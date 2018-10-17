ASOS PLC (ASOMF) CEO Nicholas Beighton on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASOS PLC (OTCPK:ASOMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Nicholas Beighton - CEO

Greg Feehely - Director, Investor Relations

Analysts

Anne Critchlow - SG

Paul Bonnet - Merrill Lynch

Benedict Hunt - Investec Bank

Andreas Inderst - Macquarie

Tushar Jain - Goldman Sachs

Georgina Johanan - JP Morgan

Simon Bowler - Exane

Charles Allen - Bloomberg Intelligence

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Nicholas Beighton

Good morning, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for attending our results presentation for the 12 months through the 31st of August 2018. Also, welcome to those people dialing in on the webcast. Just, as usual, there'll be a recording on the website later on.

Just to inform, I'll be handling the whole presentation today as I did at the interim. Greg is on stage for me, or not for me, for you, with me, to help with the Q&A. But just while I'm talking about people. I'm delighted that Adam Crozier will be joining the business at the end of November. He's already started the, his induction, so he'll be our new Chairman. And I'll be, I'm expecting to announce a new CFO very shortly.

While I'm talking about people, it'd be inappropriate for me to not acknowledge the support that [Don Davis], who's been acting CFO for a few months, and the finance team have given me over the last 6 months. Thank you very much, guys.

That was me. So onto 2018 highlights. The year just finished as being another year of substantial progress for the ASOS business. ASOS is ramping up its capability at a faster rate than ever before and we, again, delivered our financial targets. The massive investment program that we're undertaking inevitably comes with some disruption and transition costs. I'll pick up some of those later.

But our mission, our purpose, our values remain exactly the same. Our investment in our 4 defendable pillars anchored in core financial disciplines drive our thinking and our allocation of resources.

Trading. Sales performance across all 4 geographies was really strong for the year, but the U.K. was the standout winner, up 23% year-on-year. And we've also continued to grow materially our market share in that territory. The reported PBT includes £25 million, circa £25 million transition costs, which we've taken on the chin, as well as a small impairment relating to the closure of our A-List loyalty program. Our customer KPIs were really encouraging on all levels, and I'll come on to more detail on those in a second.

Agility and velocity are key features of the ASOS mindset and the ASOS model. It's the approach that drives our relentless innovation and I can tell you we have continued to develop this mindset and we're engineering more agility and more velocity into our model. This time last year, I referred to laying the foundations for £4 billion net sales capacity.

All that work and investment is underway, and we've nearly landed all of this work or we will have done by the end of the year. The short-term focus is clear to land these changes well, and once we've passed that, we'll be setting our sights on a significantly bigger prize than £4 billion annual sales.

On to guidance. For those of you who have followed me for some time or us for some time, you'll recall, in 2010, we set out than ambition for £1 billion of sales, net sales by 2015, and we got there a year early. In 2014, we set out an ambition for £2.5 billion of net sales by 2020, and we pretty much got there 2 years early, albeit achieving the latter by holding the EBIT margin at 4%.

This morning, we've left our guidance exactly the same: sales growth, 20% to 25% range; EBIT margin at 4%; and our CapEx between £230 million and £250 million per annum. The opportunity ahead of us in global online 20-something fashion is huge, and that's why we've continued to invest at our current levels to capture that opportunity.

ASOS has a strong and proven track record of focused allocation of its resources to drive growth, and these charts clearly demonstrate that. Looking at sales and EBIT first. Both of these have more than doubled over the last 4 years. On CapEx, this has increased fivefold in the same period, all funded by internally generated resources. And this CapEx has fueled the growth and will continue to do so into the future. A significant proportion of these assets invested in the last 3 years have not gone live, and therefore, not contributed to customer experience or operating profit yet. To illustrate this point, you'll see on the balance sheet that assets under construction at the end of August were £190 million.

On to return on invested capital. This has been fabulous over the last 4 years. With the planned ramp-up investment, I still don't anticipate our return on invested capital falling below 20% over the next, over the medium term. Our financial disciplines are a fundamental test of how we allocate our resources. They've served us well and we believe they remain the right ones for us. So quick look at our global KPIs. Our customer KPIs, which is something I look at as a key test of the strength of our customer engagement, the strength of our product and the strength of our proposition and the overall desirability of our proposition continue to strengthen year-on-year. They're almost as close to a row of cherries this year as you can get. I'm going to pick out a couple for you.

On mobile, the continued acceleration to the mobile channel for our global 20-something customer is dramatic. ASOS wasn't born a mobile native, but you can see we've really pivoted to capture the consumer's shifting behavior. On conversion, the improvement in conversion also stands out, particularly noting the shift in mobile traffic. And it's up across all territories, with the biggest increase of 40 basis points in the UK Active customers were up 19% and you can see it was healthy growth across all territories. And I'm particularly pleased with the 25% growth in the EU and a further 15% growth in the UK.

Post-year-end, we closed the A-List program. From a customer perspective, we just wanted to simplify the offer, and we're seeing our Premier proposition really accelerate. The growth in the Premier in all segments has actually been excellent. The EU was the standout performance here, up 88% year-on-year, which really is the super foundation for the business we're building in the EU. Finally, on average basket. This continues to show positive increases globally, and this is a trend we've enjoyed for some 5 years now.

Moving to the global clothing market. The global online apparel market, which is where ASOS is positioned, is now worth over £220 billion per annum, representing 17% of the total market. And this segment has grown a compound 22% over the last 4 years. Over the same period, ASOS has grown by a compound rate of 28%, ahead of the global growth rate globally. But where we focused our investments and we focused our proposition, i.e. UK, EU and U.S., we've beaten the online market growth by 2x. In the UK, our most established market, we currently enjoy a market share of just over 7.5%, 7.4%. But in the EU, we are tiny, 1.6%. And in the U.S., only 0.5%.

