Tiffany's Tumble Puts Shares Closer To Fair Value, But Tougher Times Could Be Coming

TIF shares have fallen over -20% from 52-week highs, despite a strong start to the 2018 fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) has had a tough go of things lately, with shares tumbling by double-digits just over the past month:

It wasn't too long ago that TIF shares were actually rallying, after posting strong second-quarter results at the end of August, with comparable store sales increasing 8%. The story has changed since that time, however.

Pressure on the luxury sector

Like many of its peers in the luxury sector, Tiffany is facing headwinds that as of now are perceptions. We will have to wait and see if these perceptions actually materialize into reality when the firm next reports its Q3 earnings which, if history is any indication, will occur sometime around late November or early December.

The firm's third quarter for fiscal 2017 was led by strength in China, which ironically is now part of the negative perceptions currently circling the company leading up to 2018's Q3.

As I summarized in my recent article on Estee Lauder (EL):

... Jefferies pointed out decelerating demand from the Chinese travel retail market, specifically for beauty-related products. This was then confirmed roughly 6 days later by LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), which said on its earnings conference call that customs officials in China are becoming more strict by enforcing rules on bringing goods back into the nation.

This could be an issue for Tiffany as well, especially since year-over-year results for next quarter (2018 Q3) will be competing with a previous 2017 Q3 that found strength in the Chinese market - but how much of this is now already baked into the share price is another story.

Tiffany remains a strong company, despite potential short-term headaches

Tiffany tends to have a relatively high effective tax rate, but not so high that it consumed over 50% of its pretax earnings in 2017. Yet this is what was reported, largely due to one-time items.

According to the company's 8-K: "The effective income tax rate increased to 51.3% in the full year and to 79.4% in the fourth quarter, compared with 34.1% and 36.0% in the respective prior-year periods, largely as a result of charges related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."

I will use the adjusted tax rate in my model below.

At first glance, the company earns relatively high returns on invested capital, with a relatively conservatively financed balance sheet, but I'd like to make some further adjustments.

This is because like most retailers, Tiffany utilizes a decent amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, which can have a material impact on our calculations of its debt-to-equity ratio and its ROIC. Next, I will theoretically capitalize these leases and bring them back onto the balance sheet.

The first step involves determining the present value of the operating leases, discounting them at the firm's pretax cost of debt.

With this estimate in hand, we can now insert them into the company's capital structure. We can see that adding back the leases more than doubles the company's debt-to-equity ratio, but it still resides comfortably below 1x. This adjusted capital base is the denominator of our adjusted ROIC calculation.

For the numerator, we need to arrive at an adjusted NOPAT figure, or net operating profit, after tax. The first step involves adjusting operating profit, or EBIT, for depreciation and interest expenses that are related to the theoretically capitalized operating leases.

Now we can take taxes into account, and divide NOPAT by the adjusted capital base.

After accounting for the operating leases, I put Tiffany's ROIC closer to 10% than the 12.90% as advertised. So it still sits in the double-digits in my opinion, but how does this stack up against its cost of capital?

I adjusted the company's weighted-average cost of capital below as well, but with a range of different equity costs (since it's impossible to precisely calculate the cost of equity).

We can see that Tiffany earns economic profits (ROIC exceeding its WACC) unless its cost of equity capital rises above 15% to 16% - which I think is highly unlikely.

That puts it in the "above-average operation" category in my book, indicating that it maintains a moat around its franchise business. This is likely a result of its brand equity, such as its established and historic brand name in the jewelry business as well as its iconic blue box that's easily recognizable by consumers - and instantly associated with the brand's quality products.

Valuations

The thirteen-year median price-to-earnings multiple for TIF shares is around 21.75 times earnings. That makes shares look expensive - despite the sizable drop - based on fiscal 2017's earnings per share:

The company is already more than half-way through fiscal 2018, however, and analysts expect the firm to earn about $4.83 in EPS this year on average, which puts a price tag of 23.25 times 2018's expected earnings. Analysts also expect about $5.46 in EPS for fiscal 2019 as well, which puts TIF shares at around 20.57 times forward earnings. On an earnings basis - and after a drop of over 20% from their 52-week highs - I think that shares now look much closer to fair value here.

The current dividend yield of 1.96% is also higher than the thirteen-year median yield of 1.73%, which is another sign that valuations are getting to a more attractive level. All-in-all, the silver lining in the big fall in TIF's share price is better-looking valuation levels, in my opinion. But I also think that there's still little (or no) margin of safety here, either.

Conclusion

Tiffany & Co. is an iconic, high-quality firm, but one that's running into some potential headwinds. Much of these headwinds might be "baked in" already, but we will have to wait until its Q3 to see how much perception and reality differ. A slowdown in China could definitely be quite detrimental to overall growth.

I think a good price to start establishing a position is closer to 20 times fiscal 2018's expected earnings (or a roughly 10% discount to the median multiple) - which would be good for a price of around $97 a share. If the company posts a solid Q3, then TIF shares might not ever get there, though. I'd be willing to start a long-term position at (or around) $100 share, personally. Another positive "x-factor" is a strong holiday season as well, which could help lead to a strong Q4 for the company as well.

