Oh, You Really Think IBM Wasn't Dead Money?

During Halloween season, I enjoy writing about stock market horror stories. While I'm usually very positive and the optimist in regard to the stock market, I like to write about bad companies once in a while. Last year, I posted an article about three horror stories: AT&T (T), Polaris Industries (PII) and, obviously, IBM (IBM). Since then, all three lagged the market significantly:

Source: YCharts

It would be easy to keep throwing rocks at Polaris, but I rather revisit IBM thesis. I find it interesting because not so long after I wrote this article, IBM pulled a rabbit out of its hat and declared positive revenue growth! A first after 22 consecutive quarters with a revenue decline. Then, hope rose, and IBM was even up double-digit at the beginning of 2018. But like in any zombie movies, when you think the person turning back at a character is okay just before it bites someone, IBM rapidly shift with another deceiving quarter failing shareholders… again. IBM makes promises it can't keep.

A quick view to IBM business model

After over 100 years in operation, IBM is known for its world-class IT hardware, software, and various services. In an effort to streamline its business and get back on the path for growth, IBM presents 4 key segments:

Cognitive Solutions: In 2011, IBM launched Watson, its latest cognitive system which is able to receive and analyze massive amounts of data in various fields. Watson can basically help anybody to manage their data, with applications ranging from fighting cancer to understanding a customer's shopping habits.

Global Business Services: provides clients with consulting, application management services and business process services.

Technology Services and Cloud Platforms: This is where IBM uses the cloud for projects and creates a complete infrastructure for its clients to improve their flexibility and access to their data.

Systems: IBM creates a complete infrastructure for its clients. Approximately half of Systems Hardware's server and storage sales transactions are through the company's business partners, with the balance direct to end-user clients (2017 annual report).

2018 March Investors Presentation

What happened last quarter?

IBM disappointed the market with lower-than-expected revenue. After putting a stop to 22 consecutive quarters with a revenue decline, IBM couldn't do it again with a small set back of -2% (flat adjusted for currency). Strategic imperatives revenue of $39.5 billion over last 12 months, up 13 percent (up 11 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue of $19.0 billion over last 12 months, up 20 percent (up 18 percent adjusting for currency). Therefore, the problem is IBM's core business slowing down faster than "strategic imperatives" are growing.

Source: Q3 IBM presentation

Watson is supposed to be the #1 platform enabling businesses to use AI to treat their data. Unfortunately, we don't see that translating into revenue growth (again). The Cognitive Solutions revenue drop is responsible for IBM's poor quarter. Weaker singing and backlog decrease (-2%) has been explained by management as they are "dealing with secular shifts in the market".

What's wrong with IBM?

To some extent, IBM reminds me of General Electric (GE). I wrote an article about the later back in February 2017. I explained in this article that the company has become too big to be managed properly. While GE made numerous efforts to streamline its structure and shuffled its divisions right left center to make investors believe everything was right, GE failed their shareholders.

Now, I look at IBM, a 100+ years old tech behemoth that seems to have expanded its activities across all business units possible:

IBM menu in 2017

Interesting enough, within a year, IBM has "reshuffled" its division and presented something "leaner" and "more efficient". Management tells its shareholders to be patient, that growth is coming.

As technology evolves very fast, IBM keeps "surfing on its reputation" and its many long-term clients. However, the shift toward the cloud is being made by many other competitors at a much faster pace (just think on how Microsoft (MSFT) did an amazing job in the past 3 years).

It seems the company has grown into a complexity beast only IT engineer can understand. Clients could be lost while navigating through all IBM solutions. This results in poor enthusiasm for IBM products and revenue decline. Who wants complicated these days?

Not all is bleak… again like GE

It is true, IBM shows some very interesting growth vectors. As it was true that GE isn't completely a dead company. I believe the cloud-based application is the future for many businesses, and IBM presents itself as a strong partner in this adventure.

Managing big data will be the challenge of the next decade as companies are sitting on a pile of data and need to use it efficiently. The integration of AI platform will help them profiting from the usage of data to improve their products and services.

Those form the "strategic imperatives", like IBM calls them. However, these imperatives may be showing double-digit revenue growth, the boat is taking water. I'm afraid all IBM efforts are not enough to bring back the tech stock where it belongs.

Is the dividend safe?

Although business isn't so good, IBM is making friends among shareholders through a high yield (4%) and steady dividend increase. IBM generates lots of cash flow and even improved its margins in its most recent quarter.

The company has successfully increased its dividend for the past 23 consecutive years making it one of the Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of this article was written, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

IBM's payout and cash payout ratio is well under control. Don't get fooled by the payout ratio at 97% for 2018; it is related to a one-time charge coming from the Tax Bill. The cash payout ratio remains under 50%. In other words, if you are looking for a stable dividend payer of 4%, IBM can be a good pick. However, don't expect much stock value growth!

What's a better alternative?

After telling you that IBM is definitely not my pick in this sector, I think it's only fair that I provide you with a few "replacement" ideas, right?

I currently maintain a list of top tech dividend stocks. The list currently contains 53 stocks that have been filtered with the following metrics:

Dividend yield between 1.5% and 10% (I want stocks that pay a dividend)

5-year revenue growth positive (I want growing businesses in my portfolio)

5-year normalized diluted EPS growth positive (growing earnings leads to more dividend growth)

5-year dividend growth positive (I want management committed to making me richer)

3-year dividend growth positive (management must not sleep on the job)

Payout ratio under 100% (I want those dividends to keep coming)

You can access the full list here.

From this list, here are two of my favorites:

Cisco (CSCO)

Cisco is the reference for switches and routers across the world. The way we transfer data throughout networks has been a pillar for many industries over the past decade. While 2/3 of CSCO revenue comes from switches and routers, the rest of CSCO sales come from faster-growing adjacent market segments such as wireless, security, collaboration, unified communications, and data center products.

CSCO has set the gold standard in the way we transfer data throughout networks. This part of the business is mature but will continue to generate strong cash flow. At the same time, Cisco is currently switching a part of its business model toward services around the Internet of Things and clouds services. It has created a strong business around recurring revenue through subscriptions. It is well positioned to help its long list of clients moving forward in these new technologies.

Corning (GLW)

As funny as it seems, Corning is over 165 years old (I guess it wasn't making TV screens back then?). In the upcoming years, Corning will enjoy several tailwinds. First, the growth in the mobile industry will require Corning's expertise and products. With the arriving of the 5G technology, we should see an additional surge of mobile applications and devices.

There is definitely a revolution happening in the automotive industry. Automakers are investing massively to upgrade their cars and integrate additional technology. This is where GLW products come into play. As the Internet of Things is integrating vehicles, GLW will provide environmental & display technologies.

Final thought

Now, before you throw me any tomatoes, I'd like to write that I don't think IBM will cut its dividend as GE did. The similarity between both businesses is that they grew into uncontrollable beasts and dragged underperforming divisions with them. However, IBM's current situation isn't as bad as GE. So, if you hold onto your shares for the 4% yield, I get that. Yet, I'm not the one who will put $2 on this horse.

Disclosure: We do not hold IBM in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

We are long MSFT, CSCO

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.