Our investments, particularly in the EU and the U.S., are aimed at improving our capability, our customer experience and, therefore, our productivity. So I'm expecting continued outperformance against the market and increased market share in all these territories as our investments kick in. At the ASOS Capital Markets Day in 2016, you may remember I predicted that the online apparel spend will capture at least 40% market share. And helpfully for you, I didn't give you a timescale. But you can see, the market forecast are showing a continued online channel shift for the next 5 years, moving quickly towards my prediction.

On a territory level, the UK, which currently has the highest penetration of online sales in clothing, is predicted to trend towards 32%, whilst the EU and U.S. are increasing their penetration to 25% and 29%, accordingly.

The target audience for 20-somethings, or our total addressable market, is huge. It's at least 1.2 billion globally. So what does this mean for us? Well, it gives us huge confidence in our future. We're positioned in the right growth channel and we're investing for the future with this large addressable market at our -- as our prize.

For issuepurposes, and just a little bit of fun, if we were to continue growing our market share in the UK to, say, 10% by 2023, take the EU market share to just 3% and double the U.S. market share to 1%, and holding Rest of World at the same level, you can easily see the potential for ASOS to be a £6 billion business by 2023.

In summary, ASOS is placed in a significant growth channel. The continued focused investments we are making in people, tech and operational capabilities will position us to capture the opportunity ahead.

So let's take a look at some of the numbers in a bit more detail. The group generated retail sales growth during the year of 26%, which is a staggering 60% over 2 years. Our retail sales mix is 63% international and 37% in the UK. During the first half, we saw 27% sales growth and 24% in the second half with the final 2 months growing at 29% year-on-year.

In terms of regional performance, the UK was outstanding at 23% growth year-on-year, as I mentioned earlier. I doubt the UK will continue to grow at that rate, but I do believe we have further growth in both customers and market share ahead.

In the EU, the growth is at 36% year-on-year. This is a 2-year growth at 62%. As I told you in July, we did manage that growth down in H2 to protect both profitability and short-term capacity ahead of the infrastructure changes. But nonetheless, still a strong performance.

Eurohub 2 mechanization will significantly lower the cost to serve in the EU this year, and as usual, we'll deploy those resulting efficiencies to drive further growth.

At the beginning of the year, we created the Rest of World store. Towards the end of the year, we launched 2 new localized web experiences, with local languages in Sweden and Netherlands. We've lifted the customer experience and the sales accordingly in each of those territories, and I'm expecting 2 more localized web experiences in the coming year. During the year, we also extended our Premier offer to 6 more European territories.

Turning to the U.S. While our main focus has been landing the first phase of the Atlanta warehouse, we delivered a 19% sales growth or 25% in constant currency. The U.S. is currently a £300 million-plus for us, and I'll talk later about our ambitions for that market.

Finally, by no means last, the Rest of World grew at 19%. This segment encompasses many territories, which inevitably means some standout performers in some countries where we know we can do better.

On to gross margin. I'm really pleased with the outturn here. We've actually delivered 130 basis points on the retail level and 140 basis points improvement in the group level while soaking up the additional costs relating to improving the underlying integrity of our sourcing.

You know that we have an FX benefit because of our long-term hedging strategy, we've also worked really hard on our buying margin. You can see some minor offsets between branded and ASOS Design mix during the year, and as in previous years, the key movements year-on-year in the segments between the EU and U.S. are predominantly driven by currency movements.

On to operating costs. As a percentage of sales, this increased by 130 basis points in the year. Warehousing is the biggest part of our operating cost percentage increase, and this is due largely to transitional costs predominantly from Eurohub, but laterally from Atlanta. The transition costs in total are 25 million, of which circa 23 million fall in the warehousing line.

Stripping this out, leaves a cost ratio broadly flat year-on-year, in spite of considerable investment over the years in wages and salaries to meet the high level of wage and salaries expected and set by the national Living Wage Foundation. I'm expecting a similar percentage of disruption costs this year as both warehouses ramp up and improve their productivity towards the end of the year. Going forward, these transition costs will obviously taper down until we break ground on further warehousing facilities.

Turning to distribution costs. These were higher at 20 basis points. During the year, we made over 240 improvements to our propositions for customers globally. So on a like-for-like basis, we did see leverage. But as the guide indicates, we fully expect to see further leverage in the current year, particularly as we ramp up fulfillment from the U.S. Payroll. The payroll headcount, at the end of August, we finished with 4,505 heads. Sometimes serendipity plays a message with you, 4,505 is quite an important number for ASOS. The payroll ratio slightly softened during the year, and we expect that to continue into the next year. On marketing, we continue to see efficiencies through the marketing channel and don't anticipate to go much lower.

These -- in other costs, these include payment processing, group legal fees, travel, and of course, rent and rates. And this year also included 2.5 million disruption costs associated with redevelopment of the ASOS head office. Within depreciation, clearly, with the elevated CapEx, this is -- depreciation starts to increase. In H1, it was 2.2%; in H2, it was 2.4% of sales. And this will step on again as the assets under construction start to kick in.

Moving on to CapEx now. Last year, we invested 242 million. Around 140 million of this investment was on key transformation projects such as Phase 1 of the U.S. hub; automation of the Eurohub; the new retail systems, Truly Global Retail we call it; and the extension and refit of our London head office. This is a growth proportioned towards longer use for economy light assets than in previous years. On the transformation projects, unsurprisingly, the focus on transformation projects will continue this year. We expect to spend around half of this year's CapEx completing these projects and most of these projects will complete within the year.

On future CapEx. As a result of what I've just said, the completion of these projects mean that the future CapEx is directed towards a high proportion of high growth initiatives. And you can start to see the emergence of that on the pie chart on the right-hand side.

