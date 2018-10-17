Why Nio Is A Valid Alternative To Tesla

This leads to likely lower capital intensity for Nio, as well as likely higher profitability.

Where there are differences, Nio seems to have a more favorable positioning and strategy.

NOMI Mate on a Nio ES8

As of this writing, Tesla (TSLA) carries a ~$47 billion market cap. On top of that, it carries extensive debt. Nio (NIO) is valued at ~$8.4 billion.

It can be easy to deride a comparison between Tesla and NIO. Tesla is on a 320,000 cars/year delivery rate, whereas Nio has delivered less than 3,400 cars, ever.

However, the size of these companies right now is illusive as they're at different stages in their development. There are many reasons to believe Tesla and Nio aren’t much different. And those reasons could actually favor Nio over Tesla. Let me explain.

Nio Is Where Tesla Was, Back In Q1 2013

Tesla started delivering the Model S in mid 2012. Only during Q1 2013 was Tesla finally able to deliver a meaningful quantity of those cars. 4,900 of them.

Nio started delivering the ES8 in June 2018. During Q3 2018 Nio delivered 3,268 ES8s.

Source: Nio

Nio delivered 1,766 ES8s during September 2018, so on a run rate (~5,300/quarter) similar to Tesla’s during Q1 2013 and the following quarters. Nio did warn that October would be slower, given extensive holidays in China.

From the above, it’s already clear that Nio is ramping up production faster than Tesla did, since it took Tesla three quarters to reach about the same production rate as Nio achieved within one quarter.

A Structural Reason For The Faster Ramp

There’s a reason why Nio ramped production faster than Tesla. It’s also the reason why Nio avoids the extreme “production hell” difficulties that Tesla routinely faces.

That reason is that Nio doesn’t manufacture its own cars. Instead, Nio outsourced its manufacturing to JAC, an experienced Chinese automaker which already has a ~1,000,000/cars/year production capacity.

Nio thus chose to concentrate where it might have competitive advantages: Design, technology, branding. Those are areas where Tesla also could have competitive advantages, but Tesla is then forced into manufacturing as well – with the consequent blunders. Moreover, in outsourcing production Nio has a lower need for capital than that faced by Tesla.

This will change in the future, with Nio also getting into manufacturing by 2020 or so, but it helps the current ramp tremendously.

Technology

I said Nio focuses on things such as design and technology. But does Nio have the technology? Well, apparently it does. For instance:

The ES8 (and future models) have OTA (over the air) update capabilities, just like Teslas. Although I rate the inclusion of these capabilities not to be amazingly difficult, the fact is that many automakers are lagging whereas Nio isn’t.

The ES8 was the first car to use Mobileye's EyeQ4 chip, just like Tesla had once pioneered the use of the Mobileye EyeQ3 chip. The EyeQ4 chip should be just as competent as Tesla’s HW2-2.5 solution while being overwhelmingly more efficient (~3W consumption) and cheaper. Most importantly, using a Mobileye chip will relieve Nio of most driver assistance research and development expenses (on top of the cheaper hardware). The EyeQ4 can supposedly enable up to L3 autonomy.

The ES8 is designed to be competitive with the Tesla Model X on important premium specs like acceleration, though its range, using a 70kWh battery, is somewhat lower. Nio is betting on providing a charger and battery-replacement network. Nio also is leaning on China’s national policy of building a large state grid-supported charging network.

The ES8 includes an AI-infused personal assistant. This basically gives a face to common tasks achieved through speech recognition, but helps the technological aura.

Naturally, Nio also is providing app access to the car.

In large part, one can say that Nio is imitating Tesla’s every technological move. However, Nio seems to be doing this in a more responsible way, such that it minimizes the costs to itself for delivering the same thing as Tesla (this is most noteworthy with the use of the EyeQ4 chip). Of course, working on a compressed schedule highly inflates Nio's current losses (it lost ~$0.5 billion during H1 2018).

Lower Costs – Lower Prices – But Same Or Better Margins

On top of Nio’s more cost-responsible way to providing technology, Nio also is based in China and manufactures in China. This already leads to an extreme cost advantage vs. manufacturing cars in California.

However, and especially when focused on the Chinese market, the advantage becomes much larger still. As per Tesla itself, Tesla has a 55%-60% cost disadvantage vs. Chinese competitors:

In addition, Tesla continues to lack access to cash incentives available to locally produced electric vehicles in China that are typically around 15% of MSRP or more. Taking ocean transport costs and import tariffs into account, Tesla is now operating at a 55% to 60% cost disadvantage compared to the exact same car locally produced in China. This makes for a challenging competitive environment, given that China is by far the largest market for electric vehicles. To address this issue, we are accelerating construction of our Shanghai factory, which we expect to be a capital efficient and rapid buildout, using many lessons learned from the Model 3 ramp in North America.

Notice that on top of that cost disadvantage, Tesla cars sold in China don’t enjoy the local EV incentives (which Tesla puts at ~15% of MSRP).

The end result of this? A Nio ES8 is priced at ~$60,000 after incentives. The most direct Tesla competitor, the Model X75D, will cost more than twice as much (~$134,000).

Now, also notice the following: The actual Nio ES8 price before incentives is close to $70,000, which isn’t tremendously different from the Model X75D’s U.S. price of ~$83,000. As a result, with lower manufacturing costs and a sensible approach to technology, it’s likely that Nio can be as (or more) profitable selling ES8s as Tesla could be selling the Model S and X.

