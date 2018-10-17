Johnson & Johnson: Paying A Premium For Liability Risk

The net payout yield continues to collapse as the company pulls back from stock buybacks despite the weak stock during Q3.

My constant investment thesis with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been that the business prospects aren't as good as the market generally presents via the stock price. The recent rally back above $135 is a prime example of investors seeing value where the company isn't willing to invest via share repurchases. Don't chase the stock for the meager 2.6% dividend yield.

Image Source: J&J presentation

Subpar Numbers

For the company with some minimal growth, JNJ isn't seeing a massive bottom line improvement outside of tax reform. In Q3, operating income was only up about $200 million and only the pharma division grew over last year. The medical devices and consumer divisions remain very weak.

Source: JNJ Q3'18 presentation

In total, revenues only grew 3.6% with operational sales up 5.5%. Decent growth for a large biopharma but not impressive for a stock with a rich valuation. The stock still trades at nearly 17x EPS estimates for the year.

JNJ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Remember that adjusted operating income was only up 3.1% for the quarter. Tax reform cut the effective tax rate by some 320 basis points for the quarter contributing to the more impressive looking results. Over half of the reported net income growth of just over 7% came from the reduced taxes.

The only other way to boost the EPS going forward as taxes normalize with 2018 levels next year is share repurchases. The company has pulled back drastically from share buybacks.

Collapsing Yield

Too many investors solely look at the dividend yield to analyze a stock. Due to various reasons, this yield only provides a limited view of the financial prospects of a company. The BOD will only pay a dividend based on a level of secure cash flows and alternative uses of cash. The dividend yield is always nice, but not the greatest indicator of value.

Currently, JNJ pays a decent 2.6% dividend yield. The key to the story is the net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield is collapsing. The company has quit repurchasing shares despite the recent dip in the stock price.

For Q3, the diluted share count was only down about 10 million shares. Therefore, the dividend yield is the majority of the net payout yield now. The last time the stock dipped to the $125 levels back in late 2016, JNJ was somewhat aggressive on share buybacks pushing the net payout yield up to nearly 6%.

JNJ data by YCharts

The growing debt levels don't help. JNJ ended September with net debt of ~$14 billion. The company is unlikely to load up on more debt due to the talcum powder lawsuits.

JNJ Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

JNJ is still on the hook for a $4.7 billion verdict in a Missouri case, though the case is currently under appeal. Despite a positive ruling in a recent New Jersey case, the company is still facing over 10,000 liability lawsuits in the U.S.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that either the company doesn't see the stock as cheap now or the combination of net debt and talc powder lawsuits has JNJ on the sidelines. Either way, the stock remains far too expensive for the limited growth rates and the risk. Sell JNJ on any of these rallies towards $140.

