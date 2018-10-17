Cisco: Sell The Dead Cat Bounce And Buy Arista Networks Instead

It has name recognition in the big metal box industry, has staying power, and offers a stably increasing dividend - but it is not without problems.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) produces reliable switches and routers but inferior technology in its growth categories. It gained a foothold in the industry early when options and standards were lower. It was also the poster-boy of the 2000 tech bubble, with the highest PE ratio in the market, peaking around 250.

Now CSCO's PE floats around 20. While reasonable in comparison to year 2000, a more apt comparison exists. Consider the comparison recently made by the US Department of Defense in choosing freshman Arista Networks (ANET) over tenured professor CSCO. While CSCO has stronger brand recognition, more experience, proven staying power, and many other benefits that come with being the old man in the room, the company simply produces inferior results.

This makes sense, as Arista's management team broke from Cisco's, bringing experience and possibly some intellectual property that has led Cisco to brink and Arista to court in the past. The team's abandonment of Cisco for Arista was likely in part due to Cisco's consistency in proving their incompetence. Seniority makes one lazy.

Once you pry into Cisco's countless tales of failure, tales you will hear from virtually every engineer in the industry, you begin to see the reason for the Department of Defense's slighting of Cisco. You also begin to see why Cisco will continue to lose contracts in the future. Obviously, this is not good for a stock, even one trading at "only" 20 PE.

My favorite recent Cisco failure is the hardcoded password found in Cisco's software earlier this year. It should be obvious that this story cut Cisco down a notch in a security-sensitive contract. Data leaks in well-regulated industries, in which Cisco participates, carry fines, and shareholders will ultimately bear a portion of such costs.

Good companies learn from their mistakes. This hardcoded password incident was one year after Wikileaks exposed Cisco's weak cybersecurity. At that time, Cisco made it a point to "emphasize security," even creating a security team.

Unfortunately, a security team does little but drag down the progress of technological development. Strong cybersecurity is built from the ground-up. Developers should have a strong sense of designing with security in mind, instead of simply leaving the issue to the security team.

In Japanese offices, janitors are not needed. Office workers act as their own janitors. They know every nook and cranny of their own offices. To call in a janitor to clean your mess will result in the occasional buildup of dust in that oddly placed backup robot battery, simply because the janitor doesn't know your office as well as you do.

Bringing the analogy further, imagine a Japanese office suddenly hired janitors. Suddenly, workers are finding their coffee-making robots randomly disassembled, their robot mail-order catalogs misplaced or even tossed out. Now you have a social dynamic of a sort of animosity between the workers and the janitors. The workers know they can do the cleaning themselves (and if they cannot, they are not quality workers), but the company insists on having janitors for the sake of keeping a clean company image. The only real benefit of the janitors is to take the fall if the cleaning inspectors suddenly turn up and find robot #722556 full of dust. Cisco hired scapegoats instead of training or better vetting their developers.

And this is only one of Cisco's many problems. We see something troubling every single year with this vendor and in their area of expertise (i.e., a hardcoded password delivered to a customer from Cisco, which deals in infrastructure and security, is worse than one delivered by, say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)). The company possesses an expanding portfolio of failures that has hurt its reputation with developers and industry insiders.

I predict we will see an increasing amount of lost contracts in the future, as clients raise their standards and become more informed. This hurts Cisco's growth potential more than anything. The Cisco name still controls the market for big metal boxes for switches and routers. But with Cisco attempting to capture more of other markets, such as security, for the sake of growth, their name hurts more than helps, especially when you have companies such as Arista, who are building increasingly good reputations for themselves.

CSCO is still not a bad stock by any means. It has name recognition in the big metal box industry, has staying power, and offers a stably increasing dividend:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

It's simply not a good stock for growth in technology, despite its attempt to expand into newer areas, such as virtualization. For CSCO investors looking for growth, I suggest ANET. When I last recommended this stock, it was trading at $70; it is now trading at over $200. ANET has fewer problems, a better reputation for quality developers, and metrics that show unswerving growth; here are a few:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Overall, is CSCO a good stock to hold in this industry? The short answer is no. The long answer is yes if you don't mind buying a company that will increasingly lose to its competition in areas in which it is attempting growth. Sell CSCO on the dead cat bounce and buy ANET instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.