Turning on to capitalization policy. In the last 12 months, we've capitalized 39 million of ASOS staff costs, which is flat year-on-year as a percentage of sales, and our capitalization policy hasn't changed for 9 years. As previously said, FY '18 represents the peak percentage of sales for our CapEx investment. Our best current guidance to use is that CapEx will remain in the 230 million to 250 million range a year for the medium term, and consequently, CapEx as a percentage of sales will start to reduce.

Turning to the balance sheet. I'll just pick out a couple of important points for you. Over the last two years, we accelerated the scale-up in the ASOS business in all areas, particularly in technology and particularly in physical infrastructure. This is behind the 58% increase year-on-year in our assets through intangible, which is mostly software, property plant and equipment.

Assets under construction, I've already referred to earlier. Due to the multi-year duration of many of these projects, this is abnormally high. And at the end of the balance sheet period, it's 190 million. In terms of inventory, at the interims, we guided that inventory levels will match year-on-year growth by the end of August, that's exactly where it ended up. On to the derivative, the derivative liability position has moved to an asset during the year, predominantly as a result of all our hedges being now in the money.

On cash, we closed the year with 43 million cash balances, which is marginally higher than we guided to in April. And as previously stated, I'm expecting FY '19 to be a negative free cash flow year. Before we return to being free cash flow positive in FY '20 and the years after, we're expecting substantial free cash flow going forward.

Just to confirm. Just after the half year, we successfully renegotiated our banking facilities and finalized a three year, 150 million revolving credit facility, which should provide sufficient financial flexibility and headroom during the year of heavy investment.

On guidance, reported sales growth, exactly where we told you, 20% to 25% going forward. This year, expecting retail margins to be flat. CapEx, around 230 million to 250 million. EBIT guidance, no change at 4%. And obviously, corporation tax, in range same sort of level, 100 basis points above the statutory rate.

All right. I'd just like to play a little video for you.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Nicholas Beighton

Well, good. I'd just like to point out, I have actually visited the warehouse in Atlanta. I know that looked like I was superimposed. I was there, and you'll be pleased to know I wasn't actually building anything, so. Right.

Moving on to our fantastic and unique product offer. Last year has been a really exciting year for us in terms of product and category expansion. We've looked at more categories last year than ever before. You've already seen the relaunch of Face and Body and Activewear. These categories are trading brilliantly for us. Face and Body is up 50% year-on-year and Activewear is up a massive 200%.

Most recently, we've launched Collusion, which is one of our new venture brands I alluded to 12 months ago. We've, and I've been really excited about this, we've all been really excited about it. The customer reaction has surpassed all expectations. The customer comments on the slide I've show there are a testament to how they feel about it, too.

So what is Collusion? Well, it's a collection designed for our Gen Z customer, listening to what they want from their fashion and how they want us to create their fashion. It was done with 6 influences. We simply asked the question, How do you want your fashion? How do you want your fashion to be constructed? How do you want your fashion to feel? What sort of product would you want for you and the coming-of-age peers? I can tell you, I'll tease you with one, I won't give you the numbers, but in its first week of trading, it went in at the number 4 brand on sales.

Also, we retained our focus on newness and exciting fashion product, and we bought 300 new brands on board over the course of the year and our ASOS design product continues to resonate really well. And it still represents around 40% of our total sales.

Fashion with Integrity. Well, this is how we do fashion. We are improving our transparency. We are improving our, we are responsible and we're proactively working with others and influencing others to improve and impact fashion has on people, animals and the planet.

I'll pick out a couple of things for you. On cotton, we've made amazing progress over the last 3 years on improving sustainability of our cotton. We currently have 80% of the ASOS Design cotton from BCI-approved sources and we're aiming to be 100% by 2025.

On packaging, we're currently working on the recycle amount of plastic throughout our supply chain, inbound and outbound. Currently, our mailing bags have 25% recycled material and we're aiming to double that over the coming years.

The 25% move that we've now got has enabled us to save over 100 tonnes of plastic last year alone to increasing the recycle content and reducing the thickness of our mailing bags.

We're trialing a garment collection scheme and a recycling program in the UK and Germany. We'll do by, within the next 2 years, which will further help our focus on empowering our customers to use and consume more responsibly. We know this is something that's increasingly important to our customers, so it's increasingly important to us.

On warehousing, we're scaling up massively here. We've added capacity for an additional 25 million units of stock this year and we'll focus on driving efficiency through our warehouses and further improving their capacity and, while lowering the cost to serve.

In the UK, we added a further 2 million stockholding capacity through a mezzanine in our Barnsley warehouse. We also brought onstream a multiuse facility at Doncaster, with a further 3 million unit capacity to give a bit more flexibility over peak.

In Germany, we will be doubling the capacity to 20 million units, which is a similar size to Barnsley, and the automation will be going live and starting to contribute during H2. This will significantly improve our operating efficiency. Within the U.S., we built and commissioned our new facility in Atlanta. This is a large manual facility for now, and as with other warehouses, we'll start to automate from hereon in.

In Eastern Europe, we also continue to enhance our returns processing capability. We've added a third facility in Poland; and last month, we opened our first facility in the Czech Republic. Combined with the facility in Doncaster, this gives us significant incremental processing capability. In terms of future guidance, take a longer-term view of where warehousing costs compares to percent of sale. You'll see on the chart, they were once 6% of revenues. I'd obviously love it to return to that level, but the reality is since then, there's been quite significant increases in the, and wage inflation.

