Kraft Heinz: Not Cheap Enough

I last looked at Kraft Heinz (KHC) in February, and after reading investors' concerns, the principal problems revolve around not only valuation but a lack of impressive organic growth. After watching a lack of positive developments be made in the last six months, it's not a surprise that the stock still trades near its 2018 lows. I believe value will be unlocked for shareholders when the company focuses on improving its adjusted EBITDA margin by focusing more on the North American business and less on external markets, as these weigh on profitability. Despite the low trading price, the stock only looks to be cheap on a price to book basis relative to competitors.

Where's The Growth?

The company is committing $100 million for a venture fund that will invest in food technology companies. This is a good way to show shareholders that the company isn't a dinosaur and that the management team has the right, forward-looking approach. However, it's too small in size to be of benefit to shareholders. Consider the market cap of Kraft Heinz - roughly $67.4 billion. This investment, for comparison, is 0.2% of that amount. That's not going to move the needle.

However, the headlines that hit a few weeks ago that said the company did explore a purchase of Campbell Soup (CPB), for which they may have considered a $50/share buyout price. That would imply a near $15 billion market cap for Campbell and would create substantial synergy opportunities. While it's clear now that this won't be happening, a further dip in the equity might cause talks to resurface between the two companies.

Kraft-Heinz improves its profitability by a function of price and volume. That's as simplistic as I can make it. The problem is, when pricing across the board declines, the offset needs to come from volume and we haven't seen material volume growth. If we had, then adjusted EBITDA would have stayed flat or been up in the low-single digits, as what is expected from a leading company in this industry. In fact, a near 5% decline in adjusted EBITDA is quite poor performance and explains the stock's continued weakness.

What I've written previously about Kraft Heinz is that the company needs to get rid of low margin brands while multiples paid for businesses are still high given the current point in the business cycle. Investors want to see margin expansion at the end of the day. While it's surprising that it's taken this long, I did see an encouraging sign this week with Zydus announcing that it may purchase three brands from Kraft Heinz. These brands are Complan, Glucon-D, and Nycil for roughly $1 billion. That's an immediate cash injection that can not only start to make a dent on their outstanding debt (as a reminder, they have $30.84 billion in long-term debt) but it can be used to help fund real growth initiatives rather than a $100 million venture fund as well as scale brands with already above-average EBITDA margins.

To provide a quantitative example of this, let's consider adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 by geographic segment. The company breaks out four segments: US, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of World. Extracted from the data below, the margins during that quarter were 16.12%, 16.4%, 14.48%, and 12.73%, respectively. In terms of sales density, the US is by far and wide the largest market for Kraft Heinz, doing roughly $8.8 billion in sales for the quarter. The next closest is Rest of World with $1.6 billion. However, it's the 200-400bps lower margins in the non-US and Canada countries that negatively impact the bottom line for the company and divestment is a necessary strategic action at this point in order to improve investor sentiment and strengthen the core business. This is poor execution on portfolio diversification, in my opinion.

Valuation Concerns

Whenever blue-chip stocks like Kraft Heinz get sold off, I try and take a value approach to see if it's a dip worth buying, at least on a relative basis. KHC trades at 14.3x forward earnings, which is a multiple I can justify paying given where the S&P 500 is at (~18x). However, that's far too simplistic for our purposes.

Looking at core competitors Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), and ConAgra (CAG), these peers trade at a slight premium to KHC with the exception of General Mills. Mondelez trades at 16.5x forward earnings, Kellogg at 14.7x, and ConAgra at 15.9x, while General Mills lags at 14x. There's not much disparity between these multiples where I can see that there is some sort of massive discount that's going unnoticed by investors. If anything, this is supportive of the argument that there isn't enough compelling value.

The other way to look at these trading multiples is relative to the historical discount/premium that KHC trades at versus its peer set as well as evaluate other multiples besides P/E. First, on an EV/EBITDA basis, KHC trades at 12.7x versus a peer average at 12.5x. Mondelez trades at 14.9x EV/EBITDA, Kellogg trades at 12.9x, General Mills trades at 12.2x, and ConAgra trades at 10.3x. Again, no real "screaming value" is presenting itself as KHC is in line with the peer group. The one metric, however, that I do believe says a lot about the stock's value is the price to book ratio.

The company currently trades at a 67% discount to peers on this basis as its P/B is just 1x. Now, consider its peers. Mondelez trades at 2.4x P/B, Kellogg trades at 8.5x, General Mills at 4.3x, and ConAgra at 3x. That's quite the noticeable difference and difficult to ignore, at least in theory. I believe the gap between peer price to book ratios and the stock at its current multiple is the lack of divestment of low margin businesses. When profitability improves, I expect that gap to close rather quickly.

Conclusion

The weakness of the EMEA and Rest of World segments in terms of profitability really speaks to the need for a strategy shift at Kraft Heinz. Whether it comes in the form of a divestment or a material M&A transaction, this stock will remain at a low level until that change is made. Certain trading multiples look compelling, but it simply isn't enough when core profitability is being negatively impacted by the business mix. KHC just isn't cheap enough for investors to step in here.

