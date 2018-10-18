Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week - Global Risks, And A Fed Pause?

We also discuss 2 reasons why the Fed may pause in its tightening.

We look at global equities, Bank CDS, and the Renminbi.

The overarching theme across the 5 charts this week is global risks.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Global equities vs. Global consumer sentiment (and the gap vs. the global PMI).

2. US cyclicals vs. defensives (vs. emerging markets) - a key leading indicator to the stock market correction.

3. European and US bank CDS pricing - European bank CDS are trending up, and this is a key risk to monitor.

4. USDCNY outlook - all the fundamentals point to the USDCNY heading to 7 or higher.

5. Risks to the US dollar and Asian/EMFX (if the USDCNY does break the barrier).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.