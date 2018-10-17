Tesla: No Need To Raise Funding? Wait And See

Q3 cash flow will be positively driven by a draw-down in finished goods inventory and an increase in AP. Q4 will reverse that flow.

Production for international markets will have to begin soon if Tesla does not introduce the lower priced variants.

Tesla will soon exhaust its North American backlog for the long-range variant of the Model 3.

Tesla (TSLA) will announce its Q3 results in the first week of November. I am expecting a bullish report with positive free cash flow which may give the share price a boost. In this article, I explain why the positive cash flow in Q3 will be reversed in Q4.

Tesla will need to begin production for overseas customers sometime in Q4

Early in the production ramp-up of Tesla's Model 3, a Tesla enthusiast who goes by the name of Troy set up an online questionnaire and spreadsheet to track the progress of the ramp-up. The spreadsheet contains a wealth of information and has proven to be an accurate source for forecasting production and deliveries of the Model 3.

Because the spreadsheet includes data which is entered when a customer places an order, it provides an early indication of trends which affect future production and deliveries. For example, by using the spreadsheet, I was able to detect a fall in RWD orders in July and predict that Tesla had over-produced the RWD Model 3s; a supposition that has since been verified by the fact that RWD variants of the Model 3 have been available "off the shelf" for the last two months.

What the data is showing now is:

A significant fall in new orders after mid-September

An end to the backlog in AWD variants sometime in November

A reversion to a more normal distribution of RWD/AWD sales along with a lower percentage of sales of both the Performance variant and the Autopilot option, all of which will result in a lower average selling price in the last two months of Q4 versus what we can expect in Q3.

The chart below shows the number of new orders reported to the TMC spreadsheet since the order books were opened to all reservation holders at the end of June (the dates are week-ending dates).

I have had to use a logarithmic scale for the Y-axis because of the disproportionately large entry for the week ending July 1st.

Here is the same graph drawn on a regular scale starting from the week ending July 8th. On this graph, it is easier to identify the drop off in orders starting in mid September.

By comparing the reported deliveries for September versus the actual deliveries, it is possible to estimate the "participation factor", i.e. the percentage of buyers who are reporting their data to the spreadsheet, which gives us a method to estimate the scale of the chart.

The level of new orders reported in the last three weeks indicates sales of less than 500 cars per week. About 40% of those new entries are from reservation holders and about 60% are new customers.

New orders are now mostly lower priced RWD variants. Note also that reported orders for the Performance variant have also fallen significantly since September 16th which was the date when the free supercharging offer was originally going to end.

It is possible, of course, that buyers have simply lost interest and are no longer making entries in the spreadsheet after placing their orders with Tesla. That may account for some of the drop off in orders that we are seeing. There will also be some pull forward effect from the expiry of the $7500 FIT credit at the end of December which would show as a fall in orders for the AWD variant in September because of the stated delivery period.

However, even allowing for the pull forward effect, it appears that the long-term demand for the long-range versions of the Model 3 in the USA and Canada cannot sustain Tesla's planned production levels.

There is still a backlog for the AWD and Performance variants. My own rough estimate of the AWD backlog is about 25,000 cars which are 5 to 6 weeks of production. That ties in closely with Tesla's latest estimated delivery time of 8 weeks, which would require cars to be produced within 5 to 6 weeks.

A news alert last week had Tesla promising year-end delivery for all cars ordered before October 15th. I view that as an attempt to increase the "pull forward" effect ahead of the FIT credit reduction. A slight uptick in spreadsheet entries for Oct. 12th and 13th reflects the limited success of that strategy.

Deliveries in Q4 will be significantly lower than production

It appears that Tesla will have to be producing Model 3 cars for international markets starting in mid-November (if international markets get priority over the short-range variant). The Q3 deliveries report told us that "Tesla is now operating at a 55% to 60% cost disadvantage compared to the exact same car locally produced in China", which leads me to believe that sales in China, Tesla's second largest market, will be negligible.

Is Tesla ready to ship to Europe? The Model 3 is not yet homologated for sale in Europe. Will we see an even deeper "delivery hell" with Elon Musk complaining about a shortage of ships? Or will we see the storage areas in Burbank and Lathrop piled up with unsold AWD cars?

Irrespective of the answers to those questions, I see a big drop in Model 3 deliveries and automotive revenue in Q4 which will create a cash flow deficit.

The chart below is from the TMC spreadsheet:

It shows a big drop in weekly reported deliveries between the last week of September and the first week of October. Actual numbers may not be as bad as the chart suggests because some deliveries scheduled for September may have spilled over into October.

At the end of Q3, Tesla diverted a lot of cars to California buyers so they could be delivered earlier and counted as Q3 sales. The TMC spreadsheet shows scheduled deliveries to California buyers were about 25% of the total deliveries in September, a number that falls to less than 10% in October. The result is to push more deliveries into Q3, at the expense of Q4.

At the end of Q4, the number of Model 3 cars in transit must increase if cars are shipped to international destinations. There could be as many as 25,000 Model 3 in transit at the end of Q4. I have not seen any reliable data to indicate that production in Q4 will be higher than Q3, so with the extra "in transit" cars, Model 3 deliveries in Q4 could fall to the 40,000 range.

Positive cash flow in Q3 will be reversed in Q4

During the Model 3 ramp-up, Tesla has been taking advantage of what is termed the "virtuous cash flow cycle". When suppliers are on 90-day payment terms, the revenue from Q3 is used to pay suppliers for parts delivered in Q2, so we have revenue in Q3 from 80,000 sales and cash outflow to suppliers for parts for only 53,000 cars. That virtuous cycle reverses when deliveries drop. In Q4, Tesla will have to pay for parts for 80,000 cars using revenue from only 65,000 cars. The big increase in accounts payable that has enabled Tesla to survive losses of $1.4 billion this year will continue in Q3 but will be reversed in Q4.

To illustrate the effects of the changes in AP and inventory on cash flow, I have put together the following estimates.

Firstly, an estimate of accounts payable for Q3 and Q4:

Secondly, an estimate of inventory:

Finished goods inventory increases significantly at the start of production for overseas buyers because of the longer delivery times. Service parts inventory will also have to increase because Tesla will need to build a stock of Model 3 parts in Europe.

Also, in Q4, Tesla has debt of $230 million coming due in November and a requirement to keep $900 million unrestricted cash on hand at the end of December to comply with covenants for bonds coming due in March 2019.

To illustrate the effect on cash flow, the final chart is a projection of cash flows (all numbers * $1,000) assuming that GAAP profits are breakeven:

Tesla has apparently told its bankers that there is no near-term financing pressure, so that seems to confirm the expected positive cash flow for Q3. However, that situation will be reversed in Q4 when Tesla must start making Model 3 cars for overseas delivery. If Tesla has any intention to do a cash raise, it will probably happen after the Q3 results are in and before the Q4 results.

Shorts and holders of short-term puts should consider exiting their position and moving back in later, long-term put holders should continue to hold.

