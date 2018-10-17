The E.W. Scripps' (SSP) CEO Adam Symson on Triton Acquisition Investor Call -Transcript

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Triton Acquisition Investor Call October 17, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Carolyn Micheli – Investor Relations

Adam Symson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Laura Tomlin – National Media Senior Vice President

Lisa Knutson – Chief Financial Officer

Dan Kurnos – The Benchmark

Marci Ryvicker – Wolfe Research

Kyle Evans – Stephens

David Steinhardt – Litespeed Partners

Jamie Zimmerman – Litespeed Partners

Dennis Leibowitz – Act II Partners

Thanks, David. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us for a discussion of The E.W. Scripps Company's acquisition of the leader in digital audio measurement and delivery, Triton. A reminder that our conference call and webcast include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ. Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC filings. You can visit scripps.com for more information.

You also can follow along with our discussion today using a presentation that’s posted on scripps.com under Investor Information. We’ll hear first this morning from Scripps’ President and CEO, Adam Symson; then National Media SVP, Laura Tomlin; and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Knutson. Also in the room are Controller and Treasurer, Doug Lyons; and Local Media President, Brian Lawlor. Here’s Adam.

Good morning and thanks for joining us. Today, we’re announcing an acquisition that significantly moves us forward with our company’s value-creation strategies through the acquisition of the audio streaming business, Triton. Triton is the leader in audience measurement and content delivery infrastructure for the digital audio industry, and as a B2B technology services company, it helps its customers, the audio publishers, makes money in this growing ecosystem.

Triton is capitalizing on the changing way media consumers listen to music and spoken-word programming. Because of our position in podcasting, with Stitcher and Midroll, we’ve been telling you for several years now about the dynamic and fast-growing digital audio marketplace. It’s impossible to miss the fact that everyone is always listening to something now, be it through a smartphone while walking down the street, inside a connected car or at home through a smart speaker. The listening landscape has changed as audiences are turning more to digitally delivered products, such as streaming music services and podcasts, to entertain and engage them.

Like Scripps, Triton is a business that has been successfully built on anticipating where media consumers are going. Today, Triton’s technology and measurement is helping to drive the growth of the digital audio marketplace. For Scripps, the Triton business will be immediately accretive to company margins. Right off the bat, it will contribute significantly to the profitability of our National Media segment. It diversifies Scripps’ dependence on advertising revenue. And for a very good price, it brings in two separate established and growing lines of business with significant barriers to entry, customer captivity and really nice margins.

Triton was founded 12 years ago and is led by a management team with strong expertise as well as long-term customer relationships. Laura Tomlin will talk more in a few minutes about the dynamic digital audio industry, the leadership position Triton holds in it as well as the opportunity for continued growth and value creation under Scripps. Then Lisa Knutson will discuss the financial highlights of this transaction. But first, let me share more about how this opportunity aligns with the Scripps strategy.

As we’ve often said, we look to fuel company growth by being opportunistic in the marketplace as well as responsive to the changing interests and needs of today’s media consumer. Those of you who know Scripps are familiar with our ability to identify new channels of value creation and cash flow generation, much like we did with our acquisition of the Katz networks last year. In our national segment, we’re focused on building businesses with national scale that carry an organically growing revenue base and will fuel the segment’s margin expansion.

Now make no mistake about it. At the very same time during which we’re creating new value with National Media businesses, we continue to double down on our focus on television station M&A. As we’ve told you, buying TV stations to gain scale and improve our operating portfolio is our number one M&A priority. The acquisition of Triton does not change that priority, and it will not restrict us from achieving our goals in pursuit of additional or transformational scale and margin growth in Local Media.

Over the last year, this management team has acted with a high level of urgency to reposition the company for better operating performance and superior near-term results alongside our strategies for long-term value creation. We’re now well underway with our 5-point plan. We restructured and reorganized the company around our consumer, making us more efficient and effective.

We’ve nearly completed $30 million in annualized cost cuts. We will soon complete the sales of our radio assets. We continue the aggressive pursuit of scale and depth in our broadcast business. We’ve already announced we’ll be picking up a few stations in strategic markets and expect additional opportunities to strengthen our Local Media portfolio ahead. And we’re driving significant revenue growth at Newsy and Stitcher, Midroll. We also began a program to return capital to shareholders through our first dividend in 10 years and an accelerated share repurchase plan we executed in late summer, moves by the company’s Board, affirming the direction we’re going.

