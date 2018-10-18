VBL Therapeutics Is Trading Below Cash

Incorporated on January 31, 2000, VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that's focused on developing innovative therapies in oncology and inflammation segments using their proprietary Vascular Targeting System or VTS platform technology and Lecinoxoid platform technology. The VTS platform is being used to develop gene therapies that are capable or promoting or inhibiting the formation of new blood vessels. Lecinoxoid platform technology is being used to develop therapies that have anti-inflammatory properties.

The company’s leading gene-based biologic, VB 111, developed using the VTS platform, can prove to be a game-changer in the field of solid tumors, an area that has significant unmet demand due to limited existing treatment options. Currently, in Phase 3 in ovarian cancer indication, VB111 is the topmost reason for retail investors to consider the company as an investment opportunity in October 2018. The second reason is that the company is trading below cash, with a market capitalization of $50.2 million and cash of $58.5 million on its balance sheet.

In this article, I will explain why I believe the company can prove to be a good pick for retail investors in greater detail.

VB111 is a promising investigational therapy in the solid tumor space.

The gene therapy, VB111, is currently being studied in Phase 3 OVAL trial, comprising of 400 patients across 70 sites in the U.S. and Israel, in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer indication, with overall survival as the primary endpoint. In a Phase 2 trial, the drug had demonstrated a high rate of durable CA-125 response and significant improvement in overall response in this indication. The company is now expecting interim readout from the Oval trial in Q4 2019.

While ovarian cancer is a market with significant unmet demand, the main opportunity for VB111 is in the recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM indication. The company witnessed the anti-tumor effect of VB 111 in the rGBM indication in the Phase 2 trial. However, unfortunately, the company failed to meet the primary endpoint in the topline results from Phase 3 GLOBE trial, which evaluated VB 111 combined with Avastin in rGBM indication.

The company expects this to be a result of the difference in design of Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. Unlike the Phase 2 trials where patients were first primed with VB111 and then administered VB111 and Avastin combination on disease progression, in Phase 3 trial, the patients were given VB111 and Avastin combination from the beginning. Although both are anti-angiogenic agents, the company believes that the difference in their mechanism of action and the subsequent interactions may have affected the Phase 3 trial outcomes. The company believes that Avastin given to patients from the beginning of the trial may have affected brain vasculature and thereby led to the failure of GLOBE trial.

There have been several positive developments in the MOSPD2 program.

VBL Therapeutics has discovered a unique biologic function of MOSPD2 membrane protein which can be used to target oncology and autoimmune conditions. At the AACR 2018 meeting, the company presented proof-of-concept data that demonstrated the possibility of inducing an immune attack on solid tumor cells using bispecific antibodies that bind to MOSPD2 protein found in solid tumor cells. The data demonstrated almost 95% reduction in metastasis when MOSPD2 protein is knocked out from the tumor cells.

In July 2018, the company published a paper in the International Journal of Cancer which demonstrated linkage of MOSPD2 in breast cancer cell migration and metastasis. This data forms the basis of the company’s belief that MOSPD2 can prove to be a promising target in the breast cancer indication.

Based on research related to knockout of MOSPD2 gene in animal models, the company also expects this to be a promising target in treating autoimmune conditions such as multiple sclerosis and NASH.

In this background, VBL Therapeutics has started developing the VB-600 platform of drug candidates targeting MOSPD2 for targeting several autoimmune and oncology conditions.

The company can sustain its research operations through mid-year 2021.

At end of June 2018, as per the company’s Q2 2018 earnings press release, VBL Therapeutics had $58.5 million cash on its balance sheet. The company expects this cash to sustain its operations for the next three years.

If we consider the annual cash burn rate to be equal to the company’s FY 2017 operating expenses of around $24 million, this would imply that the company will be able to sustain its operations for a little over two years.

This is a sufficient time frame for the company to either seek out collaboration partners or to explore public funding operations.

However, certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

VBL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and hence is exposed to a high level of R&D failure risk. Any unfavorable news related to its research pipeline will translate into a dramatic impact on the company’s share prices.

Then again, the company depends excessively on the success of its leading late-stage asset, VB111. While the drug has demonstrated positive results in the Phase 2 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer indication, the success of an oncology drug in Phase 3 trial in this indication has been historically lower than 30%. Thereafter, commercialization of the drug also remains a challenge, considering that many newly launched drugs belonging to cash-rich pharmaceutical players are vying for attention in the ovarian cancer space.

The failure of GLOBE trial in attaining its primary endpoint also casts a shadow of doubt on VB111’s prospects in rGBM indication.

Despite these risks, I consider VBL Therapeutics to be a promising investment opportunity in October 2018.

Clinical stage biotechnology stocks have always been a high-risk bet for retail investors. These are mainly event-driven and hence, any positive news proves wildly beneficial for retail investors. Since VBL Therapeutics is trading below cash, it can be lower risk for retail investors as compared to other clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $3.00, which will be an upside of 114.28%. I believe the Wall Street target price reflects the fair value of this stock.

In this context, with promising investigational therapies and sufficient cash balance, VBL Therapeutics is an attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.