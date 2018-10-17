United Airlines: That Was Easy

The airline is surviving and thriving despite a $760 million boost to fuel costs in Q3 alone.

While everybody was critical of CEO Oscar Munoz, my investment thesis turned extremely bullish on the turnaround he was ushering in at United Airlines (UAL). The airline stock was crushed in mid-2016 after some headline-grabbing passenger issues, but investors focusing on the financial metrics will continue to see upside in a stock already at the highs around $90.

Image Source: Flightsbank website

Surviving Fuel

United Airlines reported mixed Q3 results and yet again guided up for the year as the airline was able to survive much higher fuel costs. The airline started the year at EPS estimates of $7.50 per share and is up at $8.38 now despite a fuel headwind of up to $700 million.

Source: United Airlines Q3'18 presentation

United Airlines was able to drive unit revenues up enough during the quarter to recapture soaring fuel costs. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increased 6.1%, while costs per available seat mile (CASM) increased 6.4%. Most investors probably don't appreciate how impressive of an achievement this was during the quarter.

In reality, though, the airline took a margin hit to achieve these numbers because United Airlines isn't additionally capturing a margin on those higher revenues. The pre-tax margin actually dipped to 9.7% in Q3, down from 10.5% last year.

The airline still has plenty of gap between the 13.5% pre-tax margin generated by Delta Air Lines (DAL). The point here is that United Airlines still has upside potential on margins despite the impressive numbers.

The big EPS boost in the quarter came from lower tax rates and a significant reduction to diluted share counts. The more impressive number is probably that pre-tax earnings actually rose 1.8%.

The market fears that the airlines can't handle higher fuel costs, and capacity growth is crushed with this report. The time is now for investors to start seeing these airlines as sustainable businesses with legitimate abilities to grow earnings over time.

Ambitious Goal

The CEO used the Q3 earnings release to restate the 2020 goal that made buying the stock on dips over the last year or so easy:

Our growth plan has been essential to our success, and we're more confident than ever we'll achieve the ambitious adjusted earnings per share target of $11 to $13 we laid out for 2020.

The ability of the airline to mirror revenues with surging fuel costs should provide investors significant confidence in the long-term investment story here. The airline increased guidance for 2018 EPS to reach $8.00 to $8.75 after the 36% EPS growth in Q3, which should provide support for the high-end number. Analysts are closer to the low-end number at only $8.24.

UAL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The 2020 analyst estimates at $11.75 suggest the market does somewhat trust the management targets. However, the market clearly isn't investing behind these targets allowing investors to pick up the stock at only 7x the mid-point EPS target of $12.

The decision to aggressively repurchase shares since 2015 appears brilliant now. United Airlines has reduced the share count from nearly 400 million to only 274 million shares. A big portion of the boost to EPS this year was the reduction in share count.

UAL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Investors who don't like share buybacks should keep in mind that about $2.3 billion in net income for 2018 at the 274 million share count would only amount to $5.74 per share in earnings, if the share count had risen instead to 400 million shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CEO Oscar Munoz continues to show that investing in United Airlines is easy when trading below 10x EPS targets. Not only is the airline improving operations, but the cheap stock price has allowed the airline to easily boost EPS from share buybacks.

Despite the stock hitting all-time highs, investors can still easily buy the stock for long-term gains.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.