You’ve heard me say that both the near-term and long-term require our equal energy. The acquisition of Triton continues to add to the strength and significance of our National Media segment and its strategic underpinnings for long-term value creation. Triton is a growth business with an efficient business model and healthy margins that will contribute good cash flow.

Now here’s Laura to talk more about the digital audio landscape and Triton’s leadership in it.

Thanks Adam. Good morning everyone. First, I want to note that I’ll be referencing some slides from our Triton Investor Presentation. You can find that presentation at scripps.com under Investor information. If you listen to Spotify or Pandora, stream a radio station from your iPhone or listen to a podcast on your smart speaker at home, you are using digital audio. And the chances are that, like most Americans, you are doing one or more of these things already.

Consumers moved from buying CDs to downloading music, and now technology allows listeners to stream the music or audio content of their choice, whether it be on their phones, through their car’s entertainment systems or through smart speakers. Digital audio is simply the transmission of audio files over digital platforms.

Here are a few stats about this ecosystem, which you can also find on Slides 8 and 9 of our presentation. 64% of Americans are listening monthly to digital audio, 74% of U.S. households will own at least one smart speaker within the next two years, revenue from digital audio streaming is expected to grow 18% a year through 2022, advertising on digital audio is expected to grow nearly 40% through 2020.

On Slide 10, you can see that the global digital audio marketplace is expected to grow to nearly $15 billion by 2022. Many U.S. and global audio companies depend on Triton to help them tap into that important and growing audience and advertising marketplace. Triton was founded in 2006 by former Westwood One Chairman, Neal Schore. He and his seasoned team of media executives have developed a business-to-business revenue model. Triton is a software-as-a-service company.

And turning to Slide 12, you can see that Triton has two lines of business: Infrastructure and Measurement. Triton charges licensing fees to audio publishers for these services.

Take a look at Slide 13. On the Infrastructure side, Triton takes a content feed from an audio publisher and converts it into a digital stream that be – that can be delivered to the listener on any distribution platform. For example, if you ask Alexa to play NPR, Triton creates the digital stream in here and inserts targeted ads into that digital stream.

Slide 14 provides a view of the Measurement side of the business. Triton is to digital audio as Nielsen has historically been to television. Triton’s measurement is the widely accepted currency by which streaming audio advertising is transacted. Triton directly measures listeners and their digital audio streams, providing the aggregated data to audio publishers and to ad agencies to buy and sell advertising. Triton receives license fees from audio companies who need the measurement to monetize this growing part of their business. In fact, Triton is the only digital audio measurement company accredited by the Media Rating Council, or MRC, and is widely adopted by agencies worldwide.

Turning to Slide 15, we have highlighted Triton’s competitive advantages. Number one, it has already gained critical mass with audio publishers and, therefore, has by far the largest pool of audience to measure through its existing customers. Number two, it’s been adopted as the digital audio measurement standard for all major ad agencies. Number three, it is the only MRC-accredited source of digital audio listening data. Number four, it is deeply embedded into the back-end software system of its customers. And finally, it is a critical infrastructure and management component of its customers’ ability to grow and monetize digital audiences. So these customers are heavily reliant on Triton, and Triton is a positive return on investment for them.

On Slide 16, are some of our Triton’s key customers, major U.S. and global players in the audio industry. Triton does business in more than 40 countries and expects to continue to expand internationally. To conclude, this acquisition strengthens our presence in the rapidly growing digital audio marketplace. It is immediately accretive to company margins, and it grows our National Media segment profitability. This allows us to make a greater contribution to company performance.

Now here’s Lisa to discuss the financial highlights of this acquisition.

Thanks, Laura, and good morning, everyone. We’ve been saying for about a year now that we favor a balanced approach to allocating capital, and the acquisition of Triton complements this strategy. We are returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and share repurchase plan. We bought two television stations in strategic markets out of the Gray, Raycom divestitures, and we are aggressively pursuing opportunities to acquire additional scale. We are also growing our National Media division, both organically and through the acquisition of growth businesses such as Triton that are a strategic fit for us.