Therefore, a more realistic and optimal efficiency target for warehouses, clean of transition costs, should be closer to circa 8%, percent of sales. On to Tech. ASOS tech has smashed it again this year, driving change in innovation at an increasing speed. We released 2,900 customer-enhancing tech releases during the year, up from 500 two years ago. That's a sixfold increase. On global platforms, we made a huge step forward with our global platform this year. In the first half, we released the Rest of World and Rest of Europe sites, which gave us more local experiences to 200 territories.

In the second half, we also released new language experiences for Sweden and Netherlands. These territories now have more relevant content, more relevant visual merchandising, more relevant delivery options, and of course, local currencies. Continuing the momentum here, we have 4 new currencies just being released, so Saudi Arabia, UAE, Poland and Israel. And we surely have a new payment method landing, Yandex and Afterpay for the Russian and Australian market.

We've continued to invest hard within data science and analytics, and this has driven some real improvements in our recommendations algorithms and enabled an improvement in our conversation interfaces that I'll show more of it in a second. In digital products, we launched the Enki this time last year. You'll remember me demoing it 6 months ago. It has gone down brilliantly with customers, and they're telling us how much better the product recommendations are and we'll only make it better from hereon in. You also might have seen that we've recently launched Google Assistant product search last week, a first move into voice search.

On mobile apps, we made a number of design and navigation improvements throughout this year, and the stats show just how much customers love engaging with it. We have nearly 50 million active installs. Customers visiting almost seven times a month and spending 9.5 minutes on our app on average. So I'm just going to show you a demo, a couple of the tech capabilities just referred to. There's our website or app site for any of those that haven't visited it this morning. We're on 70% off. Last chance.

What we know is around 35% of our app customers have somewhere between 50 and 500 saved items any one time. So what we've done is we've made it more simple and easier for them to navigate. So let's go through my favorite lists. These are things are Siberia. What we've created is ASOS Board. ASOS Board segments the new products by occasion, by anything you want to do? Think about the engagement you get for customers with interest now bought to you with ASOS. So let's go through a couple of things

[Audio/Video Presentation]

So this gives the ability for customers to segment their save list for occasion or play around with it how they like. What we'll do from here is, using AI, we'll recommend new boards. We'll send push notifications when the things on their boards are low in stock, and any of the price alerts and messages to help. So that's coming -- that's currently being rolled out across all territories now.

So I referred earlier to Google Assistant. So if you think about the sequence of events here, I said 12 months ago that the way customers interact with ASOS will change. The tech guys call these conversational interfaces. If I give you the language of the customer, what does this mean? It means being able to talk to ASOS anytime you like, 24/7, in any way you like.

For visual search, which we launched with Style Match during the year through Enki, which was messaging, which we showed you 6 months ago, and now, voice. So let's have a look at this.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

So what this does, it takes my recommendations, takes my behavior and selects from the new end the coats that I think are most applicable to me based on what I've done before. And there you can see a selection of the coats. And if I'm not happy with that selection, it can also go to the end and you go straight to the -- back to the app and do your own shopping.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

The way the technology is also written is it interacts with the new technology-like boards.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

That's very simple. It's very intuitive. It's already live. And just think about what I said for customer engagement. Just a different way to interact with our experience, our brand, our product, using technology that customers will be very comfortable doing, talking through chat, through visual search and, now, voice.

Anybody want to breathe a sigh of relief or give me a clap or something? No? Whatever. Thank you. So on to our -- onto the U.S. opportunity. Our new Atlanta distribution center opens up the next stage for our U.S. growth opportunity. We already have a 300 million plus business here and we believe it'll be much bigger.

Atlanta today has a 10 million unit capacity. But quite simply, it can grow to 20 million unit capacity, which would broadly equate to 1.5 billion of net sales. But our number one priority this year is ensure that the Atlanta warehouse is running well, better than well, and will have the right inventory at the right place for our customers. The current strategy we follow in the U.S. is effectively been treating the U.S. as one country, partly due to our tech and logistics limitations. Yet, there are four time zones in the U.S., 9 climatic regions, 50 states, with dramatically different cultures, interests, expectations and fashion tastes.

Our future strategy will be like this. We know there's currently a limited number of ZIP codes that drive our sales. To match the Atlanta warehouse investment, we're developing a local web experience for each of the relevant U.S. ZIP codes or clusters based on time zone, climatic conditions, making sure that we're showing them the most relevant fashion product most appropriate to their climate and the right delivery options.

We expect to see -- expect this to completely overhaul our delivery proposition, and we're experimenting with same-day delivery in Atlanta and look to make next-day delivery accessible to over 90% of our current customer base. From a new product perspective, Atlanta opens up opportunities for us, and we'll capitalize on these opportunities to work with the U.S. brands. Nike and New Balance already signed up, and we'll continue to discover and onboard any new brands, both American and international, that we think are appropriate for our fashion-loving U.S. customer.

Our approach to the U.S. will, of course, be one of test and learn by zone, and it's very much a multiyear growth opportunity as we build in a targeted, considered way. With respect to U.S. sales tax, we built a functionality to start charging tax at checkout and that will be rolled out later this year too.

So to summarize. We've not taken the foot off the gas. ASOS is now one of the most visited digital experiences on the planet for fashion-loving 20-somethings. We've achieved this by following our mission, investing confidently in our defendable pillars and moving our ever increasing velocity, and we'll continue to do so.

And now, we're up to Q&A. Please wait for the microphone and state your name as usual. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Nicholas Beighton

Anne, thank you, front row.

Greg Feehely

We've got Anne at the front.

Anne Critchlow

It's Anne Critchlow from SG. I'm thinking about our sales estimates over the next year, what will be the FX impact for the full year, but also for P1, please? And regarding the EU, are you still managing that down a bit as you automate Berlin? Is that still going on? And about GDPR, what are you seeing in the way of bounce-back customers coming back to you now?

