Perseus Mining Ltd (PMNXF) CEO Jeff Quartermaine on September Quarterly Conference Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Ltd (OTCPK:PMNXF) September Quarterly Conference Call October 17, 2018

Executives

Jeff Quartermaine - Managing Director and CEO

Andrew Grove - IR Manager

Analysts

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Cathy Moises - Patersons

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you very much and welcome to this conference call to talk about our September 2018 quarterly report that we released to the market earlier today. For those of you who have had an opportunity to read the report, you would have gleaned [ph] that the results that Perseus has achieved in this quarter are once again very strong and clearly indicates that the company is well on track to becoming a successful multi-mine, multi-jurisdictional gold operator, developer and explorer.

Now, I’ll also note that this is the seventh consecutive quarter of sound quarterly performance, repeatedly delivering what we’ve said we're going to deliver. So, the consistency, that we as a company have been keenly pursuing, is evident and hopefully the results of this springs will soon be recognized by the market.

So without any further ado, actually, I should have introduced my colleague here, Andrew Grove, our newly appointed Investor Relations Manager. Andrew is on the call with me and he'll be available to answer very difficult questions later in the call.

But before we get to that, let's turn to the quarterly report and talk about what we have actually delivered during the quarter in some more detail. So looking firstly at the Perseus group as a whole, across both of our operations this quarter, we produced a combined total 72,477 ounces of gold, including 54,595 ounces from Edikan and 17,882 ounces from Sissingué. Now, that’s slightly down on our best ever quarter recorded in the June quarter, but it still ranks as the second best performance delivered by our company to date and that reflects the steady growth of Perseus.

Now, a significant factor in the pullback in production relative to last quarter’s record was the weather that we've experienced in West Africa in recent months. This year has been an abnormally damp wet season. Now being a mature operation with plenty of hard rock available to achieve grades, et cetera, Edikan wasn’t unduly [ph] affected and in fact was slightly ahead of our internal targets. However, at Sissingué, where we're still mining soft dockside ore, we received near and up to 1000 millimeters of rain during the quarter and while we coped well enough to exceed targets in July and August, by September, things are very water logged and this impacted on both our mining and processing schedules, resulting in a subpar performance in September.

The good news is that the rain at Sissingué has abated more or less and we're now regaining access to areas that the pits have contained high grade materials, which means that we no longer have to supplement run of mine ore with low grade stockpile material in order to maintain mill feed. In fact, month to date, Sissingué is back and producing and it’s about 15% above our budgets. So that in fact is very good news and I should say that this situation we've encountered this quarter is unlikely to repeat again, given that we'll be very shortly moving into transitional and precious material and we'll have material available to [indiscernible] ROM pad going forward. So, the impact of rain won’t be felt in the same way in the future, as it was this quarter.

Now, in terms of costs, the quarterly production cost at Edikan was $944 an ounce and the all-in site cost was $1045 an ounce. Both of these are about 4% better than the prior quarter. The production cost at Sissingué was $582 an ounce and then the all-in site cost, $658. Now, that was higher than last quarter, as one might expect, given the relative drop in ounces. When combined, this resulted in a weighted average all-in site cost for the group of around $950 an ounce, which is still a little higher than the group's reported all-in site cost last quarter, but still low enough to generate a very healthy cash margin from both of the operations.

Now, looking forward, we're well on track to achieve our production and cost guidance for the December half year that we provided last quarter, 130,000 to 150,000 ounces at an all-in site cost of 950 to 1150 an ounce. Now, in fact, assuming that everything stays on track and I certainly expect to do that, we should be at the very top end of the production range and that the bottom will below -- the bottom end of the cost range by the end of December.

That said, we can't be certain when the -- that the wet season is completely ended. And I should also note that at Sissingué, we are starting to transition into precious materials. So, we'll be watching with interest to see how the plant behaves on the different ore types. At this stage, recoveries and throughput rates have not been affected by the transitional material, but we’ll need to watch this fairly carefully in the coming quarter.

That aside, things are in very good shape at both operations. Returning to the quarter, we sold 98,361 ounces of gold during the quarter at an average price of $1,225 an ounce, generating fairly material amounts of cash at both of our mines. In fact, on this average gold sale price and our average all-in site cost of $950 an ounce, we generated an average cash margin of 275 per ounce, and when multiplied by the number of ounces of gold sold, we generated notional free cash on the operations of around USD27 million.