In terms of growth, we expect Triton to increase its revenue in the low to mid-teen percentages over the next several years, driven by its two established business lines, Infrastructure and Measurement. We expect this business to continue to produce margins in the 30% to 40% range. In 2018, Triton has projected to have about $40 million of revenue, as well as EBITDA in the mid-teen millions of dollars. Obviously, this will be a strong contribution to the National Media division’s sustained profitability and margin expansion.

Looking out three years, with the addition of Triton, we are on track to generate more than $500 million of National Media segment revenue in 2021. The purchase price for Triton is $150 million and we’ll pay for this acquisition through cash on hand. Based upon strong political advertising revenues this fall, after the Triton acquisition, the addition of the Tallahassee and Waco television stations and the sale of our radio assets, we expect our net leverage to be about 3.3x by the end of the year. We have the capacity to continue to add scale and the depth to our Local Media portfolio.

This is a stock acquisition from private equity firm Vector Capital. There is no step-up in assets for tax purposes. Finally, based on the $150 million purchase price and Triton’s expected 2018 financial results, we get a deal multiple of about 3.7x revenue and about 9x its EBITDA. These are very competitive multiples for a software-as-a-service business.

And now, operator, we’re ready for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is going to come from the line of Dan Kurnos with The Benchmark. Please go ahead.

Dan Kurnos

Great. Thanks. Good morning. Can you guys just go a little bit deeper into the components of revenue growth? Obviously, you’ve got the two segments within Triton, and you talked about licensing fees, but how should we think about it from either new logo versus pricing versus add-on? And just kind of parse that out for us, so we understand how the growth trajectory looks here.

Lisa Knutson

Dan, it’s Lisa. The revenue mix between the two business lines within Triton – so revenue is pretty evenly split between both Measurement and Infrastructure. We expect future growth to come from both lines of business and especially in Measurement. Measurement is about 37%, Infrastructure about 51% and non-core around 12%.

Dan Kurnos

And just in terms of future, under – we understand how Nielsen works, but are you guys looking at growth there via – I’m just trying to understand, when guys adopt this, are you looking at new logo growth? You obviously have a pretty established portfolio, but is it new logo growth? It is pricing? Just – or is it just add-on adoption from guys that are testing the service or using it on some of their stations? How should we think about that?

Adam Symson

Hey Dan, it’s Adam. It’s actually both. There’s a lot of opportunity for us to continue to expand this service with new customers, both nationally as well as internationally. There’s a lot of opportunity actually internationally, as the rest of the world continues also to see significant growth in the digital audio marketplace. But at the same time, Triton, I think, represents a very positive ROI for its customers. And so as contracts come up, of course, there’s always the opportunity for us to continue to expand that relationship.

Dan Kurnos

Got it. That’s helpful. And then just in terms of contracts, can you talk a little bit about contract length and logo renewal rates?

Laura Tomlin

Hey Dan, it’s Laura. The contract length terms vary from two to three years. But that’s one of the reasons we really like this business. It’s recurring, predictable revenue and as well, very long-term contracts.

Dan Kurnos

Do you – and churn levels, do you guys have any sense as to what the churn levels are?

Laura Tomlin

Yes, really low churn rates. I mean, in the low single digits, I believe, but very low.

Dan Kurnos

Got it. And then just, either Laura or Adam, can you just expound a little bit upon the international opportunity? How much of the revenue now is currently from international?

Laura Tomlin

Dan, the revenue from international is minimal today. A lot of the revenue comes from the U.S. But Triton sees a lot of opportunity to expand internationally. If you follow them at all, they’ve announced a lot of new deals with commercial radio broadcasters in the international space. And there’s going to be a lot of growth there expected in the future.

Dan Kurnos

All right, and last one for me, and then I’ll let someone else ask some questions. Look, private equity is not usually known for giving stuff away. SaaS multiples are usually 12 to 14 on EBITDA for established businesses and a little bit higher on EV to revs. I don’t know why, if Vector was looking for an exit or what it was? Just any thoughts as to why you’re able to get such a good purchase price?

Lisa Knutson

Besides the fact that we’re great negotiators, I mean, we – revenue – the revenue multiple that I mentioned was about 3.7 times and EBITDA in multiple of nine. We saw this business as a target, went after it, and we’re pleased that we were successful in the negotiations.

