Galaxy Resources Ltd (GALXF) CEO Anthony Tse on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Ltd (OTCPK:GALXF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Anthony Tse - CEO, MD & Executive Director

Alan Rule - CFO

Brian Talbot - Chief Operations Officer

Analysts

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst Ltd

Larry Hill - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Nick Herbert - Crédit Suisse AG

Peter Arden - Bell Potter Securities Limited

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Galaxy Resources September Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 18th of October 2018.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO and Managing Director of Galaxy, Anthony Tse. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Anthony Tse

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you, operator. Welcome to the call, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join. With me this morning, I have Alan Rule, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Resources; Brian Talbot, Chief Operating Officer; and also, Nick Rowley, Director of Corporate Development, joining me on the call this morning. Without further ado, I'm just going to hand over to Alan to walk through the presentation for the call.

Alan Rule

Thank you, Anthony, and good morning, everyone. I've got to run through briefly some of the key items that have come out of the quarterly. Firstly, dealing with the Mt Cattlin operations. Production of 31,156 tonnes of spodumene concentrate was lower than the previous quarter due to 2 key reasons. One is the low-grade -- ore grade mined and processed, and the reduced recovery during the quarter. The lower ore grade mined and processed came about because we completed mining from the higher-grade Dowling pit during the quarter, and there was a long delay in receiving regulatory approvals and permits to allow planned mining access east of Floater Road. The stated lead time associated with government and the regulatory approvals is about three months, whereas it took five months to get those approvals. We were expecting to receive those approvals early in the quarter, and we only received them right at the end of the quarter.

This delay in approvals to commence mining east of Floater Road meant that the majority of the ore mined during the quarter came from the 2SW pit that contains lower grade than the Dowling pit and lower grade than east of Floater Road. If the approvals had been received as planned, the lower grade ore from 2SW would have been blended during the quarter with the higher-grade ore from east of Floater Road.

The second reason was reduced recovery, which came about because the majority of the ore processed during the quarter was sourced from the two Southwest pit that contained a higher -- much higher proportion of weathered ore when compared to the Dowling pit and east of Floater Road. The weathered ore has a lower recovery because this ore contains lower lithium concentration in the spodumene produced. So in order to meet contracted product grade specifications, overall, the recovery was lower because we had to meet those specs. And secondly, the reduced recovery came about as a result of delays in the Yield Optimisation Project.

It's important to note that all the necessary approvals and permits to mine east of Floater Road were received in the first week of October and mining has now commenced in this area. The ore to be mined from east of Floater Road is expected to be higher grade and fresh ore, i.e., not weathered ore, that will improve recoveries from Q4 onwards.

Shipments during the quarter were completed at contracted prices and at grade levels and specifications well within contracted requirements. There was a lower average cash margin of $411 per tonne sold after taking into account royalties and marketing fees, primarily due to high unit cost of production arising from lower production during the quarter.

It's also worth noting that the June quarter included a spot shipment at prices materially above the contracted price, which increased the cash margin for the June quarter.

The Yield Optimisation Project construction is well advanced. However, due to delays in fabrication and equipment deliveries, construction and commissioning of the project is expected to be completed and commissioned during the current quarter. Improvements in recoveries and production rates are expected from Q1 2019 once the Yield Optimisation Project benefits flow through for the full quarter. We expect, however, to see those improved recoveries occurring later in this quarter, but we won't receive the full benefits for the full quarter until Q1 next year.

We commenced the 30,000-meter drill program in support of exploration resource and reserve development at Mt Cattlin. An updated resource and reserve estimate is expected in Q1 2019.

Moving on to Sal de Vida. As you all know, we signed a binding agreement with POSCO to sell the tenement package for the northern area from USD 280 million. In early October, POSCO transferred $257 million of the $280 million into an escrow account at HSBC. These funds will be released to Galaxy once the tenement transfer deeds are received by the Salta and Catamarca mining courts, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The $23 million difference between the purchase consideration and the amount in the escrow account is made up of two items, firstly, a tax installment payable by Galaxy and the deferred settlement amount that will come to Galaxy, hopefully, by the end of November.

