The Disconnect Between Memory Chip Output And Processing Equipment Sales: Part 2, Equipment

I forecast global semiconductor equipment to grow only 7.5% in 2018, down from 31.8% in 2017.

NAND capex pushouts may be next in 2019 if Samsung's operating margins continue to drop.

DRAM capex spend pushouts by Samsung Electronics were largely to blame for a QoQ revenue drop by Lam Research in the recent September quarter.

On June 7, 2018, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Memory Chips: The Interplay Of Equipment Spend, Process Migration, Capacity And Stock Prices.”

In the four months since that article, the stock price of Micron Technology (MU) dropped from $59.63 on June 7 to $43.21 at the close on October 16 (-27.5%). Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped from $51.25 to $34.76 (-32.2%), and Lam Research (LRCX) dropped from $188.83 to $145.27 (-23.1%).

While stock prices are one indicator of the interplay of chips and equipment discussed in my SA article, and stock performance of the three companies is similar over the past four months. However, these are lagging indicators and my intention is to update my article in light of projected memory, specifically DRAM, and equipment revenues for CY Q4 2018.

Equipment Forecast

Martin Brian Anstice, Lam Research CEO, commented on the June earnings call:

“We noted last quarter that we expected low double-digit WFE growth in 2018… We now plan overall 2018 WFE up year-over-year in the single-digit range.”

While it isn't certain what Anstice's “year-over-year single digit range” is, I'm estimating it to be 7.5%, meaning the equipment market will grow 7.5% in 2018 compared to 31.1% growth in 2017.

According to Table 1, global equipment revenues reached $56.62 billion in 2017. With my estimated YoY growth of 7.5% in 2018, revenues would reach $60.87 billion. For first half 2018 global equipment revenues have already reached $33.73 billion. This means that for revenues to reach $60.87 billion for the year, revenues of $27.14 will be reached in second half 2018. Therefore, revenues will drop 19.5% HoH.

Chart 1 illustrates graphically the half-year change in revenues listed in Table 1. The drop in revenues is dramatic. I presented arguments in an August 1, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Is Up On Weak Outlook - What's A Trough?” that Anstice’s “trough” would last at least two quarters.

Chart 1

I show in Chart 2 the same revenue by quarter, but include quarterly revenue back to 2016, illustrating that the ramp in global equipment in 2017 was attributed to the equipment spend for memory. Table 2 supports this, showing that equipment for memory increased 68% in YoY 2017 vs. only 1.5% in 2016.

Chart 2

In his June earnings call, Lam’s CEO also stated:

“We now plan overall 2018 WFE up year-over-year in the single-digit range. We expect the September quarter to be the low point of our calendar year. We remain optimistic about our mid-term and long-term opportunity and continue to target Lam's outperformance this year and long term.”

In my analysis, the September quarter will not be the low point. That will come in first half 2019, as the overall equipment market drops 2.5% in 2019.

Probing deeper into Lam’s recent quarter

In his September earnings call, Lam’s CEO noted:

“I would expect honestly in the second half 2018 to first half 2019 comparison, that our revenue levels will be incrementally higher in DRAM logic other including image sensors to your points and also foundry. I would expect NAND to be down half, over half, second half 2018, compared to first half 2019.”

Lam’s revenues dropped 25.4% QoQ and 5.9% YoY in the September quarter. Keep in mind that “revenues” include equipment, service, and spare parts, and LRCX does not separate equipment from service. Also, equipment companies carry a warranty for the first year, but a company will continue to generate money in following years based on its installed base of equipment, which depends on the utilization rate of installed equipment. That number averages about $20 per wafer for every wafer processed. Service revenue varies each quarter.

My analysis above includes only overall wafer front end equipment. Assuming constant service percentage, then Lam's revenues dropped 25.4% QoQ. Referring back to Table 1 where I estimate an overall industry-wide HoH drop of 19.5%, then LRCX already has reached its drop for the year and should grow QoQ for the December quarter.

This correlates with Lam’s recent guidance - revenues of $2.33 billion for the September quarter and guidance of $2.5 billion for the December quarter.

Memory Chip Growth

Chart 3 shows unit shipments of DRAM and NAND chips for the past 12 months. The huge amount of capex spend by the memory manufacturers had no real affect of the number of units shipped.

Chart 3

However, capex spend on processing equipment and cleanrooms did have the affect of increasing bit growth, as shown in Chart 4. Data are for Micron Technology.

Chart 4

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is currently migrating to the 1ynm process, while SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron are switching to the 1xnm process

These transitions are proving difficult to achieve with high yields. Also, these migrations increase the number of processing steps used to make the chip, resulting in what is termed a "natural decline" in wafer throughput. In general, movement from one node to the next results in a 5-10% decline in capacity.

To counteract this "natural decline," capacity needs to be increased, which is achieved by building new fabs and lines and purchasing equipment. Thus, the 60% increase in equipment purchases exhibited in 2017 did not result in comparable increases in capacity (Chart 3) but it did increase bit growth (Chart 4).

For example, moving from one process to a smaller one requires a significant increase in capex spend (Chart 5) and cleanroom space (Chart 6).

Chart 5

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

Although the street liked the fact that LRCX beat on revenues in its September quarter, revenues were down 25.4% QoQ and down 5.9% YoY.

Table 3 shows Lam’s percentage of revenues for the past three quarters by application. Converting these percentages to revenue in Table 4, it's clear that the NVM (largely NAND) (-30.9%) and logic (-36.1%) were the major reasons.

Samsung Electronics already said the addition of 20,000-30,000 wafers/month of DRAM capacity at the Pyeongtaek plant’s second floor will be postponed to 2020 in order to maintain profitability along with strategic inventory controls.

If margins decrease, Samsung will likely delay a 2019 planned NAND capacity expansion of 30,000 wafers per month on the second floor of Pyeongtaek #1 plant and at its Xian #2 plant to 2020.

Lam’s Anstice noted in his September earnings call:

“We are forecasting the December quarter up sequentially and we would still characterize based on engagements with our customers in our markets and outlook for the first half of 2019 that's somewhat stronger than the second half of 2018.”

That depends on Samsung and its planned NAND capacity expansion in 2019. The company’s NAND margins plunged from 56% in 1Q 2018 to 45% in 3Q 2018, while for DRAM, they stayed around 70%.

The pushouts in DRAM capacity by Samsung also will impact other equipment manufacturers in second half 2018. This is particularly true of Applied Materials (AMAT), which like LRCX, has a large exposure to memory chip production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.