Dan Kurnos

All right. Fair enough. Congratulations.

Adam Symson

And of course, we acknowledge your comment that we do think we got a really good deal.

Dan Kurnos

I would hope so, Adam, but, yes, congrats.

Next, we go to the line of Marci Ryvicker with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Marci Ryvicker

Hi, congratulations. Few quick sort of modeling questions and then bigger picture question. Lisa, is it 3.3 times leverage that you gave in eight trailing quarter or a four trailing quarter number?

Lisa Knutson

Eight.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then are there any sort of start-up costs that we need to think about once this happens? Or is the EBITDA they’re giving us 100% incremental to the model.

Lisa Knutson

100% incremental to the model.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. And then bigger picture, is this – I know you said it supplements Stitcher, but is there synergy things that you could do, work together in the national segment with Stitcher and Midroll? Or is it a completely separate business?

Laura Tomlin

Yes. Hi, Marcia, I think the answer is yes and yes. We see a lot of synergies, both revenue and expense synergies with Stitcher. We expect Triton’s ad- serving technology to be a big benefit to Stitcher and save us some money. However, from a deal perspective, we didn’t take that into consideration as we looked at the valuation of Triton, but we do expect synergies with Stitcher moving forward. And we will operate them independently, as we do all of our national businesses today, but there will be a close partnership.

Marci Ryvicker

Okay. That’s it from me. Thank you so much.

Laura Tomlin

Thanks, Marcia.

Next question comes from line of Kyle Evans with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Kyle Evans

Hi, thanks. Could you frame up the competitive landscape? We tend to think about Nielsen audio, they acquired Gracenote. Just help us understand where Triton fits in.

Laura Tomlin

Hi, Kyle. Wouldn’t be easy for a company to come in and disrupt the measurement business today with Triton. Triton is the only Media Rating Council-accredited measurement company. It would probably take another competitor a minimum of three years to become accredited. That’s the first part of the process that you have to go through. You’re then audited 11 months out of the year and essentially for any other competitor, they would already have to have the technology in place to measure listening, and then they would have to go through the lengthy process of getting adoption by both audio publishers and ad agencies that transact the advertising. So when I mentioned all of the sort of barriers to entry, there are significant ones as it relates to the measurement business for Triton.

Kyle Evans

And is it your sense today that your competitors are from a standing start at zero?

Laura Tomlin

I would say, from my perspective yet, I’m sure, there are probably a few other views but today, there’s a lot of work for any competitor to even come close to competing with Triton in all aspects of their products, whether it be measurement or infrastructure. There’s a few infrastructure competitors, but as far as measurement, they’re far and away the leader.

Adam Symson

Kyle, it’s Adam. I’d also mention that in the past, Nielsen did try to enter this business, and after not sort of progressing, actually abandoned the effort.

Kyle Evans

There’s a – sorry, go ahead.

Laura Tomlin

Oh, Dan, Triton’s Measurement, I think it’s an – Kyle, sorry. It’s important to note that it’s one-to-one versus some of the panel-based measurement that Nielsen does.

Kyle Evans

Okay. There’s some talk of diversification away from ad revenues as a result of this deal. Can you talk to the mix of biz, and how much of that Infrastructure business is tied to ad insertion?

Laura Tomlin

How much of a business is tied to ad insertion versus…

Kyle Evans

Yes, versus just pure content delivery.

Laura Tomlin

Yes. I don’t have a breakdown of that, but oftentimes, we do one or both for all of the clients on the Infrastructure side. And I’d say, it’s probably heavily more weighted today towards streaming than ad insertion.

Kyle Evans

Got you. Adam, you mentioned TV remains the number one priority. We’re all kind of still sitting here with our fingers crossed waiting for swaps and more activity. Could you give us kind of your current state of the union on the M&A broadcast television side of the market?

Adam Symson

Yes, sure. I do think there is going to be some more M&A as the next couple of months’ progresses; you know that there is a couple of groups that are in the midst of processes. Obviously, for our part, we’ve said a number of times that adding additional scale and depth in our current portfolio is our top priority. We’ve made some significant moves to improve the operating profile of the portfolio. We think adding additional television stations would be another way to nicely supplement or augment the operating performance of our TV group, and we expect that we’ll continue to pursue that pretty aggressively.

