Thoughts On Tidewater-GulfMark Merger

Tidewater (TDW) and GulfMark (GLF) have just filed a definitive proxy statement regarding their upcoming merger. Both stocks have recently seen a sudden spike and have already returned to previous levels. Now, we have a chance to evaluate some real data on the merger, namely the financial projections for both companies.

As those who followed the story know well, GulfMark had a competing proposal from Harvey Gulf. As per the contents of the form 424B3, Harvey's proposition was found inferior to Tidewater's due to various factors, including Harvey's focus on the Gulf of Mexico (as opposed to Tidewater's global footprint), problems with liquidity for the stock (Tidewater stock offers a reasonably active trading volume) and increased leverage. So, after performing the due diligence on both proposals, GulfMark has finally chosen Tidewater.

This is another merger in the offshore drilling space, this time between two offshore support vessel companies. I've been skeptical about many mergers: I did not like Ensco's (ESV) idea to buy Atwood Oceanics; I viewed Transocean's (RIG) purchase of Songa Offshore as dilution at multi-year lows; I was again critical of Transocean's decision to buy Ocean Rig (ORIG) and its idle rigs; I did not understand Rowan's (RDC) rationale for being de-facto acquired by Ensco in a merger (although the deal looks good from Ensco perspective). Recently, I've been asked in the comments section of my articles whether I will ever be supportive of an M&A deal. Well, this is such a time - I like the Tidewater-GulfMark deal.

The combination between Tidewater and GulfMark makes perfect sense. Despite the increase of oil prices, the offshore support vessel industry remains in deep trouble. Offshore drilling is just showing first signs of the rebound, and offshore support vessel industry will have to wait even more to see tangible increase in demand for its services. On top of this, the situation with oversupply and market composition is just horrible. The following chart from Tidewater's recent presentation tells the story:

Source: Tidewater presentation

The "others" category includes about 2,400 vessels owned by 400+ owners. There's no surprise that dayrates have been rocked to the very bottom in an industry plagued by poor demand, excessive supply, and huge fragmentation:

Source: Tidewater presentation

There's no surprise that under such conditions, both Tidewater and GulfMark have already gone through bankruptcy. Having emerged with clean balance sheets and fresh start accounting, they are perfectly positioned for the all-stock deal that will not lead to any increase in leverage. The deal will certainly lead to synergies through cuts in duplicating positions and other rationalizing moves. Whether it could bring some pricing power in the short-term remains a big question - my bet is that the industry is too oversupplied and fragmented in current conditions for a merger to bring immediate pricing benefits. Anyway, the combination of both companies seems like a clear win for the shareholders of both Tidewater and GulfMark. Let's now look at financial projections for separate companies.

Source: form 424B3

Tidewater expects that its revenue will stay roughly flat in 2019 compared to 2018 but expects that customer activity will pick up in 2020 and that ultimately revenue will more than double in 2022. These expectations are in line with my own views on the topic - 2019 will see a beginning of the rebound in the offshore drilling sector, but the industry will have to wait until 2020 to see tangible benefits of such an increase.

Source: form 424B3

Similar dynamics can be seen in projections for GulfMark, although the sensitivity case implies faster increase of revenue in 2019, most likely based on the company's exposure to North Sea, which is the most dynamic market segment right now.

The near-term projections are important to determine whether Tidewater and GulfMark shares have any chance to sprint to new highs on the back of the merger. While the situation has certainly stabilized for both companies, it has stabilized at a low level. In fact, both companies are expected to have negative unlevered free cash flow through 2020 in the base case scenario (and one has to keep in mind that companies are typically not ultra-conservative in their assumptions when they provide their rationales for M&A to investors):

Source: form 424B3

In this situation, the synergies from the merger together with a potential increase in the value of the fleet should be the main drivers for stock appreciation for the upcoming quarters. I would not bet on rapid improvements in fleet value since dayrate rebound will likely be slow, and there are so many vessels in the market. From a practical point of view, it means that the combined Tidewater/GulfMark will be interesting for investors with a sufficiently long investment horizon. Shorter-term players will have to wait for special situation like a sudden, non-fundamental drop in share price to get on board for a quicker profit.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.