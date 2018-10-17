Tesla: A Tough Time To Chase Profits

The question remains as to whether Elon Musk is helpful or a hindrance, but little question remains as to whether Musk is still in charge.

My first response to Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's August claim of a $420 per share buyout was disbelief. My second response went along the lines of "Well, there has to be something behind it, because if there isn't he is going to be in big trouble." Among all this, it never crossed my mind to think that the $420 buyout price was a thinly veiled reference to marijuana culture (yes, you read that right; more on it later). My third response was a somewhat interesting path along memory lane, recalling many of the various oddities displayed over time by the venerable Musk.

Musk has produced astounding returns for investors based upon an idea (clean energy in a high performance package) and in spite of lagging fundamental performance. In order to remain sustainable, Tesla must at some point reward long-suffering investors with positive financial performance. Tesla must, in other words, eventually post a consistent profit. The clock appears to be running out on Musk's ability to fund operations while posting negative EPS; if profits do not roll along in the next quarter or two, investors could be in for an uncomfortable capital loss.

The Upside to Tesla

The past few days has witnessed the 100,000th Tesla Model 3 manufactured. Not only that, but the Model 3 has positively demolished the EV market on a sales basis, and is currently the number four selling car in the U.S. It is the only one out of the top fifteen cars that is a pure EV, and even more impressive is the fact that it is by far the most expensive car on the list - numbers 1 through 4 are comprised of Toyotas (TM) and Hondas (HMC). There really is no question that the Model 3 is completely dominant within its segment, whether that is the EV segment, or the luxury/performance sedan segment.

The question, of course, is whether it is sustainable? It took around 14 months for the first 100,000 Model 3s to come off the line, and it is forecast that the next 100,000 will come much sooner than that. This, of course, is following a long lead-in of consumer interest, wherein half a million prospective customers plopped down a grand for the opportunity to be in line to own a Model 3. And while this is all quite impressive, a ticklish question remains: is it possible for Tesla to continue to sell this many cars? While you must tip your hat to the achievement, there is a reason why $50,000 cars do not generally make up such a large portion of sales in the U.S.: the average family income per year is only a bit more than the cost of a small Tesla sedan. It is the reason why the more pedestrian Corollas, Camrys, Civics, and Accords routinely round out the top sales spots.

Rumors of Distribution Woes, Sales Stagnation

Depending on who you talk to, Tesla either has a problem with distribution or demand. In reality, perhaps it is both. Tesla has an established pattern of selling its cars from display stores set up in malls, a definite departure from the traditional relationship between manufacturers and dealers. It is remarkable that a company valued in line with Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) could exist with such an ad hoc method to move their product. Traditional channels for retailing new vehicles have developed over the years for good reason, yet the excitement over Tesla as a product has allowed the unconventional process to nonetheless result in a myriad of orders.

In July, based on a downgrade note suggesting that Model 3 cancellations were outpacing new orders, Tesla issued a statement calling the comment untrue. Musk went further stating "Who knows about the future, but last week we had over [7000] *new* net orders." It is, of course, interesting that Musk couches the statement with "Who knows about the future" (it would give him some room - say in a later earnings call - to back away from the motif of perpetually increasing positive net orders).

This exchange occurred on July 19th, when Tesla was already in the midst of a share price swoon. By July 30th, the price had fallen to $290 from $370 six weeks prior (a 22% dip). A week after the bottom (and after share prices had already begun to recover) Musk made his now infamous "funding secured at $420" Tweet. That day the price would peak at $380, representing a nearly $7B increase to market cap. In the following weeks, it would decrease $20B from peak. This represents the modern power of a Tweet: $20B delta in market cap and $20M each in fines for Tesla and Musk.

By the way, at $420, Tesla's market cap would have been $72B; Ford and GM currently combine for a market cap of $79B. Tesla's Enterprise Value would have been around $82B in such a scenario, which is a bit more than half of the Enterprise Value for either GM or Ford.

