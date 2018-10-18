Ford: No Growth Could Still Make You Rich

When the valuation is right and if earnings and cash flows are used wisely, even a company that does not generate any underlying growth can be a good investment.

The company easily covers its dividend payments, Ford has enough cash to pursue buybacks on top of that.

Thesis

Ford (F) produces massive free cash flows and trades at a very inexpensive valuation. Its dividend is well-covered, and Ford produces substantial surplus cash flows that can be utilized for other purposes. Takeovers or higher organic investments are one possibility, but Ford is already spending a lot of cash on capital expenditures.

Due to the very low valuation, I believe that share repurchases would be highly accretive right here. Ford could, even without any organic earnings growth, turn out to be a good investment if cash flows are used wisely.

When companies generate high cash flows, an often-heard allegation is that the company is not investing enough in its business. Depending on the business model, it is possible for companies to invest in their business while also generating high cash flows, though. One good example of that is Apple (AAPL):

AAPL Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Apple has spent $13 billion on R&D over the last year; at the same time, the company spent $14 billion on capital expenditures. Due to very high operating cash flows, the company nevertheless was able to generate free cash flows of almost $60 billion over the last year. Due to the fact that Apple spends billions on R&D, the company will remain competitive, and yet it can spend a huge amount of money on share repurchases and dividends thanks to its high free cash flows.

Ford is, I believe, in a somewhat similar situation:

Source: Ford's 10-Q filing

The company has produced operating cash flows of $8.5 billion during the first half of the year, which is substantially more than the $3.7 billion that Ford spent on capital expenditures during the same time frame. Ford, therefore, has produced free cash flows of $4.8 billion during H1. This equates to free cash flows of $9.6 billion on an annualized basis, which is slightly less than Ford's free cash generation during the last two years.

Source: Ford's 10-K filing

During 2016 and 2017 Ford generated free cash flows of $12.9 billion and $11.1 billion, respectively.

Ford is not generating these high cash flows by being frugal when it comes to R&D investments or capital expenditures. General Motors (GM), for example, which grosses sales that are relatively in line with those of Ford, spends $7 billion to $8 billion a year on capital expenditures, which is relatively on par with what Ford is spending.

Source: Ford's 10-K filing (FS-12)

Ford is also not holding back on R&D investments, the company spends billions a year on engineering, research, and development. Over the last two years its R&D investments have grown by 19%, so Ford is even increasing its commitment to developing new technologies. One area of investment is autonomous driving technology, Ford plans to sell fully autonomous vehicles starting in 2021. Ford has created Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC in order to bundle its capabilities in a specialized global organization.

We can summarize that Ford creates massive free cash flows, despite the fact that the company's capital expenditures are relatively on par with those of its peer General Motors, and despite spending heavily on R&D. Over the coming years, Ford will reorganize its business to a significant degree, which will cost ~$7 billion in total, which is why free cash flows will likely drop to ~$9 billion a year over the coming 3-5 years, all else equal. Even at that level of free cash generation, Ford continues to offer vast surplus cash flows over what it needs to finance its dividends.

Ford's cash flows would allow for a strong pace of share repurchases

Ford's annual dividend payments, including special dividends of $0.13 per share per year, total $3.0 billion, based on a share count of 4.1 billion. If Ford generates free cash flows of $9 billion a year going forward, the company thus could spend $6 billion a year on things like acquisitions, debt reduction, and share repurchases. R&D expenses and capital expenditures are already accounted for in the free cash flow estimate, so Ford would be able to continue to spend heavily there as well.

F Market Cap data by YCharts

Ford's market capitalization has been roughly cut in half over the last five years, the company is now valued at just $35 billion. This means that Ford could reduce its share count aggressively with its vast free cash flows.

Let's look at an example: If Ford produces free cash flows of $9 billion a year going forward, and if it continues to spend $3 billion a year on dividends, it could repurchase the following amount of shares a year:

Source: Author's calculation. Assumes flat free cash flows, unchanged dividends on a per-share basis, and a 20% annual increase in Ford's price per share

We see that in such a scenario Ford would be able to reduce its share count massively over the coming years, even when the price per share rises by 20% every year. If the price per share remained unchanged at $8.80, Ford would be able to buy back even more shares, and the share count reduction would be even bigger.

If Ford bought back shares for a fixed amount of cash every year, the table could look like this:

Source: Author's calculation. Assumes flat free cash flows, unchanged dividends on a per-share basis, and a 20% annual increase in Ford's price per share

We see that Ford would still reduce its share count massively (by 30% over 5 years), even when we once again assume that Ford's share price rises, which makes buybacks less effective. On top of that Ford would generate $17.2 billion in cash that would not be paid out to shareholders via dividends or share repurchases. Those $17.2 billion could then be used to pay down debt or to increase Ford's already large cash pile.

A lower share count leads to lower total dividend payments (all else equal), which means that the safety of the dividend increases, and that the company has more cash available for other purposes. At the same time, the lower share count means that each remaining share's portion of the company's profits and cash flows rises, which leads to an increasing value for each remaining share.

A 30% share count reduction, such as in example 2, would increase each share's portion of the company's net profits and cash flows by 43%, thus making each share 43% more valuable, all else equal. Even without any underlying growth, i.e. if company-wide net profits and cash flows do not grow, the value of each share would rise substantially over the coming years. In example 1, where the share count reduction is more pronounced, the increase in each share's value would be even larger.

If the underlying value of each share grows by 43% over the coming years, this would mean an annual increase of ~7.4% (CAGR). Combined with a dividend yield of 8.3% (including special dividends of $0.13 per share per year), total returns could be higher than 15% a year - without any company-wide profit or cash flow growth.

This shows that a company can be a good investment even if it is not generating any growth, as long as the valuation is low and the dividend and cash flow yield are high enough.

Final thoughts

Ford produces massive cash flows that allow the company to pay a high and relatively safe dividend to its owners. At the current valuation, share repurchases would be highly accretive, and thanks to the vast surplus cash flow that Ford is generating, it would be easy to finance buybacks.

The company is investing heavily into R&D and continues to spend billions on capital expenditures, but even if those investments do not lead to an increase in Ford's underlying profits and cash flows, shares could still be a good investment - as long as Ford's cash flows are used wisely.

Investors get a dividend yield of 8.3% right here, including special dividends, so even without any share price growth Ford's shares would not seem like a bad investment. If Ford's management uses the vast cash flows in a shareholder-friendly way, e.g. for buybacks or for accretive acquisitions, share price gains would seem likely, and Ford's shares could easily produce double-digit total returns.