Kyle Evans

What is – in your mind, what is holding up the swap activity?

Adam Symson

I think a couple of things, one, as we’ve discussed, the rules have, to some extent, been a moving target. While on the one hand, the FCC has been relatively the regulatory, the place, where the DOJ has landed has been sort of a moving target with respect to the revenue share that the DOJ will allow one company to sort of aggregate in the market. And I think that’s shifted the focus by broadcast companies away from primarily thinking about swaps to, in some ways, thinking about a more – a model more tuned towards the acquisition of additional depth and scale. And I – just to be perfectly frank, I’d say that we’ve looked at that as well. We continue to look at the opportunity to improve our portfolio through swaps, but we also think the moves we’ve made with the Gray and Raycom divestitures, as well as some of the other opportunities we see ahead, might be a more efficient path.

Kyle Evans

Great. Thank you.

And we have a question from the line of David Steinhardt with Litespeed partners. Please go ahead.

David Steinhardt

Hey, so, understood that the – that you see synergies from this acquisition with respect to Stitcher and Midroll. Are you able to quantify those synergies right now?

Laura Tomlin

It’s Laura. No, we are not able to quantify the synergies today. We expect that once we close, we’ll begin working with Triton and Stitcher on the value that we expect it to bring, but today, we couldn’t give you a number on that.

Jamie Zimmerman

Sorry – there we go. I’m David’s colleague, Jamie Zimmerman. I have a question on retrans and whether you see it growing going forward, or what sort of headwinds you see coming down with all the OTTs that are coming to the fore?

Adam Symson

We do continue to see growth ahead for retrans. At the same time, we don’t see headwinds from OTT. We see opportunity with OTT. As you know, we about – over a year ago, negotiated alongside our network partners what we think are really favorable economics for the distribution of our local streams on OTT platforms. Those platforms are growing really nicely. In fact, we’ve continued to see growth that, in many ways, stabilizes the overall sub counts in our portfolio. So we’re pleased with the development of the OTT marketplace and expect it to continue to develop nicely.

Jamie Zimmerman

You don’t see digital competitors on the local news front?

Adam Symson

There haven’t been…

Jamie Zimmerman

You guys have advantage in live and local, so do you see someone – do you see any of the digital players trying to compete with you in that arena?

Adam Symson

Look, I think that as the newspaper industry has come under some pressure, there’s been a lot of research and studies that have shown that really local television newsrooms are the most well positioned to continue to be able to produce local, relevant news and information. There are certainly, in some markets, some digital competitors, and while I think they add to the voices in the market, I don’t necessarily think they change the economic landscape of the local news and information marketplace.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Dennis Leibowitz with Act II Partners. Please go ahead.

Dennis Leibowitz

I had a couple of question. One, when you said Nielsen’s out of it, is Arbitron not measuring radio audiences and isn’t that competitive?

Adam Symson

This is not about rate measuring terrestrial radio audiences with – which, yes, Nielsen does measure. This is about measuring streaming audio, services like Pandora, Spotify, iHeart, the digital delivery of audio, and Arbitron does not measure that.

Dennis Leibowitz

Okay. And to what extent would the business correlate with the growth in streaming, in general?

Adam Symson

We think it tracks nicely with the growth in streaming. It takes advantage of the marketplace’s growth, and there’s a lot of continued opportunity, both nationally as well as internationally, to continue to expand the roster of customers that Triton serves as the marketplace and their business expands, both on the hosting and streaming as well as on the advertising side of things. The measurement side is equally important. Clearly, in order for these businesses to continue to move their business digital, they have to have this data in order to monetize the streams and to bring that to the ad agencies, and so we think it tracks really nicely with the overall growth that we talked about earlier.

Dennis Leibowitz

Last question for Brian. On the M&A side, as you alluded, there are presumably at least two big companies, Tribune and Cox for sale. If you’re interested in any of that, do you have the capacity of buying the whole companies, or would it just be picking off stations?

Adam Symson

Hi, Dennis. It’s Adam Symson again. It’s a great question. We’d be very willing to flex our balance sheet for the right opportunity, especially with a clear path to delever. So we think we have the capacity to do what we think needs to get done for the company.

Dennis Leibowitz

Okay. Thank you.