Nicholas Beighton

Sure. Maybe you've seen sales guidance. We've given 20% to 25% for -- so we're reiterating that. So I'm not going to give you any more on the sales guidance.

Greg Feehely

And currency is a marginal tailwind. It'll be slightly higher than that.

Anne Critchlow

GDPR comment?

Nicholas Beighton

GDPR. So we were working on GDPR for about 18 months, making sure the proper consent journeys were there for our customers. We knew there was nothing with the data that we were doing that customers wouldn't be proud of, and we took the decision to make sure we amplified that and told them exactly what we did with it. We found around the end of May and into June, there was an awful lot of inertia with people just hadn't gone through the consent journeys properly and I referred to that on the P3 call.

We did see that start to shuffle through, and actually, since June, a significant number of customers have realized they've got a consent journey, they miss ASOS, they haven't consented. And we've seen a big bounce-back from that. I'm not going to give you the numbers on it, but we have seen that trend. You can still see us working hard on that to make sure any customers haven't missed it, and they're still very prominent on our side to ensure customers can re-consent if they haven't already.

Greg Feehely

Just go to Paul behind.

Paul Bonnet

It's Paul Bonnet from Merrill Lynch. So I just wanted to have a bit more clarity on if you could maybe enlighten us on the LCPU difference between Barnsley and Atlanta as well as the fixed warehousing costs related to the Atlanta warehouse? And the question actually relates to the margin profile for this year because -- would you expect the margins to be stable across the year or lower in H1 and higher in H2?

Nicholas Beighton

So on the LCPU, I've moved away from giving you that. I've tried to do it as percent of sales, but I can tell you, Barnsley is probably a third of what the LCPU is in Atlanta currently, as you'd expect because Barnsley is a 100 million investment over seven years, fully automated and mechanized. We've extended it a little bit more during the course of the last 12 months, and Atlanta is still incredibly manual, and it's 1 million square feet. But it's more automated at its current stage of life than Barnsley was. So that's all I'm going to give you on that one if that's okay? What was your other question, sorry, middle one?

Paul Bonnet

Yes, so do you have any fixed costs related -- I guess, you have fixed costs related to this warehouse up again. Can you quantify that?

Nicholas Beighton

Yes. Renting rates and holding costs of the property. Atlanta, you mean?

Paul Bonnet

Yes.

Nicholas Beighton

Yes, of course. Yes, we do. And some of that drag was in the H2 as well.

Greg Feehely

I don't think we're going to break it out for you, Paul. I mean, if we don't do for the other units, but take a view in terms of what's variable and what's fixed.

Paul Bonnet

So in terms of the margin profile for this year, do you expect to be stable across the year or do you expect...

Greg Feehely

I think in terms of the H1, H2 profit outturn at this stage, it looks like it will be broadly similar to last year. We should go to Ben.

Benedict Hunt

On Collusion, you can just talk about where that's going to sit in terms of the price points relative to your peers in your existing ASOS Design and name brands. And really, what the risk is of that maybe cannibalizing your existing offer.

Nicholas Beighton

Yes. I'll talk about where it sits relative to ASOS Design. It is a cheaper price point than ASOS Design, and I'll give you an entry and exit price point. A simple men's, women's T-shirt, which has currently got around 90% BCI-approved cotton is at £5 and the highest price point we currently have is a corduroy unisex jacket of which -- there's one out there, if you want to try it on, and that's £65, Ben, and it's fabulous. So it's positioned at a lower price point than ASOS Design deliberately. I don't worry about cannibalization. Cannibalization happens anyway because the next batch of product is always a thumb swipe away for customers. So it's better to offer customers the right product at the right price, the right fashion than it is not to do something that you think is going to cannibalize you.

Benedict Hunt

All right. And then second question. I've noticed you've mentioned in outline that you've accounted for U.S. import duties. How much should we, how should we be thinking about that as to what proportion of the U.S. buyer that's going to account for? And what rate even if you are able to? I know it's a very complex issue, but I think H&M guide to around 20% as an ad valorem. How are you guys thinking about that? And how much of the buy you think it will apply to you?

Nicholas Beighton

So the buy that goes directly into the U.S. and not via Barnsley will increase during the course of the year and that will be set based on how our mechanization and automization work is going. I don't think we'll get to the full capacity of 20 million units in the next 12 months, neither are we shooting for that. But, so I can't give you an exact proportion of that, but the easiest way to think about how the P&L will change, you will see a greater level of import duties going in into, and therefore, reducing the U.S. margin. That will be offset by a much lower distribution costs. So you've heard me talk about it in the past. Distribution costs around £12 per unit to the U.S. That will be replaced by around $6 for in-country. So we see a switch from gross margin down to distribution costs.

Greg Feehely

We'll stay on this side for now. We'll come take it to Andreas.

Andreas Inderst

Andreas Inderst, Macquarie. A question on, thank you for providing net promoter score on Page 9 of your report. It declined by 3%. So maybe you can elaborate on that.

Nicholas Beighton

Sure.

Andreas Inderst

And maybe provide information by region. And maybe you can square it to the very good conversion improvement. That's maybe the first question I have.

Nicholas Beighton

Okay. Thank you for picking that one out. The, our net promoter score came down by 3% during the course of last year. We saw that around the middle of the year and continued. The, we spend a lot of time going through this every month and we try and square our customer KPIs, our customer service scores, or CSAT scores, and the net promoter score. I know there's a number of interruptions into our service as a result of moving into Eurohub 2 and moving product around.

So I think that was some of the reasons behind it. I'm not happy with it, and it's something we are working hard on. I'm not going to split it by region. But you know there's also some territorial differences of how people, different regions respond to net promoter scores. Some of the European scores are structurally 10% lower than the UK. Ironically, our highest net promoter score is in the U.S. But the, it's something I'm working hard on. It's something that we have an awful lot of effort into.

