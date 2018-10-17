Technically Speaking For October 17

Industrial production is doing pretty well but building permits continue to cause concern.

The deficit is widening. This should not be surprising.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the budget deficit is widening. That's what happens when you cut tax rates. Let's look at the relevant charts of the data, starting with the deficit as a percentage of GDP:

Last year's tax cuts are the primary reason for the problem. Here's a chart of total federal tax receipts:

We've seen a decline in both personal ...

... and corporate receipts:

This naturally leads to this question: was this the best time to enact tax cuts? The standard macroeconomic theory argues against it, instead believing that you cut taxes and increase spending during a recession while increasing taxes and cutting spending during the middle of an expansion to bolster federal finances for the next downturn. Regardless of your political or economic affiliation, the federal budget situation will potentially be a bigger problem down the road.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production report. Here's the main table:

IP has grown for the last three months between a .3% and .4% pace -- not exciting but a fair rate of growth. Last month, most major categories grew. Pay particular attention to two sub-areas: non-industrial supplies, which declined in three of the last six months and which was stagnant last month, and construction, which has declined in three of the last six months. The latter category is modestly concerning.

Building permits continue to print concerning numbers. From today's release from the Census:

There are two sets of data. First, we have total permits, which are in a clear decline:

And then we have 1-unit starts, which improved this month but which are also in a decline for most of this year:

How do we split the difference? 1-unit sales comprise nearly 70% of the total number, making them the most important statistically. Those are also moving lower for the year. Add in the weakness in the construction category of industrial production from above and the condition weakens a bit more. When this trend is combined with the larger macro starts number, it shows an economic sector that is starting to struggle a bit.

Let's look at today's performance table, shall we?

The indexes were down modestly, which is a welcome change from the massive amount of volatility the market experienced last week. All-in-all, this is more statistical noise than meaningful signal.

Let's take a look at the EMAs, as they help to separate the noise from the signal.

The three shorter EMAs -- the 10, 20, and 50 -- are all moving lower. The shorter are also below the longer, which is a bearish alignment. The 10-day is about to move below the 200; it will within the next few days. This is a modestly bearish crossover, but not something to be overly concerned about. The 20 and 50 -- well, we don't know if they'll cross below. Pay particular attention to the 200-day EMA; it's now moving sideways. This chart tells us that the shorter-term movement is lower.

There are three important technical issues on the daily chart. The trend line that connects that lows of early May and late June is now broken and will act as upside resistance for prices. There are two sets of Fib retracements. In blue are the Fib levels connecting the lows of early February and highs of late September and in red are the retracements that connect the highs and lows of the latest sell-off. Expect prices to pinball between all these levels for the foreseeable future.