The process to evaluate potential strategic partners and options for the development of Sal de Vida is well progressed. Our objective is to structure a transaction so that the project is fully funded through to production. As set out in the quarterly, there are several shortlisted potential investors who advance through to the next stage of the evaluation on project, including site visits. We're targeting an announcement of a binding transaction before the end of 2018.

A lot of work is being done off site in relation to project execution plan for the development of the project. There's a growing team, including the engagement of a project management consultant and execution of the front-end engineering design phase, which will be completed in the first half of 2019.

We've progressed further exploration wells. The second one was completed during the quarter. We have contracted another two wells to commence this month, and the results from these four new wells are likely to enable us to reestimate the resource that remains on the southern tenement.

Onto the James Bay project. A lot of work and studies completing the ESIA were done during the quarter. We expect to lodge the ESIA in early November. Hydro-Quebec Pre-Work contract was signed and work commenced. Baseline met work for the proposed downstream facility was completed, and we had ongoing engagement with the Cree community. It's worth noting though that the time lines for approval for projects of this size in Québec are about two years, so we still -- we're working in parallel with those approval time lines.

In summary then at the corporate level, the Galaxy balance sheet is very strong. We have closing cash and liquid assets of $68 million. We have no debt. We have the POSCO proceeds out of escrow of $257 million due shortly plus the deferred settlement in November. Our existing operations at Mt Cattlin are generating very strong cash flows. If you look at it, our balance sheet in the next month will have approximately AUD 450 million in cash and liquid assets available to the company with no debt, a very strong position for the company to be in.

Thank you. Anthony, over to you.

Anthony Tse

Thanks very much. With that, I think I'll open up the line, operator, to start fielding questions from participants.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

First one's related to current year contracts. I understand that price sit about $980 per tonne. Just wanted to understand, in terms of any volumes that might spill over into the next year, would they still get the same price? Or do you think the contracts expire at the end of this year? That's the first one.

Anthony Tse

Basically, Rahul, as you know, we have a plus or minus 10% provision in our contractual obligations. So there's that kind of volume in terms of wiggle room already. But for the balance, it will essentially expire, and as you may recall from our previous years, we typically negotiate our annual fixed-price contracts around -- by probably around end of November, December. So that would then be fixing the volumes to be delivered for -- fixing the price for the volumes to be delivered next year.

Rahul Anand

Understood. And just staying on with that then, Anthony. In terms of the -- next year's pricing and the mechanism, so to speak, are you still in favor of having sort of an annual price at the end of the year or do you think a quarterly price might be better in terms of -- I mean, if you're of the view that lithium prices recover from it?

Anthony Tse

For the time being, I think, we're sticking with an annual fixed price because it's served us well so far. I mean, I understand that in the market there are kind of more floating mechanisms and, obviously, that will be more susceptible to a period, especially where you have this kind of volatility that we've been seeing. So we've been happy in -- with the fixed price -- once a year fixed-pricing mechanism that we've had to date. Obviously, that price would need to be negotiated with customers. But to that extent, there's no change in thinking for the time being.

Rahul Anand

Understood. And I guess the second one's around the grades from the east of the Floater Road. Just wanted to understand going forward, how should we be thinking about the grade profile? I mean, is it fair to assume it goes back to a blended grade of about 1.1 head grade, five levels, or is that a bit off?

Anthony Tse

I'll hand that one over to Brian, Rahul.

Brian Talbot

The forecast grade for the reserve going forward, long-term grade is 1.08 going forward, but we do expect the short-term bump up to about 1.15 in the first half of next year.

Rahul Anand

Understood. Okay. And just out of curiosity, that -- sorry, coming back to Anthony before I hand it over. Just that spot shipment comment sounds quite interesting in terms of materially higher price being achieved for that shipment over and above the contract price for this year. Is that the one you mentioned for POSCO in the quarterly? Or is that a different one? And if you can any -- provide any sort of anecdotes or whatever you can talk about would be great.

