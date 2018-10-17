Mid-October 'Real Time' Update: The Economy May Be Moving Into A Very Early Pre-Recessionary Stage

Coincident indicators have caught up to leading indicators, suggesting that the rate of economic growth is unlikely to exceed that of the past two quarters.

In an earlier article I wrote titled When Does A Recession Accompany A Stock Market Correction, And When Does It Not?, I demonstrated that the BaR Analysis Grid© shows certain characteristics that differentiate when a stock market decline is a correction or a crash. Corrections can occur at various times of the business cycle, but the economy is largely healthy and the stock market recovers. Serious corrections, better termed as crashes, are accompanied by recessions. The current BaR shows that the economy is nowhere near a recession. We are clearly in correction rather than crash territory.

Current BaR Analysis Grid

Grid 1 shows the BaR as of October 12. The mean of coordinates (MoC) is at its highest point of this business cycle. The MoC conveys the overall condition of the economy.

Grid 1

MoC 12-Month Trend

Grid 2 shows that movement of the MoC over the past year. It has been on a steady upward climb. The cyclical pattern is normal in a growing economy. This occurs when a majority of indicators have hit peaks (shift to right), slowed (shift to left), and then moved to new highs (shift to right).

Grid 2

Economic Indicator Trends

Table 1 shows the trends of the economic indicators that are plotted on the BaR as well as the trend of the MoC (blue highlight). The trends are based on the percent change of the indicators towards or away from the baseline (recession threshold). This table was published on October 17. Of the 19 indicators used on the BaR, 16 have been updated. With only three indicators left to update by the end of the month, the MoC will not move by a significant percent away or towards the baseline. That is why I call this a "real-time" update. It is the quickest report of the economy, with a broad array of indicators, as is possible.

Table 1

The indicators showing decline over the past year, and for the past three months, are largely consumer and financial indicators. This is significant because in an article I wrote in July 2018 (here), I showed that the indicators most likely to decline prior to a recession are consumer related, and, of course, the yield curve. This may signal the beginning of pre-recessionary conditions.

I have also added to the table a breakout of the leading and coincident indicators plotted on the BaR. A year ago, the leading indicators were well above the coincident indicators. The coincident indicators have now caught up to the leading ones. This suggests that although we may continue to see a rate of growth similar to the last couple of quarters, but not above that level. If the leading indicators drop below the coincident ones, then growth is likely to slow.

If you are not familiar with the BaR, you can also read about it here on the Econ P.I. website. Data sources for the BaR are shown below.