Now, to avoid questions later on, I do note that the amount of gold sold exceeded production this quarter and this reflected the fact that we sold gold that was held in inventory at the end of June. What has occurred is that we've changed our accounting policy as of June, so we've been an early adopter of a change in accounting policy on revenue recognition. We now recognize sales when the gold leaves our metal account rather than when it leaves the gold rate, which was previously the case. But that said, the cash inflow from sales is real and -- but it does appear a little strange without that. Now, I should note there are some notes on some of the tables there that might help understanding this a little better than I’ve explained it. If not, then certainly, a call to our CFO would clarify the matter fairly promptly.

Now, obviously, not all of the cash that we generate from the operations goes directly to the bank balance. We have to service debt, pay corporate costs and we also choose to explore. We also have had movements in debtors and creditors, but after these things are accounted for, at the end of September, our cash and volume balance stood at 93.8 million and that’s $67.8 million. Most of our 4 million, obviously more than it was at the balance at the end of June.

Now, the key point to note though is that while the cash balance hasn't gone up that much, the outstanding bank debt has decreased by 10.6 million. So, where we were sitting with about 63 million of debt at the end of June, we’re not down to 52.4 million. And that gives us a net cash and volume position at the end of the quarter, a positive 21.3 million or USD15.4 million. That's an increase of AUD16.5 million or about EUR12 million during the quarter.

So, steadily but surely, we are building our net cash position. I should also note that this situation has come about through voluntary prepayment of debt and also we paid down our creditors by – that’s our trade creditors by about 20 odd million dollars during the quarter. So what we're doing is we're generating material amounts of cash from the operations and we’re taking the opportunity to improve our balance sheet, ahead of entering into future financing arrangements to fund our third project, Yaouré, but I’ll speak of that more in a moment.

Let's look at the individual operations in a little bit more detail. So Sissingué, our newest operation, as I said, in September, we produced 17882 ounces. That was down from June. The mill’s head grade average, 1.73 grams a tonne in June, it was 2.1. And that reflects not having access to the higher grade material. The mill throughput rate averaged 180 tonne an hour, it was 200 tonne an hour in June and once again, that’s an assumption of wet weather.

Similarly, runtime was 84% compared to 92% in the previous period. As I said, we did get 1000 millimeters of rain and on a year to date basis, that represented about 50% more than average. So, the fact that we performed as well as we did is a real credit to our operating team at Sissingué, who have clubbed their way through the wet and have come out of this -- on the other side very well. So if you guys are listening, very well done on your efforts. And as I said before, there are certain measures in place that will eliminate a repeat of the effects of wet weather. I mean, certainly, we'll have hard material available, but we’re also doing some -- making some changes to the mine plans to make sure ramps are available and things of that nature. So this is a bit of a one-off, but it's one of the things that comes with mining in a tropical climate.

Now, perhaps the most pleasing KPI of all this quarter was the gold recovery, which continued to average around 96% or about 5% [ph] of our forecast. I mean, I should stress we are processing offside ore, so it's a bit early to be predicting these figures through the life of the mine, but it is a very good start and I do note that these recoveries have been maintained once we have started to process some transitional ore. So, that's very pleasing.

I think the key to the high recovery appears to be the very high gravity gold recoveries that we're achieving. In our feasibility studies, we assume that we’d get about 25% of the gold from gravity, but it does appear that we are regularly achieving over 40%. And so that’s a major contributor to this strong performance. In terms of grade and tonne reconciliations, the study of reconciliation of tonnes and grade between the resource model, reserve model and the mill, it appears is well on track. And, in fact, there's a slight positive reconciliation on contained metals, so that's good. And once again, while it's still relatively early in the life of the mine to be drawing definitive conclusions, the results of the reconciliation study are very encouraging and suggests that the ore body is performing slightly above expectations.

In terms of the operating cost at Sissingué, as I mentioned, the production cost came in at 582 and the all-in site cost, 658. The increase in unit cost is a direct function of the decrease in the number of ounces produced. In fact, if you actually do the mathematics, the costs are up by about 27%, whereas the production was down by 31% and that reflects a small reduction in the cost base and those came particularly from mining where mining volumes were down and also with the oxide ore, the power draw and fuel consumption was down.

So, these are very good results under the circumstances and – but, without wishing to take anything away from the results, we do note that in coming quarters, we will be starting to mine fresh ore, we will be starting to drill on blast and so there will be a natural increase in the unit cost as we go forward. But nevertheless, that won’t be dramatic and Sissingué will continue to be a very low cost mine and a good generator of cash.