It's a monthly session that I attend, with all the team and we go around to try and close the circle to understand what's actually happening and what customers are thinking. What we're also seeing, and I don't know how this will play out, is we're seeing a different mix of customers responding to the net promoter score. And so we've seen a greater proportion of newer customers, less established customers responding. Now that has changed some of the behavior. But it's one we've still got to figure out.

Andreas Inderst

Okay. Very helpful.

Greg Feehely

I think it's fair to say that the youngest cohorts with it that respond to that data, their expectations are sequentially higher every year as well.

Nicholas Beighton

Oh my goodness, yes.

Greg Feehely

And also that the, clearly, it's starting from a very high point that a lot of companies would die for.

Andreas Inderst

Okay. Very good. Nick, you provided the nice scenario for market share gains. Rest of the World, you kept it stable, if I heard it correctly. Why is that? And maybe you can square that to your CapEx expansion plans, which I assume does not include any expansion in Asia, for example?

Nicholas Beighton

So I gave an illustrative example that was for fun, and so treat it as that, an illustrative. And it's, I guess, it's a little bit of a window into some of our thinking, but it's certainly not a forecast or a prediction. If you look at our CapEx guidance, which is around £230 million to £250 million for the medium term, so let's call that the next 3 years, as the big lumps of transformational CapEx fall away, is actually room for at least 2 more big warehouses. And I don't need to make that decision right now, but one of the things that will be most, would be obvious, and one of the candidates for that would be something in the Asia-Pac region to enhance our capability in that territory. But also, if there's another compelling logic to building something in the West Coast and building out something around Europe. So I don't need to make that call yet, but within our CapEx guidance, there's room for at least another big Barnsley star warehouse every other year. Okay.

Greg Feehely

[Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just following up on that because I was going to ask. But can you break down that £4 billion, your target by warehouse capacity in terms of kind of which one is likely to reach max capacity first?

Nicholas Beighton

I'll do it this way. It's not exactly what you've asked me, but this is the, this is a way of you getting to. A 20 million unit stock holding warehouse, which is around about 800,000 square feet, fully mechanized, will give you around £1.5 billion of sales throughput. In Barnsley, we've achieved more than that, but that's the simple rule of thumb. So right now, there are 3 warehouses that have the capability to, that we are building to deliver that, which is obviously more than £4 billion. So a 20 million unit capacity, fully mechanized with our capability in it is about £1.5 billion of sales per existing capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And you talked about higher labor costs, obviously, within the warehouses, but obviously, the kind of CapEx cost of new capacity seems to have increased structurally across the industry. Where is that…

Nicholas Beighton

Not in our case. Well, I'll give you an example.

Unidentified Analyst

You don't think it has? Do you think that space, mechanization, et cetera, that kind of broad cost of putting in, say, a 20 million unit is largely unchanged?

Nicholas Beighton

I will give you our experience. So Barnsley today is 7 years old in terms of our experience in it. And we've invested around £100 million in that over 7 years. Our Eurohub will take us about 3.5 years to complete when we've finished it, and that's about £80 million. And Atlanta we'll probably do in about 2.5 years and that will be just shy of £75 million investment. So on our own experience, I think we've improved our capital efficiency along the way. We've improved our duration that it takes to build it, and we've actually improved the underlying mechanization and automation in both Eurohub 2 -- sorry, Eurohub 1 and Atlanta.

Unidentified Analyst

So just 1 final follow-up then. Going back to those NPS scores. If you look at it on Sitejabber and look at your overall scores there, surprisingly low within the U.S. market. Now admittedly, those are places where people go to whinge, but how do you -- given that Sitejabber is particularly U.S.-centric, how do you kind of correlate that with the high NPSs that you say you're getting in the U.S.?

Nicholas Beighton

I don't look at Sitejabber. It's not what -- I look at many sites, but not Sitejabber, I will. What I do know is what our own customers tell us and so we look at CSAT scores, which is customer service satisfaction through customer care. And I know they've increased year-on-year, and we look at net promoter scores, which is actual customers. About 5,000 customers a week respond, and we look at that data by territory, look at the key things. So that's the data we look at, which is based on our customer experience.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Nicholas Beighton

Okay.

Greg Feehely

We should go on this side.

Tushar Jain

Yeah, hi. This is Tushar from Goldman Sachs. Three questions. First one is on the U.S. Can you give us kind of how many suppliers, third-party suppliers, you have onboard as of now? And what is the unique proposition you are offering to them as compared to the other incumbents in that particular region? The second one is, when I look at the marketing costs, is -- the way to assume, is it going to be gradual ramp-up in the marketing costs? Or it could be a step-up back to 5.5% and 6% as percentage of sales as you drive more active customer? And finally, Face + Body, can you give us a color on how that has impacted your basket size on this rate? Now it's close to a year that you have been in that category.

Nicholas Beighton

Sure. Do you want to add anything?

Greg Feehely

I don't see the marketing costs going back up to 6% of revenue. I mean, the immediate short-term guidance, Nick said, is maybe a little bit more efficiency through there, but not much, maybe 10 or 20 bps. So that will be quite a big move to shift from 4% back to 6%. Don't see that happening in the short to medium term at all.

Nicholas Beighton

And did you say U.S.?

Tushar Jain

The U.S.

Nicholas Beighton

And did you say, what is the

Tushar Jain

I was just trying to understand how many third-party suppliers you currently have as part -- as you're trying to ramp up the Atlanta warehouse?