Musk in the Market

Musk has developed an increasing reputation for contempt as it relates to financial analysts who question Tesla's long-term viability, as well as short sellers of any stripe. There has been speculation that at least one component of the $420 Tweet was a sort of gleeful burning of shorts (a charge that the DOJ is investigating). Whatever the case, the end result was a volatile ride for shareholders, enforcement action by the SEC, and question about Musk's ability to manage Tesla business on a daily basis.

Musk's main defense to the SEC response has been to refer to them as the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission," a statement which is ill-advised in the midst of a souring relationship with the enforcement agency (and ultimately supports the agency's demand that Musk's Twitter account be throttled by in-house legal counsel):

The S.E.C.'s settlement with Tesla, which was sued separately from Mr. Musk, requires the company to "employ or designate an experienced securities lawyer whose qualifications are not unacceptable" to the S.E.C.'s staff to review future communications through social media by its senior executives. That person must stay in place as long as Tesla remains a public company.

Putting aside the Musk induced drama, there remain questions about whether the longstanding backlog of Model 3s is finally beginning to saturate buyers able (or desiring) to pluck down over $50K for a car marketed as a $35K wunderkind. Make no mistake, the Model 3 competes effectively in the $50K segment (particularly with the current $7,500 tax incentive for buyers), but it is difficult to see demand hold up in the long run for such a high end product. It remains unclear what the actual base price will wind up being for the Model 3, but with tax rebates already deep into the waning phase, it seems likely that the final few months of 2018 will represent the best as it relates to demand for the premium versions of the Model 3. It is possible that Tesla and Musk are already feeling the pressure of decreasing demand, and that Musk's increasingly erratic behavior is an expression of the strain.

The Problem with Reinventing Manufacturing

"We fixed a ton of defects," one former [anonymous] Tesla VP [stated]. "Then new ones would pop up because some unproven part was introduced, like whack a mole. The number of changes introduced to the production line each week was crazy."…Detroit will tell you that these problems could've been avoided had Tesla built cars more like legacy automakers - slowly, methodically, with plans perfected before manufacturing started.

By Musk's own words, Tesla has gone from manufacturing hell to distribution hell, and (it would seem) much of that hell is related to the persistent idea that Tesla and Musk represent an entirely new way of building and selling cars. Some of it also reflects the steady gun that Tesla has been under, given Musk's penchant for hyping expectations well beyond reasonable means. The market eventually loses steam when expectations produce a continual series of shortfalls.

In March, Moody's announced that it had lowered Tesla's rating to B3, citing the (up to that point) shortfall in the production rate of the Model 3. Moody's said Tesla will need to raise more than US$2bn of capital in the near term to cover its heavy cash burn and US$1.2bn of convertible debt maturities through early 2019.

The pressure of the March Moody's downgrade must have certainly been felt by the Tesla team. It should be no surprise that the Model 3 has been reported as having some quality issues coming off the assembly line. Tesla has been caught somewhere between a rock and a hard place: they absolutely needed to start hitting overdue production targets in order to get some breathing room on looming debt, but pressing too hard in manufacturing can result in a loss of quality control. Without the time to properly assure that all the thousands of parts that go into a vehicle are going to perform reliably, it is easy to put out an inferior product. This is likely the manufacturing hell that Musk was referring to.

Richard Branson, a fellow billionaire/space race competitor to Musk, saw fit to offer words of advice to Elon, telling him to delegate some of his corporate responsibilities (Branson was clearly assuming that some of Musk's current behavior is the offshoot of burnout), as well as laying off the Twitter account. This is the same Branson who, among other things: owns an island; has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth; flown around the world in a hot air balloon; drove a tank down Fifth Avenue; rappelled down a hanger while drinking Champaign, et al. When this guy tells you to slow down, it is shrewd to take the advice.

Branson also suggests that Musk leave the public relations to the professionals, saying that "[Musk] obviously doesn't enjoy [the publicity game], so clear the deck…[and] concentrate on the creative side." Leaving aside the question as to whether Musk enjoys his Twitter persona (and his actions suggest that leaving Twitter would be a very difficult thing for him to do), Branson is intimating that Musk does not seem to be having fun in the public eye. Branson is the king of publicity stunts, and he clearly has a great time doing it. Musk's approach more closely mirrors the Trump Twitter persona, where confidence runs supreme and no filter is present; where every person who questions his performance is not only wrong, but perhaps morally bankrupt as well.

