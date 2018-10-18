Earnings Review: JPMorgan Surprises No One With Its Strong Results

I have concerns that the bank can’t rely on this in subsequent quarters. Net interest income will likely come under further pressure from the Fed’s rate rise cycle.

Its consumer banking business was the biggest contributor to this. Other business lines mostly saw small positive or negative YoY and QoQ growth.

JPMorgan (JPM) kicked off earnings season with strong results, so much so that the market forgot about the bond market worries that have dragged them down recently. A lot of the key points in my earnings preview were touched upon. Strong top-line and bottom-line results impressed, while a closer look at the numbers provides a useful gauge for the coming few quarters, as well as how the firm matches up against peers.

Headline results

Revenues of $27.8bn and EPS of $2.34 beat the Street’s consensus of $27.4bn and $2.26, respectively. Across the different business lines:

Consumer and community banking: $13.29bn (up 6.3% QoQ and up 10.4% YoY)

Corporate and investment bank (CIB): $8.81bn (down 11.3% QoQ and up 2.2% YoY)

Commercial banking: $2.27bn (down 1.9% QoQ and up 5.8% YoY)

Asset and wealth management (AWM): $3.56bn (down 0.4% QoQ and up 2.5% YoY)

Corporate: -$0.1bn (down 228.8% QoQ and down 155.4% YoY)

Breakdown of revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

Investors and analysts were impressed with the results, but that’s no surprise; JPMorgan consistently beats consensus for both earnings and revenues. In fact, the last miss of either revenues or EPS was back in 3Q15.

Earnings surprise and revenue surprise relative to consensus. Source: JPMorgan investor relations and Seeking Alpha

Strong lending business with a mortgage blemish

Revenues were mainly driven by strong core loan growth. It’s a business that has been consistently growing, is less volatile than CIB and AWM, and, most importantly, has benefited from the gains in net interest income as a result of the Fed’s rate rise cycle. Net interest income of $9.11bn represented 68.6% of the consumer and community banking business line, a proportion among the highest it has reported in recent memory. But as rates continue to rise, deposit costs will increase, which will likely slow the growth of net interest income. The firm will hope to see a recovery in other business lines.

The slight blemish is the home lending business. Despite residential mortgage loans growing 5.3% YoY, revenues continued to fall; a trend that one could argue has been going on for five years.

Home lending revenues and its contribution to consumer and community banking revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

This was, however, signaled by management prior to the earnings release, particularly with the reduction of mortgage-related headcount. Consumer and community banking headcount fell 2,054 in continuation of a trend that has been going on since the middle of last year. In fact, in the past two years, consumer and community banking is the only business unit that has decreased its headcount. This could be perhaps a sign that the growth of the business is set to decline in the coming quarters.

Normalized change in headcount across the five different business units. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

Investment banking performance stalls

Another signal management gave prior to the release was that investment banking would likely be flat on a year-on-year basis, and that was pretty much spot on. Revenues grew by $1m to $1.7bn.

Investment banking revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

This highlights the difficulty of the debt capital markets business at the moment. Equity capital market revenues, traditionally the smallest part of its underwriting business, grew 40% over the year on the back of IPOs in the healthcare and tech industries. Debt capital markets revenues have been weak across the industry. JPMorgan saw DCM revenues fall 12.8% QoQ and 11.0% YoY, but this decline is less than the industry as a whole.

Breakdown of underwriting revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: JPMorgan investor relations

How JPMorgan compares to its peers

Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) joined JPMorgan in posting good earnings for the third quarter. Some notable figures caught my attention.

First, while YoY performance was flat, JPMorgan performed poorly in investment banking, with its quarterly decline greater than that of its peers, especially Goldman Sachs, which only saw revenues decline 3.8% QoQ. This gave Goldman the highest investment banking revenues. While JPMorgan’s ECM revenues grew 40% over the year, they fell 26.3% over the quarter. For Goldman, year-on-year growth of 103.8% highlights the strong rebound for the business in the past four quarters, while the quarterly decline was just 11.7%.

Investment banking revenues (bar chart, left hand axis) and normalized revenue growth since 1Q15. Units: $ millions (left). Source: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley investor relations

Sales and trading revenue for all three firms has declined in the past two quarters. JPMorgan has consistently been strong in fixed income trading, but all firms saw notable quarterly declines; Morgan Stanley’s 15.1% decline was better than that of the other two. Equity trading provides a contrast. JPMorgan’s quarterly revenues fell below Goldman Sachs' into the last place, suffering an 18.6% decline. While it maintains the overall lead in sales and trading revenues, investors should continue to watch for the performance of these two asset classes.

Sales and trading revenues (bar chart, left hand axis) and normalized revenue growth since 1Q15. Units: $ millions (left). Source: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley investor relations