Now, I guess, the biggest single issue associated with Sissingué is the mine life, which still stands at about 5 years. We think that the prospects for extending the existing mine life are very, very good, as our exploration team has been following up a number of the near mine exploration targets that we’ve previously identified. We do have a few encouraging [indiscernible] which we’ll be following up very vigorously once the land dries out sufficiently well for us to move rigs around.

I should also say that in the next week or so, we’ll be publishing an update to the Sissingué life of mine, affecting some additional resources and reserves that have been delineated adjacent to the pit. Now, the final reports are being prepared, as we speak and we’ll publish next week. But I understand we’ve been able to increase the ores by about 7% relative to the reserve that was published at the end of June. So, that's a good outcome and it’s a good example of the incremental growth that I expect will characterize Sissingué going forward.

I think it is unlikely that we're going to have a quantum leap in the reserves, but instead, I think what we'll see is a number of small incremental steps, all of which will lead to a progressive increase in the life of the mine at Sissingué.

Now, turning to Edikan, during the quarter, we produced 54,595 ounces, down a little from the previous high in June, but still continuing the trend of very strong performances that we've achieved at that mine in the previous six quarters. The production was down by about 6% relative to June quarter, but was about the same relative to March. So, I think, June was probably an exceptionally good period for us and we’re banging on and are fairly steady state.

The gold production for the quarter was influenced by several factors. Run time of the plant was 92%. It was down slightly down from the previous quarter and throughput rates ranging 897 tonne an hour and they will be slightly down, not that those differences were particularly material. Grade reconciliation remained satisfactory. The reconciliation of gold contained in the resource block model and grade control is close to 100% across all pits combined and the reconciliation between grade control and mill is within industry standards. So there's no grounds there.

We’re currently mining, as I’ve said in the past, from four different pits and due to the variability in ore hard, grade and metallurgical recovery, we need to be really careful with the blending of ore that we feed to the mill. As a result, while the head grade was down a little previous – to the last quarter, so it was1.16 grams, relative to 1.21. The head grade that we processed was not as high as possible. We have left some fairly high grade material on the ROM pad and that will be fed through progressively in coming periods.

And the reason why we've done it in that way is that some of the material, while it does have high grades, it’s associated, which is the gold is very fine grinded and it does affect recoveries. Now, to improve the recovery, we would need to grind much finer and that involves significant capital, which on our assessment doesn't work on the expenditure. But anyway, it is a challenge to get things right on this front and the team at Edikan are doing a terrific job in trying to hit their targets, and not only hit them but to do better wherever it’s possible.

In fact, during the September quarter, the Edikan team exceeded internal budgets in three months in a row. Now, this may not seem like a major achievement to some, but at Edikan, this has not always been the case and it does reflect a very, very positive attitude by our team at the mine and a very strong desire to continue to deliver on plan. So, it's a very -- it's been a very good performance there.

With respect to our all-in site costs, these have incrementally improved during the quarter. Looking on a cost per ounce basis, our cost -- production costs for the quarter were down by $26 an ounce to $944 an ounce and after taking royalties and sustaining capital into account, the all-in site cost was 1045 and that was also down about 4% on the June cost and down about 6% on March. So, there is very clearly a steady decrease in our cost being achieved at Edikan, which is very much part of the plan.

The average price of gold sold was 1,228, so we had a margin of $183 an ounce. So that just translates to notional cash flow from the operation of about 13.8 million, which is fairly similar to the contribution that Sissingué actually made. Now, during the quarter, we did announce a revision to the life of mine plan at Edikan, which was aimed at smoothing production and lowering cash costs, more than any decrease in revenue that came about from the production smoothing.

We started implementing the plan straight away by reducing mining movements and while that has had a slight impact on grade, it hasn’t been material. The important thing is that the costs are coming down and we certainly expect that this trend is going to continue into the future. We have undertaken a re-tender of mining services at Edikan and we will be awarding a new contract next week, following our board meeting on Tuesday and I expect that this new contract will continue to deliver savings in terms of unit mining costs and of course that will feature to the all-in site costs.

So, Edikan is tracking fairly well at the moment. The fact is that Edikan is a challenging mine and it’s precious to the room for us, but we are making reasonable cash flow from the mine and we’re always looking to improve its business. And on that front, I should say that we've also had some exploration success in the Edikan area in recent times and this is documented the results that we've achieved today. They are documented in the quarterly report and we will be coming out with a more complete statement around this later in this quarter, after we’ve drilled another couple of holes.