Anthony Tse

What anecdotes you want me to talk about, Rahul?

Rahul Anand

I mean, $980 is already above what we're seeing in the spot market, and you're suggesting that the price was even higher than your contract price of $980. So what are the drivers for that?

Anthony Tse

We have good product that a customer was willing to pay a premium for.

Rahul Anand

Right. Okay. And this is sort of a new customer that we brought onboard or is...

Anthony Tse

Yes, yes, yes, it is a new customer.

Operator

Your next question comes from Warren Edney from Baillieu Holst.

Warren Edney

I'm just looking through your commentary on pricing. I just wonder if you could give -- really give us a bit of a feel for how you see demand for spodumene in the market at the moment. Our last -- I think, the results, you said you didn't think that anything had really changed from last year when you are sort of negotiating things. I just wonder whether things have changed over the last month or so.

Anthony Tse

Well, Warren, obviously, you're seeing that the sector has been very busy in terms of activities. So it's a very simple question and a very good one, but it probably has a multi-facets to -- in order to kind of do it justice in answering. The first thing is, obviously, for a demand-supply perspective, we saw a significant amount of kind destocking during the kind of mid period of the year. Some of you may recall that on or around the first week of June, China switched over to a new subsidy and rebate framework, which essentially rewarded value chain suppliers for producing longer-range vehicles and high-energy density materials. In the background of that, then, obviously, you had quite a reasonable amount of kind if inventory buildup in the system, which was essentially produced materials which was of a lower performance parameter. And so some of those cathodes, which obviously going forward with the new subsidy framework wouldn't benefit from the level of subsidies, essentially have to be destocked by the battery makers and the battery material manufacturers taking this -- obviously, get that out of their warehouse as soon as possible. And as a result of kind of that destocking, then you actually saw probably a softer-than-normal kind of cycle of procurement in the sector, notwithstanding that you saw probably through the third quarter, I think other than probably kind of June, I think you're still seeing strong EV sales on a -- even on a month-on-month basis.

I think June, July was probably the only months where it kind of dipped down notwithstanding that we're still kind of significantly up on a year-on-year basis. In our view, that destocking has more or less been completed. I've spent the better part of a four week in China last week, and my understanding both from the chemical producers' side and also from the cathode materials side, there has been very, very low levels of carried inventory of chemicals. So that's the first thing. The second thing is that, obviously, you're seeing some volatility in pricing, and that has, in our view, been primarily led through some increased production from low-grade and low-purity kind of brine production from the Qinghai brines in China. It's important to note that, that brine production is far from meeting kind of specifications to actually meet the requirements for battery makers. And so some of that material, notwithstanding that there's a lot of volume that kind of came out, is less relevant for the battery sector. However, because that volume came out, coupled with the fact that China itself is probably going through a little bit a credit-type situation at the moment, our understanding is through the last 3 or 4 months of the year, we've actually seen 1 or 2 of what I call the weaker financial-positioned producers within the value chain having to offload products at what I would call kind of lower-than-normalized market pricing primarily because they needed to get cash in the door.

And so they were offloading product into the market at what I call slightly below market norms in terms of price. That then led to kind of an overall kind of pull down in pricing, especially on the carbon side, because that's the product that's relevant to the Qinghai brines. But it's also important to note that notwithstanding that the lithium carbonate price in China has probably tapered down to about CNY 80,000, we're still seeing a significant kind of level of robustness in the lithium hydroxide price in China, which has been -- remain quite steady at around CNY 150,000 to CNY 120,000. So you're still seeing a fairly significant kind of margin in terms of the lithium hydroxide price. And especially for outside of probably one of the majors, if you look at the customs data that's actually been coming out of China for export of lithium hydroxide going to the rest of the world, specifically to Japan and Korea, those have been very robust pricing. So somewhere between kind of like high $16,000 per tonne up to kind of like USD 22,000 per tonne exported hydroxide price. And so all of that obviously has created a bit of -- the carbon kind of dragged down has created a bit of negative sentiment. And I would say that negative sentiment is probably predominantly driven from China factors as opposed to non-China factors from additional supply coming into the market.

