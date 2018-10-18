Trouble Ahead For Banks? Today's Editors' Picks

Is there growing trouble with financials?

Eric Basmajian continues his series "end of the bank rally." He suggests banks may eventually see slower rates of growth. He also warns about investing in regional banks. And Basmajian outlines his preference for utilities.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Real bank credit growth (loans + securities) year-over-year:

Comment of the day, from Dividend Income Investor:

It seems like it has become popular now to predict when and how the next recession will come to be. Me? I have learned you cannot reach your destination if you don't stay on course. So I will just let all the worry warts speculate on this.

