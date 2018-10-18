Bud (Dividend) Light Or Stella(r) Bargain?

We think there is a way out for management which involves some sacrificing of future prospects but maintaining the dividend.

While not in the bargain bin, the current valuation is excellent for an excellent company.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) appears to be a fascinating opportunity. Its recent buyout of SABMiller alongside the market's general disdain for value and consumer staples stocks has pushed it significantly lower.

The decrease alongside the steady dividends have left this stalwart consumer staple stock trading with a rather juicy 5% yield.

Why are they even considering a dividend cut

On the surface the dividend is rather well covered. Forward estimates easily exceed the current dividend of $3.6 euros (about $4.17 USD).

Source: Nasdaq.com

The dividend has been steadily raised in the past but has been kept stagnant recently.

Source: Payouts section of BUD's website

The key issue though is BUD's desire to deleverage and have debt to EBITDA at around 2X. This goal is right alongside the information on dividends on BUD's investor relations webpage.

Interestingly BUD does mention that dividend growth will remain modest.

Key risks for a cut

1) Emerging market exposure

BUD has significant emerging market exposure and that potentially presents a risk in the current environment.

Source: Q2-2018 results

BUD maintains currency exposure as the products have to be priced locally and be competitive with local prices.

Almost half of BUD's EBITDA has been exposed to rapidly depreciating currencies in the past year.

2) 2X Debt to EBITDA is impossible in any reasonable time frame without a cut

BUD's after tax profit closely matches its free cash flow before dividends as net capex is about as much as depreciation.

With the acquisition activity and organic growth, free cash flow before dividends should rise strongly and at the consensus $5 forecast EPS, it should reach $10 billion annually. That however leaves virtually nothing left to repay debt if dividends are held at the same level. Even if EBITDA approaches $25 billion in 2019, paying down the debt to $50 billion would take a decade if dividends were maintained and past growth rates held. In the first half debt actually increased by $4.4 billion.

While this is consistent with their cash flow pattern, it does emphasize that management is likely signalling a dividend cut with its statement.

Options to keep dividends constant

BUD did complete a few brand divestitures to satisfy antitrust concerns in 2017.

There might be scope for a little more along that front but we don't see it moving the needle. Additional synergies to be captured will add about $1 billion in annualized cash flow, again not enough to reach the deleveraging target in any time frame that allows the dividend to be maintained.

The simplest option would be to simply move away from the 2X target. While the 4.4X debt to EBITDA run rate on 2019 numbers is high, BUD is a premier consumer staple with very high stability of revenues. Even with emerging market currencies in relative freefall, BUD has maintained rather strong revenue growth with expanding EBITDA margins in the first half of fiscal year 2018.

A second option would be to do an equity issuance at a higher price. BUD obviously missed the chance to do this earlier on, but should they reassure on the forward outlook for the dividend the stock will likely rally. If BUD could issue $20 billion of common equity at a price of $100 or higher, it would solve a lot of problems. As mentioned previously, the dividend costs around $4.17 a share. The interest costs average about 3.7%.

The math is really good for BUD if they can do a very large equity offering around $100/share. Essentially they are issuing a higher yielding equity (yield 4.17%) for a lower yielding debt (3.70%). The net impact on the cash flow delta is rather small.

Source: Author's calculations

The impact to earnings will be higher (as earnings are higher than dividends) and likely lower 2019 estimates by about 13-15 cents a share. The net debt to EBITDA would fall by 0.8X as a result into a range that we think is extremely comfortable (3.6X-3.8X), albeit higher than management's goal. Yes, some dilution would eat into future earnings growth, but the trade-off seems better than a dividend cut.

Conclusion

BUD should maintain the dividend. Cutting it would show an extreme lack of foresight on management's part as there was no scenario possible where a 2X net debt to EBITDA could have been accomplished alongside modest dividend growth. They should have seen that and not made inherently contradictory statements. Management needs to send a clear message and we think it should come with maintaining the dividend. We have no skin in the game but are toying with the idea of buying a position here as we think the company is very well priced at 17X forward earnings.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