Certainly, the indications are that we have hit a fairly sizable structure, which, if things prove out the way we would hope, then potentially, there are additional ore bodies to be mined, which -- the implications of that is that the current six year mine life at Edikan could well be extended into the future, but I do stress the point that it is early days. You've only got four or five holes into the structure and so we are still working to properly understand geometry and things of that nature and we’re not getting carried away, but it is quite clear that there is additional mineralization on the tenements and with some good fortune, we should be able to incrementally improve our business through the drill bit.

Now, as I mentioned, our third project, Yaouré earlier in the context of saying that our strong cash generation augured well for financing the project. Now, all the things have gone very well with Yaouré also during the quarter pushing us towards the development decision. Firstly, I guess, we continued to work on our front end engineering and design study for the mine. This was finalized just after the end of the quarter and the results were published. The bottom line is that we have confirmed the capital cost for Yaouré of USD264 million, which is within about 0.5% of our DFS system. And so, we've locked in the cost. There are no cost blowouts and that's an important thing.

It's not surprising really. The estimate has been prepared by Lycopodium, which is a thoroughly reputable engineering company with a long track record of achievement in West Africa, including I should mention the engineering procurement and construction of our Sissingué mine. The estimate is accurate to plus or minus 10%. It also includes an 8% contingency, which is appropriate, given the level of uncertainty on some of the cost items included in that budget.

Our application for an exploitation permit, which is needed for us to be permitted to move forward has bounced around inside the minerals commission in Côte d'Ivoire during the quarter. There's been various changes in the ministry and these needed bedding down. Now, I am actually heading to West Africa next week and I’ll be accompanying the new Minister for Mines, Mr. Jean Claude Kouassi up to Sissingué to dedicate the community trust fund that we established up there to fund community development initiative. So, it means that I will be spending some time with the minister and I expect to be able to talk to him about the importance of getting this exploitation permit issue, then so hopefully, we’ll see some movement on that front fairly promptly.

It is important because we also want to be moving forward with the -- negotiating the mining convention, incorporating a guarantee and fiscal stability throughout the project life. And that process starts with the grabbing of the exploitation permits, so we want to get on to that as soon as possible. As soon as the license is issued, we will start some miner early site works, securing the site and the benefit of this – it will facilitate a ramp up to full scale construction fairly quickly once the development decision has taken place.

The other thing I should mention is that during the quarter, we completed a drilling program at Yaouré, aimed at confirming the existence or otherwise of mineral resources where we had identified mineralization during the recent sterilization drilling for the proposed plant site. We also included in that program drilling that was aimed at upgrading inferred mineral resources located around the fringes of the pits.

Now, all of the FAs were received during the quarter and we’re currently processing this data and we’ll publish an updated mineral resource reserve statement in early November. I'm not able to quantify the exact increase in ore reserves just at this moment, but I do believe having spoken to our guys yesterday that the increase is reasonably material and it will result in an increase of the mine life at Yaouré immediately. So by the time, we get to start construction, we will -- certainly will have pushed the mine life out from 8.5 years as forecast by the DFS to something longer. So that’s a positive development on that front.

As I mentioned, one of the -- perhaps the most important initiative that we’ve undertaken as far as Yaouré is concerned this quarter is to work in conjunction with our corporate advisor, Gresham, to move the funding along. We’ve prepared a very detailed information memorandum, seeking offers of fundings from a range of pre-qualified banks. Last week, we received ten or more proposals from the banks involved in the process and we're going through these, as we speak and we intend to invite a short list of banks. Next week, we’ll make that invitation to make us firm proposals. And when I say firm, I'm talking about credit committee approved offers of funding by mid-November.

It's very clear from the responses that we've received that there is a very large appetite out there from credible banks to finance companies such as Perseus that have multiple cash flow streams and high quality projects to fund. Deciding on exactly who and how we structure the debt piece is going to require some work, but I am very confident that a satisfactory solution will be in hand for us in time to take a proposal to our board later this year to move the development forward.

Now, as I said many times before, the funding plan that we intend to apply involves the use of debt combined with existing cash reserves. As I said earlier, 94 million at the end of September as well as future cash flows. And as I also said, our operating margin this quarter is approximately USD20 million. And we believe that not only is this plant appropriate, as it’s non-dilutive for our existing shareholders, but more importantly, it's imminently deliverable.

