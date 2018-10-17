Netflix: Revenue Slows Down

Netflix was overvalued before; now it is just dangerous.

Netflix's guidance is very weak as it shows that Netflix's top line is slowing down.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) shares soared after hours. But I argue that investors may not have been paying enough attention to Netflix's outlook. Netflix's guidance shows that its top-line growth is slowing.

Recent Results - Q3 2018

Eric, I would say these aren't new disclosures in a sense that that's pretty strong term. I would say this is an evolution of a partner strategy [...] - Netflix CFO Wells; Q3 2018 earnings call

Going over Netflix's earnings call is like looking at a work of art. The PR game this quarter was to focus as much as possible on a single metric: net subscriber ads. Any deviation from this singular focus and Netflix's management would simply bring it back to this one key focus for investors: it's business as usual.

There was little concern over the profitability of these new subscribers, all that matters is getting a new set of eyeballs on Netflix. If this business model does not resound with readers about American Online back in 2000, then nothing will.

Here is what I find remarkable: Netflix's guidance clearly points to the fact that its top line is slowing. Netflix guided Q4 2018 towards 27.8% YoY growth, which is down sequentially from Q3 2018 at 34.0%. In fact, for bulls who might argue about seasonality, I have demonstrated below the figures for Q4 from the previous' 2 years.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, Q3 2018 shareholder letter

It is unmistakable, Netflix's top line is not growing as fast as it was. Which makes sense, right? The law of large numbers causes diminishing returns.

Next, another key aspect which I found astonishing was the ease with which Netflix was able to put out the bad news that its Q4 2018 operating margin was less than half the margin for Q3 2018. Additionally, that Q4 2018 would be over a third lower YoY to 4.9%.

In other words, Netflix's top line is slowing down and its EPS number will be down close to 44% YoY. Shareholders, in the past, could have argued that Netflix was growing so it did not matter that Netflix was permanently investing for growth. But now we have proof that Netflix's top line is not growing at such a rapid clip any further, we know that EPS number will be down in Q4, yet the stock still soared after hours?

Competition

The competition for content is a very hot space right now. Any company with spare financial resources is entering this space. We have Apple (AAPL) with its original content, YouTube Premium (GOOGL)(GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) Prime, even Walmart (WMT) with Vudu. The list goes on. Any investor who believes that Netflix has no competition is has a very wrong idea. The competition is coming and fast.

Valuation - Simple Math

Please note the wording of this phrase:

[...] we will target a little less quarterly variance next year in our progress to our full year target of 13% - Q3 2018 shareholder letter

Let's think about what this actually means. We have already concluded that Netflix is not growing with a CAGR of 30% any longer. However, for the sake of the argument, let's use this CAGR of 30% to estimate Netflix's FY 2019 revenue, this would mean that Netflix's revenue would reach $20.5 billion in FY 2019 and with a 13% operating margin, Netflix would generate operating income of $2.7.

Then, onto interest expense. Netflix's Q2 2018 SEC filings point towards its interest expense of roughly 3% of revenue.

Source: author's calculations

Thus, investors would be willing to pay roughly 76 times forward earnings (before taxes) for Netflix, when Netflix is no longer growing at even 30%? This leaves investors with nil margin of safety.

Takeaway

Netflix remains in investors' favor. But while the Street is focused on subscriber adds, I urge readers to focus on the bottom line: Netflix is overvalued.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

