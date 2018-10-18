Ventas: 3 Reasons This Healthcare REIT Is A Buy

Investment Thesis

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) has been a stock that has been in investors doghouse for a couple of years now, but we see the tide beginning to change. Investors once again are gaining faith in this market leader, and now may be a great time to add this high-yield play to your portfolio. We like the stock for three main reasons among others: 1) Highly diversified portfolio, 2) Low exposure to Skilled Nursing, and 3) A high-quality dividend play. Down 10% on the year, and trading at only 13x P/AFFO, the stock is set up for a long-term run.

This Darling Is Primed To Return To Its Glory Days

Ventas, Inc., along with the REIT sector as a whole, has been trending down for the better part of the last two years. Much of that has to do with investor fears surrounding rising interest rates. Ventas has not only ridden the broader REIT wave down, but they have also trailed much of the broader healthcare REIT sector as well. Here is a look at how Ventas stock has performed in 2018 compared to some of their competitors.

As you can see, VTR has been the second lowest performer of the group on the year. As the market has seen a return of volatility recently, we believe the reasons for investing in healthcare REITs grows, as healthcare tends to be a more defensive property type for investors to flee to when things in the market get shaky. The bull market has been running strong for about ten years now, so there is no doubt the end is near. We are still confident the market will continue to climb higher into 2019, but things could begin to slow after 2019. Healthcare is something that is and will always be a need, no matter where things stand with the economy.

Another reason we like the healthcare sector is due to the fact healthcare tenants tend to sign long-term leases. Turnover is low and the income is steady and predictable. As CEO Debra Cafaro put it in the Q2 earnings call, the silver wave of over 75 population will experience a net gain of 70 million individuals between 2020 and 2035. With a slowdown in the supply growth and the growth of over 75 population, VTR should see demand grow for its healthcare facilities going forward.

We are bullish on VTR going forward and believe it can be a quality addition to a DGI portfolio in our opinion for the following reasons: 1) Diversified portfolio with low exposure to Skilled Nursing, 2) Slowdown in the supply growth for Senior Housing, and 3) High-yield dividend that continues to grow.

Reason #1 To Buy Ventas: Highly Diversified Portfolio With Low Exposure To Skilled Nursing

As of the end of Q2 '18, Ventas owned 1,185 properties, of which they separate into three business models: Senior Housing - Operating, Triple-Net, and Office. Here is a look at the portfolio:

Source: Ventas Investor Relations

As you can see in the portfolio snapshot above, the company maintains a highly diversified portfolio, with 40% invested in Senior Housing, 31% Triple-Net leases, 27% in Office, and 3% in loans. Senior Housing type properties make up 62% of the total properties, as the company has senior housing it operates and triple-net leased senior housing facilities. Medical Office Buildings or MOB make up 20% of the portfolio when looking at property type, thus between the two make up 82% of the portfolio. In addition, the company works closely with some of the top operators in their respective sectors.

Here is a look at the diversified portfolio from a property type perspective:

Source: Ventas Investor Relations

For the most part, the Ventas portfolio is concentrated in high-barrier, coastal markets. One area the company has been focusing its growth strategy on as of late has been its investment in the medical office and life science portfolio. The company has invested with large universities and sector leading healthcare systems, an area VTR management sees a lot of potential growth in.

As you can see in the snapshot above, Skilled Nursing makes up only 1.4% of the properties within the portfolio. The company has lowered its exposure to SNFs over the years by selling off many of its properties in this space. This is one area we at BTFM prefer to have less exposure than more due to less reliance on the government. SNFs tend to be paid through Medicare type payments, and depending on the political party control, things can change drastically, which can increase risk depending on healthcare changes. Ventas is more private pay, meaning many of the costs are either paid by the tenant directly or insurance companies, which provides a more reliable income stream.

Reason #2 To Buy Ventas: Slowdown In Supply Growth For Senior Housing

As we mentioned above, Ventas has a more reliable income stream due to payments for their services coming from actual tenants or their respective insurance companies (95% private pay), largely in part to their Senior Housing segment. Senior Housing supply growth has caused a rift within the industry, but as of late, things have begun to settle down, which bodes well for this market leader.

According to Welltower (WELL), which is the most direct play on Senior Housing, it expects Senior Housing demand to soar by 92,000 units per year, by 2025.

According to Forbes, about 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 per day. As the supply growth starts to slow, one will begin to see growing demand in the long run.

Much of the decline for VTR over the past couple of years is due to investors focusing on the declining NOI growth and falling occupancy without having an understanding of the economic factors currently taking place. The growth in Senior Housing development cannot continue, and as it slows, VTR NOI and occupancy rates will return to normal. The overcapacity of SNH facilities is expected to ease in the coming years as new SNH construction is expected to decline by 50% compared to its 2015 peak, per company management. Combine this with the growing population of older Americans, and Ventas will be a winner in the long run.

Reason #3 To Buy Ventas: A Quality Dividend Income Play

As you wait for the supply to slow and the rate of older Americans to grow, Ventas will pay you a near 6% dividend to play the waiting game with them. Over the past five years, VTR management has increased the dividend an average of 5% each year over that span. Since initiating a dividend in 1999, the company has increased its dividend each year with the exception being 2009 and 2016.

As the company continues to navigate through changes within the industry, and as they position their portfolio for the long run, we encourage you to have a similar mindset. Take a long-term approach knowing this company maintains a high quality, highly diversified portfolio in low risk markets that are expected to return the company to growth in the coming years. Collect your dividend and let this healthcare REIT return to growth, you will be happy in the long run.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, we view this stock as a BUY, for the reasons noted above. They maintain a high-quality portfolio with little exposure to Skilled Nursing Facilities, which is a sector we are not as high on. The growing population of baby boomers combined with slowing growth in Senior Housing development has us bullish on this healthcare REIT. Trading at a TTM P/AFFO of only 13x, we feel this industry leader deserves a second look for a spot in your portfolio. Combine the slowing growth in SNH construction with an annual dividend approaching 6%, and you have yourself a solid long-term investment that should pay off.

In addition, the company is led by a strong management team, with Debra Cafaro at the helm for over 19 years now. The company is continuing to reposition itself for the long term as it shifts its portfolio. Management continues to see strong growth in its Life Sciences portfolio, as NOI grew by 24% in the recent quarter. This proves that management is not standing pat, instead it has its eyes focused on future success. The company has a robust pipeline of high quality investment opportunities with leading research institutions that should enable it to further expand this particular area of its portfolio, which has grown by 40% since inception, and it remains management's top capital allocation priority.

Source: FAST Graph

As you can see above, the company is trading at a discount to its normal P/AFFO, suggesting VTR is trading at a discount. Now may be your opportunity to add this high-yield healthcare REIT to your portfolio.