Nio might be challenged to start selling its cars abroad, though. It remains to be seen how they prove themselves on crash tests, an area where Tesla excels. However, this is less of a problem since China is around half of the entire EV market worldwide. Eventually, Nio will be building cars for the worldwide market.

More Realistic Promises

Another thing which will help Nio’s profitability and capital intensiveness is that Nio is much more contained on its promises. It thus needs to invest less to deliver on those promises – as well as associated costs. For instance:

Nio is not promising to sink tremendous sums into autonomy. It does not promise level 4/5 on current cars. It promises level 4 for the early 2020s, but that’s just because Mobileye’s EyeQ5, due in 2020, is supposed to support that level.

Nio is not sinking countless resources on its own battery manufacturing capacity, at a time when there are tremendous price wars between Chinese (and foreign) suppliers.

Nio is not sinking tremendous sums into its own (initial) manufacturing capacity. Instead it will rely on JAC to manufacture its two first mass market cars (the ES8 and ES6).

Nio is not promising all kinds of non-core products, like Tesla does with the Semi, solar panels, solar roofs, energy storage, etc.

As a result of the above, Nio will have intrinsically lower capex requirements. And it likely also will have structurally higher profitability than Tesla.

The Right Plans

Tesla followed a high-end EV sedan (the Model S) with a high end, but complex, SUV (the Model X). Then it launched a lower-cost sedan (the Model 3) instead of another SUV. The market is craving SUVs and it’s slightly easier to sell them at higher prices and in larger volumes, so launching the Model 3 before the Model Y seems somewhat of a blunder.

Nio is following a high-end EV SUV (the ES8) with another lower-cost SUV (the ES6, to start deliveries in mid-2019). Hence, we could argue that Nio is following a better product-planning strategy than Tesla as well. The ES6 should start for around $40,000 after incentives (and $50,000 before incentives). Hence, it will follow the Tesla Model 3 pricing but while being built on a much lower cost country. The Model 3, besides being a sedan, stands to cost up to double the ES6 as well, when sold in China. (It's also possible to buy the ES8 and likely the ES6 on a battery-renting plan, where the initial outlay for the cars is lower than stated above).

Moreover, Nio also will be producing the ES6 by making use of its manufacturing partner, JAC. Thus, arguably Nio already has the manufacturing capacity in place to manufacture the ES6. Nio, altogether, will be targeting a ~100,000 production rate by the end of 2019. At the end of 2014, which would be a comparable timing for Tesla, Tesla had a capacity to manufacture around 50,000 cars/year. Nio is thus ahead of schedule vs. Tesla.

Finally, Nio expects to launch its third mass market model in 2020, whereas by 2015 (comparable timing), Tesla was only launching the Model X (its second mass-market vehicle, and still a high-end product).

Valuation

With profitability still being a problem for both Tesla and Nio, how do they compare on those adjusted timelines (where Nio’s Q3 2018 is the equivalent of Tesla’s Q1 2013)? Like this:

On April 1, 2013, just as Q3 2013 closed, Tesla had a diluted market cap of ~$6.7 billion. Three months later, it was over $21 billion.

Right now, Nio has a market cap of $8.4 billion.

As we can see, valuation-wise, Nio is comparable to Tesla at the same development stage. This was right before Tesla’s market capitalization had its largest jump, going up several-fold in a matter of months (as seen above).

A Large Tesla Advantage

Not everything flows Nio’s way. In my view Tesla does have a powerful advantage which Nio hasn’t attained yet: It has built a valuable brand.

Having a valuable brand should allow Tesla to sell “the same thing” at a premium price. That’s if Tesla can solve its massive quality and reliability issues, of course, before they destroy the brand.

A Large Tesla Disadvantage

Tesla carries the burden of all errors past, as well as its capital-intensive strategy. This burden translates in a debt mountain. The debt mountain translates into possible difficulty in refinancing it (there are no more assets to provide as security, unless Tesla manages to use its own brand to secure debt). The debt mountain means Tesla can’t really service it, and needs further capital just to stay in business.

The debt mountain also means Tesla requires fresh capital not just to survive, but also to finance its promised aggressive expansion.

Nio, on the other hand, doesn’t have a debt mountain. It also runs a less capital-intensive strategy, so isn’t as likely to accumulate such a mountain or have difficulty in financing itself for a while longer.

Of note, though, Nio expects to have its own manufacturing capacity as well. It’s building a manufacturing facility in Shanghai, which is set to open in 2020. As a result, although its current form is less capital intensive, in the future its capital intensiveness will increase (though not to Tesla levels, and not before it is at a 100,000 car/year production rate).

Nio Shares A Problem

Nio does share a problem with Tesla. Both domestically and internationally, the incoming EV wave is huge, with hundreds of models set to hit within just a couple of years (in China dozens have already arrived). The huge incoming supply and resulting cutthroat competition could easily destroy margins not just for Tesla, but also for Nio.

There's no going around this problem. This problem is compounded because legacy automakers can easily rely on their large ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) business to subsidize early EV market share gains. This cross-subsidization strategy is not open for pure-EV automakers like Nio or Tesla.

Conclusion

All in all, Nio compares well with Tesla.

Nio seems to have the right technology and strategy to make it a more attractive pure EV automaker than Tesla. Arguably, I’d say its strategy will make Nio less capital intensive than Tesla and intrinsically more profitable once it reaches volume deliveries.

The one exception is that Tesla already managed to build a valuable brand, while Nio has not. But on the other hand, Tesla has genuine short- to mid-term bankruptcy risk, while Nio has not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.