Motors has exceeded the analysts' earnings per share estimates for 13 consecutive quarters and the revenue estimates in 11 out of the last 13 quarters. This is a remarkable streak, which shows that it has become rather rare for the company to disappoint the investing community in its earnings reports.

Debt and rising interest rates

Auto manufacturers are infamous for spending excessive amounts on capital expenses only to remain relevant. In other words, they need to invest heavy amounts to withstand the fierce competition in their business and defend their market share. Consequently, they tend to accumulate excessive amounts of debt.

General Motors is not an exception, as it has a net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $128.8 B, as per the latest earnings report. Nevertheless, as this amount is approximately 13 times the annual earnings and part of this debt comes from the financial segment of the company, it is not extreme. This is also reflected in the interest expense, which "eats" only 9% of the operating income and thus does not burden the company.

Although the debt load of General Motors is not extreme, rising interest rates will increase the interest expense of the company and will thus render its debt more burdensome. In addition, higher interest rates tend to reduce the total amount invested in the economy. Consequently, they are likely to somewhat limit the U.S. economic growth in the years ahead. More importantly, higher rates deter consumers from initiating auto loans while they also make it harder for consumers to pay off their loans. Therefore, the rising rates are likely to negatively affect the vehicle sales. Overall, the aggressive interest rate hikes of the Fed are likely to negatively affect General Motors.

Trends in car sales

Most auto manufacturers have already stated the negative impact of tariffs on their earnings. For instance, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), the German automaker, recently reduced its full-year forecast for its operating margin from 8-10% to 7% due to this headwind.

Moreover, car sales seem to have reached a plateau in the last four years, after several years of growth.

Source: www.statista.com

When the economy is in recession, people tend to postpone car purchases. As a result, when the economy begins to recover, there is "built-up demand" for vehicles in the first years of the recovery. This was evident in the first years of the recovery after the Great Recession. However, as a recession has not shown up for nine consecutive years, the "built-up demand" has essentially reached a saturation point. Consequently, even if the economy remains in growth mode in the upcoming years, the annual car sales are not likely to meaningfully grow from their current level.

This fact should not be underestimated by investors. If the economy continues to grow, the car sales will probably remain around their current level. If a recession shows up, the car sales will plunge. To cut a long story short, this is a lose-lose situation for automakers. That's why the stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 5.4. While this valuation seems extremely cheap on the surface, it essentially reflects the fact that the company has reached its peak earnings.

Free cash flows

As mentioned above, automakers tend to spend hefty amounts on capital expenses only to remain competitive. As a result, they post relatively poor free cash flows. While this is a fact for the whole sector, General Motors has a remarkably poor record in cash flows. More precisely, it has posted deeply negative free cash flows (below -$10 B per year) for four consecutive years.

GM Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Source: www.ycharts.com

As dividends are funded from the free cash flows, the extremely negative free cash flows of General Motors constitute a red flag. A portion of the negative free cash flows has resulted from the finance business of the company, but the extremely negative free cash flows for such a long period do not bode well for the sustainability of the dividend, particularly if a strong headwind shows up. Ford (F) has a finance segment as well but it has been posting positive free cash flows every single year in the last decade.

It is also worth noting that General Motors recently issued $2.1 B of senior unsecured notes at a 5.0-6.0% interest rate. This simply confirms that the earnings of the company are not sufficient to fund its investments and its shareholder distributions. The poor free cash flows are also evident from the fact that the company has frozen its dividend for 11 consecutive quarters. When a company cannot raise its dividend for almost three years in a row, investors should get the message that the company is struggling to maintain its dividend.

Cyclical industry

The business of General Motors is highly cyclical. Whenever a recession shows up, the sales of vehicles collapse and the company incurs heavy losses. This was evident in 2008 when the automaker filed for bankruptcy. As a recession has not shown up for nine consecutive years, this is a significant risk factor to keep in mind, particularly amid rising interest rates. While no-one knows how long it will take for the next recession to show up, the impact of such a downturn on General Motors will be immense and will almost certainly result in a dividend cut. Therefore, investors should not base their General Motors investing thesis on its dividend.

Caveat

While General Motors is struggling to maintain its generous dividend, it may be able to maintain its current dividend for years if a recession does not show up. In the absence of a recession, the U.S. car sales are not likely to fall significantly from their current level and hence, the automaker will probably be able to avoid cutting its dividend. Nevertheless, as a recession has not shown up for nine years in a row, investors should not rely on the absence of a recession for many more years.

Final thoughts

In the absence of a major downturn, such as a recession, General Motors is likely to maintain its current dividend. Even if it faces some temporary issues, it will probably pause its share repurchases in order to save funds and thus maintain its dividend. On the other hand, as the automaker has paid the same dividend for 11 consecutive quarters and it has been bleeding more than $10 B in annual free cash flows in each of the last four years, it is evident that the company is struggling to maintain its dividend. Overall, General Motors is likely to cut its dividend upon the first major headwind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.