I mean, we've tracked all of the new spodumene that we see had been shipped or currently being shipped in China, I think, kind of shipped to China material to date from Australia is probably somewhere in the region of slightly over 30,000 tonnes. So that's only really about 4,000 tonnes, 4,500 tonnes LCE. So a fairly de minimis level. And there has been some material that's come across from other parts of the world. But again, those levels have actually been quite low, probably around 3,000 tonnes to probably below 4,000 tonnes LCE equivalent. So my view of how that's impacted in terms of the pricing impacting China and spodumene, there really hasn't been that much spodumene that's landed in China. If you think about incrementally the new projects and the new supply that was coming in the market last year from the likes of, obviously, Mt Marion and Mt Cattlin, that volume -- that incremental volume coming from Australia was significantly higher than where we are today, but the depression on the -- or sorry, the pressure on the pricing in China, in our view, has been more driven by kind of domestic factors rather than spodumene from Australia.

Operator

Your next question comes from Larry Hill from Canaccord.

Larry Hill

Maybe one for Brian just around some comments there around the yield optimization, fabrication and delivery delay, so I interpret that as equipments on-site that no installation is occurring as of yet. So if I look at your ore traded, pretty steady for the quarter, implies availability was okay. What type of plan availability will you have next quarter? Is there going to be some downtime incurred over the December quarter to install everything? And just on the yield project, 70% to 75% recoveries, what grade is that assuming? Is that 1.15 or so?

Brian Talbot

Okay. Let's start at the beginning. The Yield Optimisation Project significant fast progress is already underway, and we are in a position to stop the pile. So with regard to your second question, we are expecting a little bit more downtime in the quarter and we have planned for that in our process, but it will not be that significant. It's in the order of about 48 hours extra over the whole quarter, they're not very significant. Then in terms of the recovery, we are forecasting the 70% to 75%, but we are forecasting that at an improved quality. The big change in the project over the last six months is we focused it on product quality, and we'll be trying to target a 5.8% and even a 6% going forward because that is what we want to do is produce a very high-quality product at these higher recovery rates. So that's part of the challenge. So we're going for higher recovery and a better product.

Larry Hill

And just one quick one. Obviously, the grade is the big factor in this result. The bounce back in grade. Can I just get an idea on your ROM stocks and also what would be expected the strip ratio sort of over the next, say, couple of quarters?

Brian Talbot

Okay, we typically do not carry huge amount of ROM stocks and final stocks. We normally carry in the order of about 20 days between the two stocks. So there's not significant carryover stock from one quarter to the other. And in terms of stripping ratio, over the life of mine, we do see the stripping ratio increasing from the 3s that we're running in at the moment to about five by the end of the year as we move into the higher stripping ratio areas.

Operator

Your next question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse.

Nick Herbert

Thanks for the presentation, and the guidance on that grade profile is very helpful. And just thinking about December quarter recoveries and what we can expect and for the plant upgrades, are you expecting that material from east of Floater Road to perform any differently through the mill and say there's the main feed that you're getting in performance from the Dowling pit?

Brian Talbot

The expectations for east of Floater Road is very similar to that of Dowling. The pit that is effectively northeast is actually an extension of the Dowling pit and was only stopped because of a road. And that road is now being moved, so it's really an extension, so we expect the ore body to be very, very similar. The pit to the northeast -- on the southeast, should I say, is slightly different, but we expect the same recoveries.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And just a comment that we had and I think Rahul was mentioning as well maybe in a different context that 3,000 tonne pilot shipment to POSCO. What is that exactly? Is that the shipment that you're sort of -- you're signing up to try to get them as a new customer? Or is that sort of in reference to a potential downstream processing cooperation?

