Southwest Airlines: Still The Best In Class

Southwest Airlines is the only airline that has a strong balance sheet and will be able to meaningfully retain more capital over time.

Background

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has stood the test of time. While airlines have generally been disastrous places to invest, the company has been able to sustain its competitive advantage as an ultra-low cost airline. Southwest’s competitive advantage comes from the fact that the company does utilize not a hub and spoke transportation network but rather prefers to use a point to point network that involves flying shorter routes and takes passengers directly to their final destination. This is proven to be cost saving and has allowed the airline to beat the other three major carriers on price over time. Given how price sensitive airlines passengers are, Southwest’s cost advantages allowed them to steal market share from competitors aggressively. The airline added capacity more rapidly than its competitors and quickly became the industry leader.

With the consolidation of the airline industry, Southwest continues to profit from its structural advantage. Its earnings have been consistently rising, and the business looks as fundamentally sound as ever. The company has added more capacity than other airlines and is benefiting from rising revenue passenger miles which have fueled earnings growth. The stock is up more than 700% in the last six years which is an outstanding performance for an airline stock. I view the recent pullback in airline stocks as an opportunity for investors to buy more shares of a great company on the cheap.

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Business fundamentals

Unlike some of the other major carriers, Southwest has a rock solid balance sheet. The company has only $3 billion of long-term debt and has a manageable amount of liabilities. Southwest’s conservative bank sheet means that it is much better positioned to survive an economic recession than the other carriers. Its debt would still be easy to refinance, and the company is cash flow positive.

Like other major carriers, Southwest has been repurchasing shares though, without taking on massive amounts of leverage. While the share count has not declined as dramatically as other airlines, I think that capital has been allocated in a more sustainable manner. Southwest continues to reload on buybacks and has been able to increase its dividend annually. With the current payout ratio, there is no question that the company will be able to keep up its dividend hikes while spending the same amount of money, as buybacks offset higher dividend payments.

The company has not been aggressive in modernizing its fleet, but I believe that this strategy is rational. Buying aircraft is extremely expensive and pressures the businesses cash flow. Rather, Southwest has been acquiring aircraft on the basis on necessity. Southwest’s inclination to wait before buying aircraft has also occurred because of the carriers’ inclination to raise capacity levels more aggressively than other airlines. Southwest increased its capacity and introduced new transport routes much more rapidly than competitors. It has managed to maintain a higher than 80% load factor which gives me confidence that these capacity increases are sustainable. The company’s CEO seems convinced that modest capacity increases are sustainable and being met by consumer demand.

Southwest is so efficient that it has not been hit as hard by rising fuel prices as other airlines. The business has still remained highly profitable, and while earnings did take a bit of a hit, it still generated near-record levels of profitability. In a highly regulated industry, Southwest has also managed to keep an excellent relationship with their employees and kept itself out of the headlines. Unions are always difficult to negotiate with, and the fact that Southwest has a positive relationship with its employees is unquestionably a big net positive in the airline industry.

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

Southwest trades a higher earnings multiple than its peer group, but this premium is more than warranted given the quality of the business. Even so, the company trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of just 10. This represents a very big discount to the S&P 500 index, although though the business is the best in its class and, in my view, has significant growth potential.

The question with airlines is always the sustainability of earnings and the risk that a sharp and severe cyclical downturn could threaten the future of the business. When you consider that Southwest has such a conservative balance sheet and has shown to be so consistently cash flow positive, I don’t view this as much of a threat. Southwest Airlines is one of the few airlines which has never been bankrupt. Southwest has survived the most turbulent of industry times, so I don’t see any reason why the business would experience difficulty now that the industry is consolidating.

With the upward trends in revenue passenger miles, I think it is likely that investors could continue to earn double-digit returns from the company’s stock in the long run.

Takeaways

Southwest Airlines is unquestionably the airline carrier with the strongest underlying business. The carrier has provided its shareholders with outsized returns over the last five years, and with the current valuation of the airline sector, I see no reason why this trend won’t continue. The recent pullback in airline shares is a great opportunity for investors to pick up shares on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.