Sell-Off In New Relic Offers An Opportunity

Unlike many other cloud platforms, financials are already very sound with substantial cash generation and non-GAAP profitability.

Coming up with new applications broadens its TAM and offers increasing opportunities for up-selling.

New Relic is the leader in an industry that is still in the very early innings with lots of growth ahead of it.

New Relic (NEWR) is the leader in so-called APM or application performance management, tools that measure the performance of applications, software, network traffic and the like. It claims to have a number of important advantages:

Enabling companies to make the transformation, adopting cloud, DevOps teams and digital transformation.

Consolidating APM in a single pane of glass while previously companies had dozens of tools for this.

It's a hybrid cloud solution (see SA contributor Prasanna Rajagopal for this).

User-friendly, pushing its use way beyond a few IT experts which were required to handle previous generation APM products.

The company received the highest score for APM suites from Gartner's 2018 Peer Insights Customers' Choice for APM Suites.

From the company's Q1 earnings deck:

The user-friendliness is pretty important due to a shift in the market towards DevOps teams and the pushing down of responsibility (Q1CC):

the silo between building your software and operating your software is breaking down. So, as companies move from big monolithic architectures and teams to smaller teams that have responsibility for their service and their piece of the broader application, then, those teams have responsibility not only for building application but making the application delivers high availability. And that’s why you see this explosion in the number of people using our type of software. It’s because developers, primarily they’re writing code, but they’re also, if there’s a problem in production, they need to quickly be able to resolve it, so they can go back to writing code.

Growth

There is plenty of growth and operational performance has improved strongly the last two years:

NEWR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It's also good to see that the inevitable slowdown of the pace of growth has been arrested:

NEWR Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Here is what is driving the growth:

For a more in-depth discussion of the growth drivers, we refer to our earlier article from June 18 this year. Here a few additional notes:

But the TAM is still bigger due to the expansion in non-APM applications like:

New Relic Infrastructure

New Relic Insights

New Relic Applied Intelligence

New Relic Health Map

This gives plenty of opportunities for 'land and expand.' Infrastructure is doing really well after just a year and a half in the market, according to management, as it's filling a need to combine application and infrastructure monitoring on a single pane of glass.

All this is reflected in its dollar-based net expansion rate of 118%, up from 112% a year ago. The company is focusing strongly on enterprise customers (Q1CC):

when you look at where we’ve migrated, you go back five, six years ago, we were focused just on getting accounts in. I think, now, we are focused on getting the right accounts in, the ones with the highest potential... Just as an example, half of the accounts that turned out last quarter, paid us less than $2,500 a year in ARR and nearly three quarters of those accounts paid us less than $5,000 a year in ARR... So, if you look at what we’ve said in the past about our average customer spend in the enterprise segment, it’s about a 100,000 a year for enterprise customer.

The company often enters into one department, but happy customers lead to other departments - getting an interest and before they know they have conversations at more senior levels.

Not only can a foothold into a corporate customer spread along the organization, there are also more opportunities for up-selling other applications. In Q1, enterprise ARR (annual recurring revenue) grew to 55% of total ARR as a result.

The company also keeps on innovating, launching support for Kubernetes which enables customers to adopt containers technology. Customers can now see their Kubernetes data right alongside the application and infrastructure data.

The company has also launched distributed tracing in the quarter, from the Q2CC:

And so, distributed tracing, we’re very excited about, because as companies move to more and more micro service architecture, they want to see the health of an action, like say for example somebody logging in, that might touch 10, 20, 30 services, all running in concert in production. And so distributed tracing allows you to see the relationship as that transaction runs through all 30 of those services. And what’s cool about it is, if you’re only instrumenting a third of those services, then you’ve got a visibility gap that distributed tracing will stop short of, until you install New Relic on those other services. So, we believe it has the potential to perhaps provide more incentive for our customers to instrument more of their environment as it becomes more interconnected. And that will certainly drive growth for our business.

Q1 results

Q1 revenue grew 35.1 y/y and came in at $108.2M with non-GAAP operating income at $8.7M, exceeding the company's guidance. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.15, 4 cents better than analyst expectations.

Guidance

The company has raised Q2 and FY2019 guidance:

The full-year increase in non-GAAP EPS is quite considerable - it's up from the previous guidance of $0.29-0.37, although some of that is a result of interest income of its greatly expanded cash balance (and a rise in interest rates). And before shareholders start to rejoice (Q1CC):

we expect to reinvest a portion of our probable growth to investments that will continue to ramp in the second half which result in lower level of profitability in Q3 and Q4.

Margins

There are a series of impressive operating metrics:

Perhaps most notably is the dollar-based net expansion rate of 118%, up from 112% a year ago (note the strong cyclical pattern). Margins have been trending upwards for quite a while:

Gross margin at 85% is the best in the business, according to management:

Management argues it focused on efficiency right from the start and that is now paying off. Margins will fall back a bit to 83% with the European expansion and capacity additions in the US. Leverage has already kicked in quite considerably:

Cash

NEWR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow has been positive on an annual basis for quite some time and is accelerating, although there is a seasonal pattern with Q2 and Q3 usually negative and Q1 strongly positive as money flows in from Q4 deals.

The upcoming two quarters (Q2 and Q3) will also be negative as the company will also spend some on CapEx but the rising trend is intact and encouraging. For the year they expect cash from operations between $70M and $80M and free cash flow between $30M and $40M.

Nevertheless, the company embarked on selling notes in May due in 2033 for a cash injection of $487.4M and it sat on a cash mountain of $721M at the end of Q1.

Valuation

NEWR EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

The shares are of course rather expensive on a sales multiple, although we have seen worse in the SaaS platform space. Analysts expect an EPS of 45 cents in fiscal 2019, rising to 78 cents in 2020. The shares have sold off with the market:

Conclusion

New Relic's shares are expensive, but so is basically any other cloud-based platform generating recurring revenues and multiple ('Swiss army knife') opportunities to cross-sell.

And while revenue growth isn't the fastest, it isn't exactly slow either and the company has some distinguishing features:

It's market leader in its field.

The field is still in the very early innings of growth, only 5% of the potential market is addressed.

Unlike many other cloud platform companies, operational leverage has already set in, the company generates a considerable amount of cash and it is (non-GAAP) profitable.

So we think the premium valuation is justified on the basis of its financial performance and growth opportunities, although it's always debatable how high the multiple should be.

Swings in sentiment can drive multiples higher (as it did, until last month) or lower, and we think the shares are attractive on these downswings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEWR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.