Anthony Tse

Well, is say's pilot, Nick. So there are obviously -- they're working to kind of take out material for the purpose of the pilot facility that they have there. I think it's reasonably common knowledge that they do have an intent to build a downstream conversion facility. Obviously, we've just -- and probably literally the last couple of steps in the final stray in terms of completing a strategic transaction with POSCO on Sal de Vida. So obviously, we have a good -- a very good rapport with them in terms of our relationship and how that transaction went. And yes, we've talked about potential other synergies, whether it's outside of Vida or any other aspects. I mean, POSCO obviously has fairly substantial ambitions, not necessarily so much for the lithium space, the lithium chemical space specifically, but more importantly for the cathode space. So, as you know, they've got a joint venture in Chile. They recently, earlier this year, went into a joint venture with Huayou Cobalt in China on the cathode space as well. In Chile, that joint venture is with Samsung SDI. And in Korea, they obviously have their own plans to kind of build additional cathode capacity. As a result, security of supply in terms of the resource is important for them. And I think there's also a little bit of recognition from POSCO that historically, Galaxy has also built and operated a converter facility in China, which was, at the time, the largest most technologically advanced and highest producing quality. And so I think there's avenues with POSCO subsequent to the completion of the existing transaction that we have in hand to evaluate other potential areas with a further strategic cooperation.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Makes sense. And then just one finally on Sal de Vida. And just sort of wondering if you're thinking has changed there at all in the context of where that sits in your portfolio, and I guess the recent exchanges over there that we've seen. And has you sort of -- and I guess your ideal ultimate equity holding in Sal de Vida, if indeed, a partial sell down of the project is how you finance that? And has that sort of level in your portfolio changed at all and -- versus context of, I guess, deploying more capital into Western Australia or James Bay?

Anthony Tse

No. I would say that our priorities on Sal de Vida have actually accelerated. We've been very encouraged by the JPMorgan process in terms of the level of interactions, but more importantly, the quality of the blue chip partners that we have at the table in terms of the shortlisted investor groups that we've gone into kind of the second round with and we've been very encouraged by, one, the level of interaction and seriousness; and two, the quality of those parties that we're talking to. And they're not necessarily isolated to any kind of one part of the world, so I think we've got a fair representation from different time zones across the globe. I would say that we are very much focused, and as kind of Alan and Brian may have mentioned a little bit earlier, really looking to actually accelerate some of the advancements that we can do on Sal de Vida by way of building probably some of the early or the initial kind of pond area.

We've got a fairly robust test work program that we're kind of looking to build up and continue to kind of invalidate the process work that we've been doing to date. We've got some additional exploration works. I would say, actually, if anything, our priority on Argentina has actually increased, not decreased or stayed flat, first thing. The second thing is that I think the tax that you're referring to is the export duty, which earlier, not this month, but earlier last month, I spent the better part of the last three weeks in Argentina. And based on the range of discussions that I've had with different government agencies, both at provincial level and federal level, I'm more than comfortable that, that provision is actually only going to be an interim measure for the next couple of years. Argentina obviously is going through a little bit of a tricky cycle. But they go through these -- the country goes through these kind of cycles every 8 to 10 years and it was kind of almost due for another kind of mini domestic crisis as it were. Given that the measure in Argentina is actually only going to be two years, I mean, our plan kind of construction period for Argentina for Sal de Vida is probably somewhere in the region of 2.5, 3 years starting from next year. So by the time we actually come into production and ramping up, we don't think that the export duty actually is still going to be in place.

So it actually doesn't affect us in the interim. And I would say that myself and quite a few senior members of my team, we've spent a substantial amount of time in Argentina probably over the last couple of months. Obviously, we've been can site visits with the numerous parties there. So obviously, you can't do a group site visit together. So because of the number of parties that we have shortlisted, we actually have to stay in-country for the better part of the month to actually cycle through those site visits. But I think, we've all been, one, very encouraged. And if anything, I would say that I started my trip in Argentina already positive on the project and positive on the outlook, and I would say that I finished my trip towards the end of the month actually even more positive than when I started.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Arden from Bell Potter.

