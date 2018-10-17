I reiterate the call "Long XLU/Short KRE," which has a performance gap of over 20% since publishing Part I.

How To Play The End In The Bank Rally: Part IV

In May of this year, I published a research note titled, "How To Play The End In The Bank Rally", which detailed why it was a good time to sell Regional Bank stocks (KRE) and buy Utility stocks (XLU) and why that was part of the model portfolio at EPB Macro Research. It was a controversial call at the time, but now the conversation has shifted to whether there is something more serious going on with financial stocks.

Since May, XLU has risen over 9%, while KRE has fallen more than 10% for a massive performance gap.

I want to expand on the original thesis, reiterate some of the reasons why this call was made, and explain why there is more upside to having a bias towards utility stocks and why you should continue to avoid or short bank stocks, specifically regional bank stocks.

XLU Vs. KRE Since May 2018 (Total Return):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I updated the view two times since May (Part II and Part III).

I will reiterate the original thesis expressed in Part II and III as well as dive deeper into some of the critical factors that have caused bank stocks to underperform the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) materially.

In each update to this series since making the call on these two sectors, I received massive pushback claiming the run was over. Today, the performance gap is at its widest level, mainly because some of these key factors continue to get ignored.

These factors have not changed, which means there is more to go regarding the outperformance of XLU compared to KRE.

Why Are Utilities Continuing To Be The Best Performing Sector

Utilities have the best relative performance when growth is slowing. When growth slows, or the market thinks that growth may slow in the future, defensive stocks outperform, and utilities lead the pack being the closest sector to a bond proxy.

XLU vs. SPY Since May 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Over the past three months, the three most defensive sectors, Utilities (XLU), Consumer Staples (XLP) and Healthcare (XLV) are the only main domestic equity sectors with a positive return.

Housing (ITB), Banks (XLF), and Growth stocks (IWO) have fallen the most in the past three months.

Growth is starting to slow in the US economy. The peak in growth based on headline GDP will likely be in Q3. Other growth measures, such as Gross National Income, suggest the economy has already peaked. As long as growth continues to slow, defensive stocks will outperform.

Defensive Sectors Are Leading: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Gross National Income or GNI and Gross Domestic Product or GDP are highly correlated as they are trying to measure the same thing.

GNI measures the total income produced in a country while GDP measures total output. The two are supposed to be virtually the same, and the correlation below shows that to be true.

Gross National Income Vs. Gross Domestic Product:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If you overlay GNI growth and GDP growth, other than minor differences, the growth rates track well.

Gross National Income Vs. Gross Domestic Product:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

GNI growth has been slowing for the past three quarters, peaking in Q3 of 2017.

Several one-off factors have been driving GDP higher in the short term as we have covered many times. In terms of aggregate income generated, the economy has been slowing for three quarters.

Growth Is Slowing:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

After Q3, GDP is likely to converge to GNI after the transitory impacts from exports, government spending and inventories subside. This will have the market narrative shift to one of growth slowing.

XLU performs the best in a growth slowing environment. Growth has been slowing, peaking in roughly Q2 of 2018 by an aggregate of several measures, and will continue to slow through 2019. For more on why growth will continue to slow, click here.

Why Do Regional Bank Stocks Continue To Fall

After the election and through 2017, bank stocks repriced higher due to the expectations of tax cuts and deregulation. Banks stocks rose far more than the S&P 500 over that period.

Most of the gains related to tax reform and looser regulation were priced in far in advance.

After the news was baked into the price, the banks now had to deliver on higher expectations into a growth slowing environment.

Bank Stocks Vs. S&P 500 From October 2016 To January 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The global economy and global market peaked in early 2018. As the US stock market made a new high after the world market topped in January, the total global stock market (VT) did not make a new high. Weaker global conditions with tighter spreads, higher interest rates, and less liquidity are hurting bank stocks.

Global Markets & Economy Peaked In January 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

One of the primary drivers behind the negative outlook on regional banks was and still is the yield curve. As the curve gets increasingly flat, it undoubtedly hurts the profitability of banks.