Musk and Twitter is the great Catch-22. There is little question that much of the premium that the market has assigned to Tesla is the direct result of Musk's public image. These Twitter tirades clearly fill some broad cultural need for assured leadership: someone who plays by their own rules, drains the swamp, napalms their opponents. And while an unfiltered mouthpiece can evoke a maverick innovator, it can also stray very neatly into an image of a burned-out hooligan - an image further exasperated (in Musk's case) by abruptly cutting off analysts questions on an earnings call, and smoking marijuana while slugging whiskey during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan.

While marijuana is legal in California, the public use of it does not inspire confidence at the executive caliber. What's more, Musk's SEC issues began when he Tweeted that Tesla was going to be taken private at $420 a share; 4/20 (April 20th) is, somewhat unofficially, marijuana day. The term "four twenty" has special meaning to a marijuana aficionado: it more or less means "it's time to smoke." In the SEC case, Musk stated that "he rounded the price up to $420 because he had recently learned about the number's significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price.' Needless to say the optics as it relates to Musk - $20B in volatility to shareholders, an SEC sanction, $20M in fines to Musk and Tesla (all with a marijuana connection) - are bad.

Tesla's Forward Sales

Musk represents a wildcard, which was an advantage while Tesla was bucking the automotive industry with disruptive ideas and technology. Musk has proven an extraordinary talent at raising funds for Tesla, but as Tesla rapidly establishes itself as a major manufacturer of automobiles, Musk's tendency to eschew traditional business practices is beginning to create strain on market confidence. There is serious question about whether Tesla will show a profit any time soon, and if they do whether they will sustain it. Just recently, Ford and GM took massive hits on the basis of a slowing in new car demand (which had been predicted for some time based upon a glut of leased vehicles hitting the late model used car market) as well as significant increases in costs related to the China tariff war (Ford CEO James Hackett recently stated: "From Ford's perspective the metals tariffs took about $1 billion in profit from us").

Tesla is not commenting on what sort of damage investors can anticipate from the increasing price of commodities, but they have admitted that the strain on trade in China is creating a growth challenge:

Last year [Tesla] sold about 10,000 cars in [China], but mostly to wealthier consumers...This year, Tesla hiked prices of its Model S and Model X cars in China by as much as $30,000 due to higher import duties.

While Tesla has plans to build a Gigafactory in China in order to dodge most of the negative impact of tariffs, in the short term, the company is likely to experience a significant decrease in sales in the country, while in the long term, Tesla can expect significant pressure to compete with other EV makers who produce much more affordable electric models (a not insignificant prospect in the still developing Chinese middle class).

It is, overall, a bad backdrop for automotive profitability. The headwinds produced by the tariff dispute will almost certainly hurt the bottom line for Tesla, perhaps ultimately preventing them from finally reaping a much needed profit. Without a profit soon, capital will be much more expensive to come by (either expressed in interest rates, or dilution of shares).

Tesla as a brand will survive. Their lineup of vehicles is simply too compelling to die. Still, it is legitimate to wonder if they will survive only after the acquisition cost decreases enough for an established automotive conglomerate to buy (or bail) Tesla out. For the present, Tesla still trades at a significant premium to any reasonable buyout offer. EV provides an interesting concept in an era of increasing awareness of the negative impact of carbon emissions, yet for the time, it does not represent a solution that is more effective than hybrid technology.

Tesla will report Q3 earnings sometime in the next few weeks. Given a myriad of headwinds facing the entire automotive sector (predominantly a dip in demand, trouble in China due to the trade dispute with Trump, and significant increases in materials costs due to tariffs), it will be difficult for Tesla to post a much needed profit. Dedicated long investors ought to think about a short-term hedge across the next couple quarters of earnings reports, while more aggressive investors may consider a well placed bet on the short side.

