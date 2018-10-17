IBM Earnings Review: The Incredible Shrinking Capital Return, But Better Margins

Big Blue's share buyback is shrinking - that's been the bread and butter.

The stock drop today for IBM (IBM) told you just about everything you wanted to know about IBM's quarter as revenue missed by 2% (read the preview here) and the segment results were very lackluster.

IBM's key growth initiative - Strategic Imperatives (SI) - rose just 7% y/y, one of the slowest quarterly growth rates since SI started to become a material part of the IBM's business and seems to have lost the traction it once had.

However, what caught my eye was the shrinking capital return for IBM, which for years touted the share repurchase and the free cash flow generation to keep investors in the stock.

Here is the metric being tracked from the cash flow statement:

Table 1:

Quarterly Capital Return (dividend and share repos)

Total Cap retn ($'s bl's) 1-year average $2.174 3-year average $2.273 5-year average $2.97 bl

Source: Cash flow statement tracked over time

Here is the average quarterly share buyback:

$'s ml's 1-year avg share repo $765 3-yr avg share repo $916 5-yr avg share repo $1,715 30-mo avg share repo $2,188

Source: cash flow statement

For readers, the point is today's share repurchase are just one-third of what was seen in 2012, 2013, and 2014, when IBM was hitting all-time-highs or very close to it.

The one bright spot (or maybe two) was that gross and operating margins have started to stabilize with IBM's operating margin improving slightly the last two quarters, and gross margin flat y/y.

IBM's debt-to-capital at 30% is still reasonable. Could it be conceivable that the company does what Home Depot (NYSE:HD) did and issue debt and repurchase shares, either in the form of an ASR (accelerated share repurchase) or ongoing program? Sure. But they will still need to generate revenue growth.

SI and legacy business

The other puzzling aspect to the Strategic Imperatives slowing was that the Security segment, which has been white-hot for years, underperformed in the quarter, according to one of the analyst notes that was published after the release.

Cloud and Security should be growing like a weed for Big Blue.

The legacy business of IBM fell high-single-digits per one research report, the 3rd consecutive quarter of accelerating erosion.

The chart

Summary/conclusion:

IBM fell 9% on 4x average volume today as there was little to like about the quarter for Big Blue. A number of thoughtful readers commented in the earnings preview that they thought Ginny Rometty was asleep at the wheel, and they may have a point. I listened to the CFO last night after the earnings report on CNBC, and there was commentary about the margins, but there seemed to be little urgency that there were pressing issues around IBM.

The stock is now down 37% from its April 2013, $215 high.

IBM has become a dumpster fire.

What I wanted to point out to readers that the long-held staple for Big Blue, free cash flow generation and the share repurchases is now starting to erode. In the earnings preview, a reader and I talked about cash flow vs. revenue, and my point and really contention for any company, not just IBM, is that everything flows from revenue for a corporation.

IBM's stagnant revenue is starting to impact cash flow and free cash flow, and, ultimately, the dividend and share repurchases.

IBM's competitive advantage remains the installed base and its market share, but the giant MUST start to generate revenue growth. Otherwise, the capital return will continue to dwindle.

Looking at the "monthly" chart of IBM, the low $130s is a critical level. A trade through the monthly average is probably a death knell for the stock although it traded below the monthly in the early 1990s for a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.