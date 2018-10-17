Gold Resource: Preliminary Third-Quarter Production Analysis

I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term. However, trading about 30% of your position is highly recommended.

Silver production was weak with only 321,590 Ag Oz compared to 593,955 Ag Oz the precedent quarter. It may have been the primary reason why GORO dropped on the news.

Production for the 3Q'18 is about 10,379 Oz Au Equivalent, down 17.4% sequentially and down 9.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) holds a 100% interest in a significant property consisting of six distinct locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2Q'18, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

Further production increase should be coming from the Switchback vein system (which is not included in the 2017 reserve).

Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for 2% of the gold equivalent production last quarter.

Also, Gold Resource owns a near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project, which has the potential to increase the company production by 120% (targeted output ranges 20k to 30k oz of gold for the first year and 30k to 40k oz of gold after that).

The future growth is huge with the new Isabella Pearl project which will be completed in less than a year (the company indicated in its second-quarter results that it received the final permit and began construction). The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it is an open-pit heap leach shallow, with consequently a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

Note: The initial CapEx estimated for Nevada is about $25-30 million. The company will have to finance it either through equity or short-term debt. This is a potential negative for shareholders in the short term, especially if the company finances the project using equity.

Hence, the company has an excellent balance sheet and is run by a prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term investment profile. I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term. However, trading about 30% of your position is highly recommended.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the second-quarter conference call:

This is a very exciting time for Gold Resource Corporation shareholders, as we position the company to be the next Nevada gold producer, and we target a 100% increase in our annual gold production profile. The second quarter of 2018 launched Gold Resource into a build-and-grow phase.

Production Overview

Gold Resource reached its annual production targets last year, producing 28,117 gold ounces and 1,773,263 silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. In the most recent company press release, the company indicated that the production targets for 2018 have been maintained and are as follow:

...The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10%

Source: Presentation with new indications for the first nine months production added by Fun Trading

As we can see in the presentation above, Gold Resource is more a silver miner than a gold miner, at least until Nevada starts to produce. Silver production represented 53.8% of the total output in the second quarter. Therefore, it is essential to consider the price of silver as an important indicator.

Preliminary Gold Production For The Third Quarter Of 2018

On October 16, 2018, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the third-quarter of 2017.

[R]eports preliminary production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, of 6,411 ounces of gold, 321,590 ounces of silver and significant base metals... Preliminary third quarter base metal production totalled 434 tonnes of copper, 2,119 tonnes of lead and 4,970 tonnes of zinc.

Based on the Gold/Silver (ratio of 81:1), 321,590 Oz of Silver represents 3,968 Oz Gold Equivalent. However, it is just an estimate, and this number should be used as a temporary indication only. If we look at the second quarter ratio based on the same calculation, we have a ratio of 1,304/16.53 or 78.9:1.

How I Calculated The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The third-quarter gold and silver prices are based on 63 trading days from July through September. The average price was $1,216 per ounce of gold and $15.01 per ounce of silver.

Let's look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective starting Q2'15.

Source: GORO Presentation

A Few Remarks About The Preliminary Production Numbers For 3Q'18

1 - Production for the 3Q'18 is about 10,379 Oz Au Equivalent, down 17.4% sequentially and down 9.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

2 - The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 53,800 Oz Au Equivalent.

3 - Gold price is about $1,216/Oz for the 3Q'18 compared to $1,304/Oz realized in the 2Q'18. Silver is about $15.01/Oz compared to $16.53/Oz realized in 2Q'18.

Conclusion

As I said in my precedent article, GORO mid-term outlook is still very positive with the prolific Switchback extension nearly completed, the Alta Gracia property nearby, and the Isabella Pearl project that could double the company production in 2018 while lowering the total AISC.

The production came a bit on the weak side, and I was expecting more particularly for the silver production. Silver production was quite weak with only 321,590 Ag Oz compared to 593,955 Ag Oz the precedent quarter. It may have been the primary reason why GORO dropped on the news.

I believe GORO should be accumulated below $5.20 (which is a long-term support). Price of gold and silver are of a paramount significance and should be analyzed first before considering a long-term accumulation.

GORO is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at around $6.40 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position between $6.20 and $6.50) and line support at $5.20 (I recommend buying GORO at or below support). I am expecting a decisive breakout on the positive side with a mid-term target at $7.60.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a new long-term GORO position at around $5.25 and trade the stock occasionally as well.