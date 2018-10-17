Dominion Energy: Buy This Unloved Utility For Its Dividend Growth, 14% Potential Total Annual Return

Dominion Energy (D) is a utility stock some retail investors love to hate. While there are a few items in the company's repertoire that could cause one to pause; overall, Dominion should be a core investment and the current share price offers above-average long-term value.

"We trace our corporate roots to the first years of our nation's independence - 1787 - when the Virginia General Assembly authorized, by charter, the creation of the Appomattox Trustees." - Dominion Energy website.

Dominion Energy has been vilified by some for its extreme share price decline since the Jan. 2018 announcement of the proposal to acquire its neighbor utility SCANA (SCG), located just to its south. From its high of $85 to its 52-wk low over the past summer, D share prices collapsed by 27%. With a bit of a recovery to the $70 range, D shares are still down 18% this year. The proposed merger is a messy affair that will be resolved over the next few weeks - one way or the other. While few utility consolidation proposals have provided as much drama and political theater in recent memory, final terms of the deal, as approved by the state regulators, will be known shortly. There are lawsuits, counter lawsuits, and political careers at stake. It is this uncertainty and bright partisan spotlights that is causing angst among usually low-key utility investors.

The roll-up of the 39% of Dominion Midstream (DM) not already owned could be confusing to some investors as it is a 180-degree turn of events for management. Just a few years ago, DM was considered a very viable master limited partnership financing tool for several of Dominion Energy's natural gas related assets, mainly its growing energy pipeline business and its LNG export facility in Cove Point, MD. DM was floated as an investing vehicle for substantial infrastructure assets and was well on its way to acquiring a very attractive portfolio of assets - until it wasn't.

Two events came to pass that altered the landscape. First was the FERC ruling last March that reduced the favorability of MLP's ownership of FERC -regulated pipelines. As most investors already know, the MLP landscape has/is changing, and mainly to the detriment of the mostly retail MLP investors. The "offer" to exchange 0.2468 shares of D for every unit of DM will support the price of DM until the exchange is made sometime during the first quarter 2019. However, like many of the previous MLP sector roll-ups, the value of DM is disappointing, at best. With a DM book value of around $21, D share prices would have to rise about 18% to value DM at its book.

The second event was the passage of reduced US corporate income tax liability, especially for utility sponsors of MLPs such as Dominion Energy. D generates income from both state-regulated businesses and non-state-regulated business. As is the case with all state-regulated utilities, D has to offer a program to return to ratepayers/customers the savings from the recently enacted corporate tax realignment. Utilities are devising various methods of distributing the tax savings including rate reductions and unfunded capital expenditures. Dominion Energy and regulators have agreed to an initial $125 million annual rate reduction as their offset mechanism. Non-state-regulated utility businesses get to "keep" their tax savings in the form of higher profits. Going forward, utilities with viable and growing non-regulated businesses should experience larger earnings growth over time. Bringing DM back into the fold will allow Dominion Energy to increase its portfolio of assets not subject to state refunds of tax savings and this benefit should not go unnoticed by DM investors contemplating their next move.

As announced last March, management continues to unwind its balance sheet even as it looks to add SCG and DM to its asset base. Since March, management has completed a $1.5 billion equity issuance and $3.0 billion in non-recourse financing of the Dominion Energy Cove Point facility. The company also announced the sale of three merchant power plants for a total of $1.32 billion, which is expected to close by year end. While there is assumed debt in proposals for both the merger and the roll-up, SCG's debt level is not atrocious for a regulated utility and DM's outstanding debt is relatively minor. The majority of value in each transaction will be funded through equity exchange.

After the roll-up of DM, and not including the SCG acquisition, approximately 65% of Dominion Energy's business will come from its regulated utilities. This level compares with 62% for NextEra (NEE), 80% for Sempra Energy (SRE), and 85% for Southern Company (SO). While credit agencies like the stability of larger regulated utility exposure, most investors should prefer the potential for higher earnings growth offered by a more diverse asset base.

On a comparable basis, Dominion Energy is selling at a discount to its peers. With all the noise surrounding DM and SCG, Dominion Energy is trading at a PE of 16 vs. an average sector PE of around 20. Management has stated the two proposed acquisitions will be at a minimum earnings per share neutral upon closing. Driving earnings growth over time will be a continuation of D's $3.3 billion annual capital expenditure budget, expanding its regulated rate base.

Fastgraph.com agrees that Dominion Energy is currently trading at its "normal" PE of 16.5, as shown below.

Dominion Energy is starting to get some lovin' on Wall Street. Below are a few of the current broker recommendations with JPMorgan recently upgrading D to an Overweight recommendation. According to mareainformativa.com:

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Turnure upgraded Dominion Energy to Overweight and raised his price target for the shares to $78 from $75. The company is entering a period of balance sheet improvement, de-risked business mix and overall simplification, with or without the SCANA assets. A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.42.

Dominion Energy's management raised its dividend by 10% in March 2018. During the past five years, D has increased its dividend 5 times for an average annual increase of 8.4%. All told, Dominion Energy expects that its major investments will be able to generate operating earnings growth of 6% to 8% per year through 2020. The company's dividend is also projected to grow by 10% in March 2019 and between 6% and 10% in 2020, with management targeting a payout ratio of around 75%.

While investors should not expect D's share price to suddenly spurt upwards, as the rolled-up midstream business becomes a larger profit center and the SCG mess gets resolved, current investors should begin to see the fruits of their investment decisions. As a core utility holding with a growing exposure to non-utility regulated profitability, Dominion Energy will continue to offer more than acceptable long-term total returns for income and utility investors. Its 4.7% current yield could provide a yield on cost of over 5.2% by March 2020. Coupling this dividend growth with a recovering share price, annual total returns could exceed 14% a year.

On a personal note, how much is too much? As a shareholder of D, DM, and SCG, my conundrum is how much D is too much. I have been accumulating both D and DM aggressively over the years, with SCG being a more recent addition. If I allow all my holdings to convert to D shares, assuming all goes right with the world, I would have 16% of my "bought mainly for income" portfolio and around 9% of all equities (not counting bonds and cash) in Dominion Energy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D,DM, SCG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.