Peter Arden

Just wondering you haven't really talked much about the company's plans or strategy to get into or explore tolling arrangements, whether your tie up potentially with POSCO is a way of doing that or are you still exploring it on a wider front?

Anthony Tse

I think a very good question, Peter. I think what we're -- how that thinking has actually evolved is obviously, in our minds and from my perspective, high quality and consistent in producing kind of supply of spodumene in the market is there's still kind of a limited kind of number of players that downstreams can actually go to from. But how our thinking has actually evolved probably since the last time I saw you, Peter, is that I think we are now probably a little bit more even more proactive to think beyond just tolling. And so from that perspective, as Alan kind of mentioned before, we're probably in the strongest financial position that the company has ever been before. For those shareholders who have been very supportive for us over a number of years, you may recall, up until not too long ago, the company actually had probably $250 million of net debt. And today, on a pro forma basis by the end of this month, we're hopeful that, that can be probably a net cash position of $450 million with zero debt. We're bringing online a very kind of competitive asset over the next few years by way of Sal de Vida, which it's important to note that Argentine brines today, in our view, is actually the lowest production cost quartile globally if you actually fully account for the royalties and at a country level.

So if you actually look at Chile today, once you have the Corfo royalties at the fractured system for some of the other players in that particular country, the cost of production in Chile is actually less competitive than in Argentina. So we think we've got a very good asset there. And one of the things that we have been very proactive thinking about as we kind of think about the next steps of our business development strategy is essentially us to obviously kind of keeping busy and closing out the strategic partnerships that we have on Sal de Vida is actually thinking a lot more long term in terms of how we get more participation in the downstream. And so Peter, on that front, I would say that our thinking has actually evolved beyond just tolling and looking at specific kind of downstream conversion opportunities where we think we can play an important role and basically become an integrated producer of chemicals. I mean, ultimately, our business plan is not just fixated on producing concentrate from Australia, but very much focused on producing lithium chemicals from a portfolio of assets in various different time zones and regions around the world. So very much focused on looking at and we are probably starting -- going to be starting somewhere to evaluate those downstream opportunities quite actively, probably as we kind of close out some of the other strategic transactions that we have currently on hand.

Operator

Your next question comes from Peter Neumann from Neumann Family Super Fund [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

The company is doing great at Mt Cattlin, and we've obviously got plenty to look forward to at Sal de Vida and James Bay. But of course, the share price has been hit for fix and the heavy sell-off after the half year and then again after the POSCO announcement just seems to be totally illogical. And I'd say it's got nothing to do with spot prices or permitting delays at Mt Cattlin. A couple of questions. Does the board have concerns about the manipulation of the share price by certain players? And second question, apart from enhancements at Mt Cattlin and bringing Sal de Vida and James Bay closer to production, has it considered what else might be done to protecting like the share price?

Anthony Tse

Thanks, Peter, for your question and those are very, very good questions. The -- from the market perspective, I think what we're living through at the moment is just global volatility. It's not necessarily region specific. I would say it's probably every region outside of the U.S. currently from a macro volatility perspective, whether it's Asia Pacific, Australasia or it's emerging markets, that's the first thing. The second thing is obviously, we have had a couple of speed bumps in terms of how -- people have been so fixated on the spot pricing. But if we actually follow the activities that's happening within the sector, the only thing that I can say is that the mine aspect just keeps on getting stronger and stronger? I mean, I, myself, personally, I'm having trouble tracking every single day the new announcements, whether it's by automakers, cathode manufacturers expanding capacity. Nissan Leaf just put out kind of their new model which is now 60 kilowatt-hour battery. And for those who remember, the Nissan Leaf was a 24 kilowatt-hour battery not too long ago. So all of a sudden, your lithium intensity in cars like that has actually doubled through different generations of models. And we're not even into 2020 yet, let alone 2025 and so I'm very encouraged by the -- all sorts of developments on the value chain, on the demand side, whether it's from cars, battery manufacturers who are expanding capacity.