Despite the rise in yields over the past several weeks, the curve has not steepened very notably. The move from 200 basis points to sub 50 basis points is more impactful than the move from 35 basis points to 45 basis points.

30-2 Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The major trend of all popular measures of the yield curve remains one of massive flattening. Bank lending growth has empirically slowed due to a flatter yield curve and monetary tightening.

Yield Spreads: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There, of course, will be several banks that one can pick that bucks the trend but the data below is aggregated by the Federal Reserve and represents all commercial bank activity. The trends in the data below must match the trends in the aggregate banking sector.

In terms of nominal loan growth and bank credit, growth is over 60% slower than 2015. There has been a material contraction in the loan growth of the banking system, and that has and will continue to impact shares of bank stocks.

Loan Growth: Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate & Total Loans: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Inflation-adjusted, most measures of loan growth and aggregate bank credit are increasing roughly 1%-2% year over year, down from approximately 8%. In real terms, average bank loan growth has slowed rather substantially.

Real Credit & Loan Aggregates Year over Year Growth (%):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Real bank credit, that is all loans plus all securities holdings, adjusted for inflation is up just 1.29% year over year. In 2015, when the economy registered its highest rate of year-over-year growth, real bank credit growth was expanding at 7%-8% year over year.

The collapsing rate of bank credit expansion will continue to weigh on regional and large bank shares. The growth simply isn't there, and cost-cutting to profitability has a limit.

Real Bank Credit Growth (Loans + Securities) Year over Year: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Total bank asset growth is also at the lowest level of this economic cycle. As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, this drains excess reserves, which is reducing liquidity in the banking system.

Asset growth in the banking system is negative in real terms and up only 1% in nominal terms.

Total Commercial Bank Asset Growth Year over Year: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Both sides of the bank balance sheet are contracting.

Money supply growth, in real terms, continues to plunge due to very contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The intensity of the tightening can be seen in how fast the contraction in the money supply is.

Real M1 Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Not only are at least two more rate increases likely by March 2019, according to the CBOE Fed Watch Tool, based on Fed Funds Futures, but Quantitative Tightening, "QT" is also expected to continue.

The compression in the yield curve, contraction in bank loan growth and bank assets, as well as further declines in the money supply, are therefore expected to continue. These factors that have caused bank shares to suffer are expected to persist and to intensify.

More Rate Hikes Priced In:

Source: CBOE

Over $1 trillion in excess reserves has already been drained from the banking system due to the Federal Reserve monetary policy.

As deposits shrink, banks have seen a massive uptick in short-term debt which, with soaring short-term interest rates, has massively increased the cost of capital at most depository institutions.

Excess Reserves:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

While some may argue the notional amount of reserves is plentiful, the direction is one of less liquidity rather than more, which is a net negative for the health of the banking system. Multiples are therefore coming down in the banking sector to match the reduced rates of growth.

Expect This Trend To Continue

Regional bank stocks have been very weak over the past five months due to the reasons listed above. Shares of KRE have fallen over 11% in the past five months, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Regional Bank Stocks (KRE):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Growth is starting to peak and slow in the United States. XLU has responded to this and is likely to continue performing well as growth slows further into Q4 and Q1 of 2019.

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and reduce its balance sheet, the trends above of declining rates of bank loan growth, bank credit growth, and bank asset growth will continue.

Each individual bank may perform differently, but the trend will continue to be slower rates of growth from key banking metrics.

I continue to like XLU as an overweight exposure and KRE as an underweight or short exposure.

Quick Housekeeping Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to "Follow" me. Thank you.

EPB Macro Research EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic research to identify inflection points in the economy as well as provide two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment. I only publish my exact asset allocation and track record to members of EPB Macro Research. If you would like to see all the sectors that we are long and short, as well as the complete asset allocation model that I use with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. If you do not like the service, simply cancel at any point in the two-week trial and you will never be charged. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, XLP, XLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE