Workiva: Soaring To New Heights Despite Mediocre XBRL

XBRL quality is still lagging as rivals clearly have less errors in their XBRL than Workiva.

XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) service leader, Workiva (WK) grew clientele, increased revenues, and blew past analyst expectations in Q2 2018. The company is in prime position to remain the leader in XBRL services. However, given Charlie Hoffman’s latest XBRL accuracy results and accuracy information provided by XBRL US, the company is vulnerable when it comes to providing clients with top quality XBRL.

Financials

Workiva continues to impress as the company delivered stellar second quarter results. The company generated revenue of roughly $59 million in Q2 2018, which is an increase of nearly 20% compared to Q2 2017. As usual, most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and the rest from professional services. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $49 million, an increase of 19% compared to prior year’s second quarter. Most of that revenue was generated from new customers. Professional revenue was roughly $10 million for the quarter, an increase of 22% compared to prior year second quarter. This increase was mostly due to an increase in XBRL services. With these outstanding results, the management team raised guidance for the year by over $4 million dollars.

Not only is revenue rising but so is client count. Workiva finished Q2 2018 with 3,222 clients, a net increase of 314 compared to Q2 2017. The company gained just over one hundred new clients since Q1 2018. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was over 95% for June 2018 (with add-ons the rate is over 106%).

It is clear to see Workiva’s adored product, Wdesk, is loved by consumers. Over 75% of Fortune 500 companies use Wdesk, and based on the company’s retention rates, as well as a Net Promoter Score of 81 (an all-time high for the company), Workiva is well positioned to remain the market’s leading XBRL provider. The one area that Wdesk can improve upon is XBRL. Wdesk needs to ensure XBRL data is accurate and in compliance with the most up-to-date XBRL data quality rules.

XBRL Accuracy

XBRL accuracy results for the current period remain consistent with prior quarters. The graph below illustrates the latest XBRL accuracy results as provided by Charlie Hoffman (for a more in-depth understanding of XBRL or Charlie Hoffman, please refer to my first article).

Workiva continues to lag behind top rivals Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Merrill Corporation. Still the company filed a commendable 89% of their filings with no errors. This is comparable to company’s results in Q2 and Q1 of 2018.

Hoffman has also provided additional information on confirmed errors. I’ve created the below chart which summarizes Hoffman’s findings:

As you can plainly see, Workiva has the most confirmed errors out of any filer. Based on Novaworks' poor XBRL accuracy results over the years and the fact their software hasn’t received data quality certification from XBRL US, I don’t consider them a viable option as an XBRL service provider, given their clear disregard for quality. As I’ve stated in prior posts, I view Merrill Corporation and Donnelley Financial Solutions as the two main rivals of Workiva. These two rivals have significantly better results as both companies account for roughly 1% of all confirmed errors.

Similar to Charlie Hoffman’s results, XBRL US has compiled a list of rules in which they verify the accuracy of a company’s XBRL. One common XBRL issue many companies have relates to negative values (for more information on this specific XBRL rule or Data Quality Rules, visit XBRL US). Hoffman has a very similar rule in his analysis. Both rules essentially state an XBRL element is not accurately tagged as the concept should not be negative. For example, if a client presents allowance for doubtful accounts as a negative in their balance sheet presentation, and the XBRL provider doesn’t use the negated label when they tag an element, the element gets tagged with the wrong sign. In this case, allowance for doubtful accounts is a credit element, and if it’s not tagged accurately a negative credit becomes a debit value which in this instance is incorrect.

As you can see in the graph below, like Hoffman’s XBRL accuracy results, negative value XBRL errors have declined over the years but have somewhat leveled off around 7,500 errors per quarter. However, these results dropped significantly in Q3 2018. I believe this drop is primarily due to the new DQC rules which have been established by XBRL US’s Data Quality Committee.

As the David Tauriello, the Vice President of Operations for XBRL US suggests, it is important for companies to ensure their XBRL data complies with these XBRL accuracy rules. A company can run their XBRL data through a service on XBRL US’s website called Arelle. However, most clients are not aware of this free service and thus rely on their XBRL service provider.

Workiva’s product, Wdesk, has received a data quality certification from XBRL US, but Wdesk is not up to date with the latest rules and guidance. See the graphic below:

Top rivals Donnelly Financial Solutions and Merrill Corporation are up to date and in compliance with the latest DQC rules. However, as you can see, Wdesk is not. This means clients using Wdesk are more likely to file with an error (like a negative value error) then other providers who are also data quality certified. While XBRL US doesn’t provide an in-depth analysis stating which companies and which provider accounted for these errors, it seems far more likely Workiva has more negative value errors than Donnelly and Merrill.

Valuation

For Workiva, I believe profitability is in the very distant future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Despite this metrics, most analysts have increased their EPS estimations. Previous estimations for EPS were -.73 in 2018 and -.53 in 2019. Now most analysts believe EPS will be roughly -.54 for 2018 and -.37 for 2019. Workiva’s stock price has soared since Q2 2018 and is now just short of $35 a share. Workiva’s stock price has now increased by roughly 50% over the last 52 weeks. Many analysts, such as SunTrust Robinson Humphrey believe the stock can go even higher as their price point is $46 share.

I might not be as bullish as SunTrust but unlike my prior posts, if the stock pulled back to low 30’s or the high 20’s I would be more likely to buy.

Conclusion

There is no denying this was a wonderful quarter for Workiva. Revenues increased compared to prior year, customer count grew and their stock price soared to a new all-time high. Customers love Wdesk as shown by the company’s retention rates and their net promotor score.

I think the company is headed in the right direction, but it is vulnerable when it comes to its XBRL quality. Hoffman’s results show Workiva has more confirmed errors than any other significant XBRL provider, and given the fact Wdesk is not up to date regarding XBRL US’s DQC rules, the company likely has more errors (like the negative value issue) than any other provider with a data quality certification.