Nicholas Beighton

Right. So we have 850 brands on site, but as a result of not having in-country warehousing capability, some of the biggest, most relevant brands in the U.S., such as the 2 I called out, we've not been able to, for many years, supply that market. So now we have that in-country capability. Those brochures have been placed, and that's been the biggest hole our U.S. proposition. So they now -- they will be available very shortly to U.S. customers. In terms of signing up any other U.S. brands, there's a pipeline of them, but they're not just going to go to the U.S. They'll go everywhere. So we've been talking to J.Crew, for the -- and maybe on J.Crew, also talking to Madewell. I know those are 2 that we've spoken about, can't think of any others off the top of my head, but that's perpetual conversation, yes. What else did you ask about the U.S.?

Tushar Jain

Just trying to understand like when are you talking to these suppliers? Why these suppliers wants to basically sign up with you as their distribution channel and not go to Amazon or Macy's, Nordstrom, which -- where they already have these kind of relationships?

Nicholas Beighton

Well, they're free to choose. It's -- we don't lock them in. I think they probably go to a site that is fashion, it is 20-something-focused, it's got high growth and presents their product beautifully.

Greg Feehely

It's not either or, is it? There's many brands on multiple platforms around the world with different product for different people, and I think there's no reason why it wouldn't be the same there.

Nicholas Beighton

George is behind you, Tushar.

Georgina Johanan

It's Georgina Johanan from JP Morgan, and three questions, please. And firstly, I guess, just picking up on the face and beauty point, can you let us know, if possible, what proportion of beauty sales actually are getting put like in a clothing basket just so we can understand sort of mix dilution or not as the case may be?

Nicholas Beighton

Sorry, sorry. I'll do it one by one. No, I can't. Well, I can, but I won't. And to pick up Tushar's point, it's definitely affected part of the ASP decline during the course of the year, but it's also, as I said to you, at the time, we're expecting it to be incremental sales, and it largely is.

Georgina Johanan

And I think, Zalando says it's around 70% of the sales that go in a clothing basket. Is that a sensible number to apply to you guys or...

Nicholas Beighton

I won't comment.

Georgina Johanan

Fair enough. Second question just on returns and sort of impact on warehouse costs and so on. Obviously, there's lots of moving parts because returns rates are understandably nudging up. Poland presumably is helpful in terms of the efficiency of that. Can you give us a sense of what proportion of warehouse costs actually come from returns? And has that meaningfully increased over time or not -- or any color would be helpful, please.

Nicholas Beighton

I don't think I've ever given you that, right?

Georgina Johanan

No. That's my question.

Nicholas Beighton

I don't -- I'm not sure today is that day then.

Georgina Johanan

Okay. Is that a no then?

Nicholas Beighton

Yes, I think so.

Georgina Johanan

Okay. Fair enough. And then...

Greg Feehely

Is the third one something we don't disclose about?

Georgina Johanan

No, the third one is a bit more general. So just on courier costs...

Greg Feehely

Yes.

Georgina Johanan

I think you highlighted in a statement that you've had some savings on...

Greg Feehely

Yes.

Georgina Johanan

Standard delivery...

Greg Feehely

Yes.

Georgina Johanan

And separately, there's been some news flow in the market that there's some pressure there. So just I guess, going forward, what's your outlook there? Would you expect to achieve more savings?

Nicholas Beighton

Yes, I -- so I had have not -- have we have not put 240 enhancements in, there'd had been a leverage on our underlying distribution costs. But every time we renegotiate with our carriers, and the gift to our carriers is volume and so that's quite important to carriers, we throw those savings for improving the offer, faster, more tracked, better, wider, all of those things. So underlying, there's a deleverage -- sorry, there's a leverage, but there's a slight -- but we've put 240 enhancements in, because we think that's the best way for -- to win and capture customer experience. The issue in the market is the cost of last mile. But that's not a new issue. That will continue to escalate. While we give volume and we gift volume, we have the ability to mitigate some of those costs.

Greg Feehely

And doing them in a slightly different way. So for example, our NDD costs are set throughout this year, and we'll put that to retender in 2019. And there's a lot of work we can do working with -- on your higher percentages of direct injection and pre-sortation as well. So there's ways of changing the way that you operate with them. So even if there's a bit of underlying inflation, there's ways for us to offset that, but the NDD is fixed for this year anyway.

Nicholas Beighton

I'll give one more point I'll add. That one is a build on what Greg said. It's one of the areas where -- there's two areas where we've got our data scientists drilling into customer behavior. One's in returns and one's in delivery costs because they're both huge costs for the organization. So drilling into the moment, the services are done by channel. So NDD to this territory, same day this territory. By drilling into the -- with the data scientists, looking at whether you can cross stream, cross merge some of those deliveries, to actually send one -- reduce number of events to the same postcode and achieve a lower cost and a better customer satisfaction. So that's an area that the data scientists are drilling in for us. And then if we can find a AI solution to help take some efficiency in there and also improve customer experience, that's a win-win for us. But that's an area we're looking at.

Greg Feehely

We should go to Greg.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Greg from Shore Cap. Tesco started to call for a digital tax in the UK. Are you worried that an Amazon-style tax is coming anytime soon?

Nicholas Beighton

We currently don't pay an Amazon tax. So there's two narratives here that are very different. So Tesco, I've talked about, an online sales tax. The Chancellor has talked about a digital services tax. Those are two very different things. To me, it strikes me that the core issue to solve is corporation tax leakage and business rates. So our responsibility is to pay whatever taxes the local governments that we trade in set, and we will honor and respect that. But it strikes me in the UK, corporation tax leakage and business rates are the two problems to solve. The role of taxation to do anything other than that seems a bit weird as a concept to me.

Unidentified Analyst

But politically, it looks the Chancellor is suggesting the UK might go that alone. Who knows yet. Who knows where we're headed. Hypothetically, if there was a digital tax, how would you deal with that? Would you just pass it onto the consumer?