I think LG Chem is now targeting 90 gigawatt-hours. Tesla is probably going to be about 100 to 110 kind of with their first three gigafactories. You've got BYD targeting somewhere between 60 to 65. All of these numbers are basically by 2020. You may call obviously big expansions in terms of their material space. And so we've been very encouraged by that. Obviously, the spot pricing isn't as -- has been quite volatile in China. But having said that, the pricing that we've been tracking the rest of the world has actually been a lot more robust and has not shown the same signs of volatility. Having said that, the equity market, as opposed to kind of the private markets or the strategic transactions, seem to kind of be in a -- their head seems to be in a very different spot. And I think that's not necessarily relative to just lithium. It's obviously kind of in small kind of global and more macro in its nature. From our understanding, there's a lot of pressure on asset managers globally. So there's a bit of the risk-off mentality at the moment. In terms of kind of the amount of short level, and Peter, kind of manipulation that you're referring to, I mean, I think that's also part and parcel because of Galaxy's liquidity in the market and the availability to actually get to actually borrow Galaxy's thought in the market, that's an indicator.

And obviously, the hedge funds ensure there's love kind of stocks which are more liquid which they can actually get borrow on because that means they can actually be a lot more active on the shorting. Notwithstanding the strategic transactions that we have going and obviously, we're going to be working hard to kind of continue to improve the financial and operating performance. And obviously, we've got a couple of kind of major strategic transactions. But the market seems to be notwithstanding that. No one really in the market value the northern tenements on the Sal de Vida deal. And we basically believe that we entered into -- and about to settle on a very, very strategic transaction. Essentially, you've got probably, on a pro forma cash basis, half, if not slightly more of the company's market cap, is basically going to be cash-backed. And from that perspective, some of the other aspects that we've been considering, Peter, for shareholders is that's even before -- just under AUD 0.5 billion of growth for cash. And that's even before we close out the JPMorgan process. Obviously, that JPMorgan process, we're looking to conclude by the end of this particular calendar year. But one of the things that we've been thinking out about quite proactively is obviously, we're going to be in a very cash healthy position.

We have zero debt. And if you compare that position to probably some or a lot of the other kind of our peers in the market, they have a very different looking balance sheet. So one of the things that myself and the board we have been actively considering, and we just need to kind of find the right timing because obviously we just want to get a couple of those strategic transactions kind of completed, is one of our potential options in terms of some capital management activities that we could think about to reward shareholders that have been supportive to us over the past few years of being with the company, given the strength of the balance sheet that we'll end up with at the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, could I ask another question?

Anthony Tse

Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

So you could be talking about sort of special dividends, share buyback possibility, that kind of reward?

Anthony Tse

Yes. I mean, obviously, as you noted, the four spectrum of things that we could consider. And I can say to you that we are going to be actively considering that given the balance sheet position and the fact that we have no debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. I did have just one final question.

Anthony Tse

Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned the JPMorgan process. Sort of rumor has it that JPMorgan are one of the parties that are lending, perhaps their shares, for the purpose of shorting. Does the company have an agreement in place with JPMorgan that allows that?