Now, subject to getting the green light from our board to move forward with the Yaouré development, as I said, we're going to start some early works in the March quarter and then we'll move into full scale construction sometime in the September 2019 quarter. And if we can do that, then we’ll be producing our first gold from Yaouré in 2020. So the project at Yaouré is moving ahead of pace and we're all very, very excited about this project and what it means for Perseus. We have the team to execute the development, as it’s ably demonstrated by the very slick Sissingué development that we completed earlier this year. And as soon as we’re confident in our ability to finance -- put financing in place, we will get underway with the project.

So in conclusion, it's fair to say that Perseus has never been in better shape, either in an operational or commercial sense. We're pushing forward with our growth strategy and we’re delivering strong performance from our existing businesses. Now, unlike some other companies in our sector, we've no need to get sidetracked into M&A activity, which seems to be the flavor of the month with some of the industry commentators and investment bankers. For us, it continues to be all about execution and continuing to do the things that we do and doing it to the best of our ability.

We’re very fortunate to have very high quality teams of people in place in each of our operations and in our corporate office and I think it’s fairly reasonable to say that we also enjoy the support of our host communities and have very effective working relationships with our host government and none of those things have happened by accident. They've all come about through fairly hard work over a longer period of time. And each of these things contributed to our corporate wellbeing and give me the confidence to repeat that Perseus is in great shape and we're looking forward to an even better future.

So, thank you very much. I’m now prepared to take questions that you may have now. I would ask if you’re asking questions, if you restrict yourself to one or two and then kind of hove the floor and give everyone a chance and you know who I'm talking to here when I say that. So, over to you. I’m pleased and happy to field any questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord Genuity.

Jeff Quartermaine

Good morning, Reg. You’re suspiciously quiet.

Reg Spencer

Sorry, I had my mute button on. Good morning to both of you. Congratulations on a great quarter. Good to see such a good performance, despite the wet weather at Sissingué. Look, just one question from me. It’s just really on timelines at Yaouré. Obviously, you’ve provided a bit of detail there, but I do note that your guidance towards initial production and commissioning is a little bit later than I had expected. From that, can we assume that it’s a slightly longer bill or are you being a little bit conservative on closing negotiations of mining convention and permitting? Just wondering if you can give me a bit of color on that please?

Jeff Quartermaine

No. Look, I think Reg, to be perfectly honest, there's a natural level of conservatism in scheduling, but I think to be honest, I may have misspoken earlier when I was telling you this and telling the market 18 months, in fact, it was pointed – for construction, it was pointed out to me that in fact the DFS first predicted 22 months and we've come in pretty much around that, but look, there is obviously contingency build into those timetables and we're going to be doing everything that we can to come in earlier than that. I think, one of the things that as we’ve seen from Sissingué that is relevant is we have to be mindful of weather windows and if you don't get away on time and you get on the wrong side of the wet weather, while you're doing earthworks, you can incur some pretty decent delays. So naturally, we've built some contingency in. We're going to be doing everything we can to come in earlier than that target though. And I dare say that our contractors will be incentivized to achieve that.

Your next question comes from Cathy Moises from Patersons.

Cathy Moises

Good quarterly registered. A quick question on Edikan, the recoveries stand a little bit lower. Was that an area you’re mining, which was not as free milling as other areas or should we be assuming that those recoveries are going to continue.

Jeff Quartermaine

No. Look, it’s a direct function of the fact that we're getting more carbonaceous material from the [indiscernible]. Now, as I said, the material does carry high grade, but it's very fine grained and so, it does impact on the recovery when we put that material through. So, what we do need to do is to limit in our blend, the amount of material we put through, down to about 10%. Sometimes, we get a little bit exuberant and we put a bit more in, because the grade is particularly attractive and that certainly impacts on recovery. But, in terms of gold production, we’re bang on target and that's pretty important.

As I said, when I was speaking earlier, it is -- it's not refractory, it's not preg-robbing. What it is, is, it's very, very fine grained material that we could liberate the gold, if we reground the material finer than the 75 microns that we currently do. Now, in order to do that, we would have to invest in capital and we can't see that we can justify that expense, but we have, during the course of this quarter, checked ourselves and by that, I mean, we've not put carbonaceous material through or the high grained material through and we have achieved the 86%, 87% recoveries that we're expecting to do. So we're very certain that the recovery movement is directly related to the quantity of that material that's included in the blend. So, the challenge for us is to get the blend right and to make sure that we hit our production targets as we go forward.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks, Jeff. Two quickies. First, from me, the exploitation permit, is there anything else you need to submit to see that exercised or is it just that minister change is causing that delay and what’s the timeframe typically between exploitation permits and the mining convention. I think, in the past, you've suggested that the Sissingué model could be rolled across, so would you expect a pretty quick turnaround between granting of an exploitation permit and the mining convention being settled?