Nicholas Beighton

A digital services tax or the one Tesco asked for?

Unidentified Analyst

A digital services tax.

Nicholas Beighton

Well, then that wouldn't be me, would it?

Greg Feehely

I don't know that hits us at all.

Nicholas Beighton

That would be the digital services businesses, such as Facebook, Google and all of those. That's what I mean by two separate arguments. I think Dave Lewis is talking about an online sales tax, which we currently pay as everyone does, it's called VAT. And then the digital services tax is something very different. But looking through that, as I said, I think the core issue to solve is corporation tax leakage, which is something the BEPS process for the -- has been going on for several years and also the reform of business rates. I recognize both of those two issues are relevant.

Greg Feehely

Mr. Bowler, welcome back.

Nicholas Beighton

How was your holiday, Simon?

Simon Bowler

Now quite yet officially. So...

Greg Feehely

So you shouldn't be here.

Simon Bowler

It's Simon Bowler. I wouldn't fit it that far, Greg. A couple of questions, if I may. First one just on the impact of A-LIST removal. Just wondering how are you seeing those kind of customers? I've seen you have some very heavy-usage customers. How they've responded to that? And how should we think about it from a modeling perspective? Is that something of a headwind to UK revenue, tailwind to UK margin effectively?

Nicholas Beighton

Yes, it could be. We saw a small concentration of customers absolutely engaged with A-LIST, but we also saw a much bigger engagement with our premier offer, as I referred to. We then went, we need to simplify, one, the behaviors of the customers when A-LIST wasn't covering the investment. We weren't getting the benefits on the back of it. We then went, "Okay, we should concentrate on something that customers are telling us" is much better being premier, and we'll look to roll out more premier into other territories. It was a trial. It was an experiment, as everything is. We've learned a lot from it.

Greg Feehely

I think you're right in a way that just to be clear though, the 2.7 million was the tech platform write-off impaired in entirety for the year just gone. Clearly, it closes, I think, as of next week, 24th of October. And obviously, we're going to honor all vouchers that were out there and add another £10 voucher. Hopefully, they'll redeem that for a premier subscription. So that actually will unwind through the UK gross margin this year. But that will come quite quickly, because obviously, the scheme closes next month next week.

Nicholas Beighton

Have you not had your £10 voucher, Simon?

Simon Bowler

No, because I think I didn't consent and therefore, got kicked off the A-LIST.

Greg Feehely

You didn't get kicked off.

Nicholas Beighton

Well, you didn't get kicked off. You just didn't...

Simon Bowler

Okay, I kicked myself off.

Nicholas Beighton

Benefit from the offer.

Simon Bowler

Yes, yes. And then second question. I appreciate it's a small number, but I guess it's pretty much I understand drop-through so a reasonable proportion of profit. Is there, there was a big step-up in third-party revenue in the second half of the year, haven't been stable for quite some time. Just wondering if that was anything in particular one-off? Or whether this is a new hire, new base level?

Nicholas Beighton

Well, it is a small number, you're right. We have a very diligent ASOS creates team, which works in partnership with third-party brands to do co-marketing, and some of those brands contribute to that margin accordingly. So nothing particular behind it. We've just got a more, a focused team working hard on it. Going to the end. One more. Charles?

Greg Feehely

Two more.

Nicholas Beighton

Two more. And you've had 1 but we might come back to you. Charles?

Charles Allen

Yes. It's Charles Allen from Bloomberg Intelligence. Just on your customer number growth, the rate picked up quite sharply in the second half. Is that something we can expect to continue? Was it something that did it or...

Greg Feehely

Yes, that's been relatively...

Nicholas Beighton

I hope it continues, Charles. That's what we're aiming for. But there's nothing specific that we are aware of.

Greg Feehely

We go here and then last one here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Charlotte] from Sarasin & Partners. I wondered if you'd just talk a bit more about Face + Body and the sort of market size and total addressable market, and in particular, if we're seeing quite a sort of shift to online sales in sort of beauty and what sort of other brands? Because obviously, you've got L'Oréal and Estée Lauder now, and if there's other sort of big names coming off in the pipeline?

Nicholas Beighton

So the, this is, I'm going to give you the words of one of the brands' founders when we did the deal with them. He said, If you could redesign Face + Body online in the way you've done for fashion, we have to be on your platform. That's exactly how we're thinking about it. But literally, we're early days. The current uptick is amazing. We will improve our ASOS Face + Body brands, which is what we've done elsewhere, and we'll sign up more brands that we think are relevant. But this is engaging and inspirational, Face + Body. This is not deodorant and functional beauty products. So the market size is hundreds of millions and in Europe...

Greg Feehely

More.

Nicholas Beighton

More. It's big. And so we know we're drilling in a fertile area. And we know it's underserved online and it's underserved online. And it is a little bit uninspiring for many offers, a little bit unengaging. So that's the market we're aiming to capture.

Greg Feehely

We've literally just moved into fragrance. But I think we've got 1 so far that's quite, a lot more to come.

Nicholas Beighton

Thank you.

Greg Feehely

Last one.

Anne Critchlow

An easy one. What is own label now as a percentage of sales if you include all the venture brands, et cetera, Collusion and anything within Face + Body and also exclusives as a percentage of sales?

Nicholas Beighton

Sure. We call it ASOS Design now, Anne. And so...

Greg Feehely

Including all of that, it's 50%.

Nicholas Beighton

Well, it's 40% ASOS Design mix. Including all the exclusive, it's close to 50%.

Anne Critchlow

Thank you.

Nicholas Beighton

All right. All right, guys, thank you very much for joining, and I hope to see you again soon. Greg is around to ask any questions and, of and so I'll see you later. Thank you.