Anthony Tse

No, we don't. So our engagement with both -- sorry, let me explain that. Our engagement with JPMorgan is with JPMorgan Australia on the investment banking side. As you may appreciate, every single investment bank actually has Chinese ores. And we believe that the banks uphold kind of that -- those governance measures very seriously. The reality is that when you actually have a very, very large sprawling kind of financial institution, what I think you are probably referring to is you may or may not seen some reporting where like there are some stocks that's held by the likes of JPMorgan nominees. But those nominee accounts are -- is actually from our understanding, very passive accounts. So it's not actually technically JPMorgan lending out the stock, it's actually the beneficiary or the ultimate owner of that stock who's actually lending it out. It just happens to be that JPMorgan probably, among other banks as well, is the one that -- those nominee accounts are the ones that get reported. But from our understanding, that's not been -- that has definitely not been principally driven by JPMorgan, it's more from the -- let's say for example, you own some stock and you wanted to generate a little bit of return by lending out your stock, you could park it HSBC nominees, you could park it with Morgan Stanley nominees and you could also park it with JPMorgan nominees, among others. And so depending on where that beneficiary holds their nominee account, that will probably be the name that you end up seeing reported.

Operator

Your next question is a follow-up question from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

Just one from me as a follow-up. On Sal de Vida, that exploratory drill hole, just wanted to -- or a couple of them, just wanted to understand the nature of the work? I mean, I'm not sure what the depths of the previous holes already in existence were. But as far as I understand, there's plenty of reserve life there already. So just wanted to understand the drivers for this? I mean, is it mainly to understand the depth of it or the geology? Or is it perhaps part of the POSCO transaction whereby you're trying to define as much exist with you guys already? Just a bit more clarity would be good.

Anthony Tse

So Rahul, we sold the resource in the northern tenements for $280 million, which implied a measured and indicated resource value per tonne of about USD 177. So clearly, kind of the resource on that Salar has a marked kind of value -- intrinsic value in there. I think there's a couple of things. I'll talked about the strategic side and then hand over to Brian. From my understanding, there's a certain depth that we drilled previously, which Brian will talk about in a moment, and then we're looking to go a lot deeper. From our perspective, it's twofold. Firstly, I think we recently just sold 1.5 million tonnes or whatever, 2-point-something million tonnes of total resource to POSCO in terms of the transaction that we announced back in May. We think that the resource actually has -- or those properties that we have in the south -- this actually had nothing to do with POSCO, so all of that drilling is actually down in the southern tenement. We'd like to think we could potentially be in a position where could basically recover what we've essentially just sold to POSCO in terms of volume in a very short space of time and with a very de minimis amount of exploration expenditure, that's the first thing.

The second thing is through some of the interactions that we have had with our strategic parties, I think there's a genuine level of interest to look at the longer-term potential because obviously, some of those parties also recognize that Argentina is in a much better spot competitively in terms of production cost versus probably some of their neighbors in Chile and definitely, compared to the hard rock plus converter kind of facilities in Australia plus China. And so some of the questions that we have had from the strategic investors is, why is the number 25, i.e., why is the number 25,000 tonnes per annum? Could it potentially be 50,000 tonnes per annum in terms of what one could end up producing out of Sal de Vida? And so it's probably -- on those two fronts that we have been thinking strategically in terms of how much near term and very kind of low cost potential is there for us to actually unlock from the Sal de Vida resource. So that's kind on the strategic level. I'll hand over to Brian probably just to probably cover off on some of the kind of technical detail of that exploration work.

Brian Talbot

Okay. So we've drilled extensively on the Salar, as you know, and the current drilling depth is about 180 meters maximum in terms of the wells. We drilled a hole in the first quarter of the year on the border of our northern tenement, we drilled up to 360 meters and we hadn't yet bottomed out. And we just drilled another hole south of that down to approximately 404 meters in total, and we're going to case it down to about 360 for pumping work. And we've got two more holes in the south, further south of that, that we're planning to drill in areas where we haven't drilled before.

Rahul Anand

Right. Okay. Great. So there's -- basically, the resource is still open, and you're basically trying to see how it goes?

Brian Talbot

Correct.

Operator

There are no further questions. At this time, I would like to hand the conference back to Anthony. Please continue.

Anthony Tse

Okay. So thank you, everyone, for taking the time today. And on behalf of the Galaxy board and the Galaxy team here, I wish everyone a -- have a great rest of the day. Thanks very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.