Jeff Quartermaine

Yeah. Just to answer the question on that, I mean, we do think that the license will be issued fairly quickly. I mean, we have had a number of discussions over the last month and certainly the – initially, there was an interim minister appointed and then he was permanently replaced and we did meet him a day or so into his tenure and there isn’t a termination to get this license issued, because the government wants the project built as much as we do. Now, the reason why it hasn't been issued this quarter is that we want to get the license issued with everything sorted out and what the government needs to do is to figure out exactly how to document the gravity of this particular license and at the same time, preserving tax concessions that are available to us.

And so we would prefer to get everything, all the paper work done in a single shot rather than take a piece and then try and move it through later on, because sometimes things get overlooked in the second phase and we don't want that to happen. So, we are very confident that the matter is well in hand. There's no opposition from the government in terms of us developing the project. It's just the case of getting the paperwork done. Now, in terms of the mining convention, it is my expectation that the Sissingué model will be rolled over and that we should be able to bring that through fairly promptly, but I guess bureaucracy is being bureaucracy.

So, I‘d like to check things and double check things and it'll take a couple of months I expect. But, the target is very much by the end of the year to put a broad package in front of our board and to seek approval to move ahead. And in order for us to do that, we’re going to need to have all the documentation, the licensing completed. We certainly need that in place before any banks are going to process their money. So, it is important for us and we are working pretty hard and I don't want to really make any specific drawing lines in the sand. I’ll give you hard dates, because it is a fluid process. We are dealing with governments, but I can assure you that we're working fairly hard at getting this done fairly shortly.

Michael Slifirski

And the second question relates to the guidance for the half. I mean, demonstrably a really challenging quarter that you overcame at Sissingué, but nonetheless still saying you'll be top end of the guidance. So, I’m trying to understand, was it simply the transition to -- transition in hard rock that's made you conservative about it. So, where was the conservatism in the guidance? Was it reliability of Edikan or was it specifically Sissingué because of the unknown transition?

Jeff Quartermaine

Well, it was a couple of things. There was -- we had always assumed that there would be some weather impact, but we weren't sure to what extent it would be. So that was in there. The issue around the transitional ore is still something that’s open and needs to be confirmed. I guess, it’s still fairly early on in the life of the mine. So, once again, performance of the ore body was something that wasn’t absolutely certain. We are still seeing the positive reconciliation. So it is performing well.

So, there were a number of question marks. We have in the past been a bit aggressive with our forecast and we've come undone doing that. So, we did feel that we needed to be a little more circumspect. Now, as far as Edikan is concerned, we were also in the process of, when we put out our guidance around finalizing the details of the revised life of mine plan and there was a little bit of uncertainty around that as well, so we have swapped that in and in fact, we're delivering very nicely and we expect to actually deliver -- continue to deliver on the cost savings.

And the grade is actually holding up better than we had expected with -- taking the approach that we’re taking. So, look, there was a number of uncertainties and I guess in terms of our philosophy going forward, we want to be seen as a company that can be relied upon to deliver what we say we're going to do. And we don't want to be making unreasonably bulk statements and then find ourselves coming up short. So, naturally, we’ll be a little cautious around some of the things that we forecast, but look, I do expect that we will perform very strongly in this next quarter and certainly for the first 15 days of October, that has borne out my expectations.

So, yes, we will be in -- I do expect we'll end up looking fairly healthy on that guidance range and in retrospect, people might say we were conservative, but I'd prefer to be like that than the other way around.

Andrew Grove

Michael, we’ve also benefited from identifying additional offsite ore at Sissingué. So, that keeps the [indiscernible].

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand back to Mr. Quartermaine for closing remarks.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay. Well, thanks very much and thanks for your attendance on the call. As I said, the company is in better shape than it's ever been right now and we're very optimistic about the future, having turned the Edikan mine into a nicely, profitable mine and got Sissingué going and with Yaouré queued up, it’s all looking fairly positive at this stage and we're looking forward to those results, starting to be more adequately reflected in the share price going forward. Thank you very much and look forward to talking to you again in three months’ time.