Trinseo: Stock Plunge Offers Entry Opportunity

Trinseo announced last week that its realized net income in Q3 is expected to be even worse - $15m lower than the prior guidance, a significant 16.3 percent miss.

Following the announcement of a downward revision in its Q3 2018 guidance, Trinseo plunged to as low as $58.26, a level not seen since August last year.

Trinseo Stock Price Plunged On Disappointing Third-Quarter 2018 Guidance

On October 9, 2018, Trinseo (TSE) S.A. traded near $80. However, the next day, following the announcement of a downward revision in its Q3 2018 guidance, the stock plunged to as low as $58.26, a level not seen since August last year. A year's worth of gain evaporated overnight, erasing the prior quarters of good effort by the company. My initiation article on Trinseo struck a positive note on its outlook as it was trading around $72 at a forward P/E ratio of only 8.0x to 8.3x, based on the company guidance then for an earnings per diluted share of $8.82 to $9.19 for 2018.

Unfortunately, the key risks I listed in the article all come to fruition, resulting in a weaker-than-expected Q3 2018 financial performance.

"Key risks would be an upheaval in the upstream markets, which would raise its production costs, a slowdown in the economy, which would impact negatively demand for its resins, and a further escalation of the trade war rhetoric."

- ALT Perspective (May 3, 2018)

Quick Recap On The Q2 2018 Results

Let’s have a quick recap on the Q2 2018 results. Trinseo reported a whopping 63.3 percent increase in its net income to $98.3 million, up from $60.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This is achieved on a year-on-year (y/y) sales growth of just 8 percent, from $1,145.2 million in Q2 2017 to $1,236.6 million in Q2 2018, on the back of higher volume sold in the polystyrene and performance plastics business segments. The US-based styrenics producer recorded a positive increase in its EBITDA on an adjusted basis across all its segments with the exception of Latex binders which was flat. Favorable exchange rates boosted profitability.

The Initial Q3 2018 Guidance Versus The Revision

The management had already guided for the profitability in the third quarter to be lower due to weaker demand for rubber used in tires and a reduction in the intensity of planned styrene plant turnarounds. It said lower offline capacities would result in higher styrene supply and consequently a negative impact on the styrene prices and margins for the Feedstocks segment. Fortunately, lower raw material costs for the derivative products would help mitigate some of the margin pressure.

However, with the quarter now over, the company announced last week that its realized net income in Q3 is expected to be even worse - $15 million lower than the prior guidance, a significant 16.3 percent miss. Looking deeper, things were actually not that bad. $6 million of the miss was attributed to one-time expenses “primarily consisting of costs related to the project to insource administrative services”. The miss from the operational side was blamed on higher raw material costs, declining automotive production as well as heightened caution in the market in China amid the trade tensions, among other “adverse operating factors”.

Confluence Of Negative Drivers Led To The Guidance Revision

It was only in August during the Q2 earnings conference call when the executives reassured investors that Trinseo would see “no material impact” on its business from the tariffs being implemented or proposed by the US and China. The confidence was premised on the localized production and sales of its global assets. Chris Pappas, the CEO of Trinseo, said that as a “regional producer of polymers”, the company does not shift its polymers outside of its producing regions “at all”, except for its rubber products which are manufactured in Europe and exported around the world.

The apparent complacency a quarter ago has resulted in an overly optimistic guidance. It is thus understandable that the market punished the stock accordingly to reflect the harsh operating reality Trinseo has found itself in. Some of its domestic customers might have been end-use product exporters that could be affected negatively with the additional tariffs. Hence, it was perhaps simplistic for the CEO to convey a nonchalant attitude towards the trade tensions based on its own position of local-for-local.

Interestingly, there have been plenty of talks about pre-buying to beat the tariff effective date, yet Trinseo delivered a lackluster Q3. This portends tougher challenges for the current quarter and the rest of the year, as the impetus to “pre-buy” has become diminished. There remains a potential $200 billion of goods to face the tariff imposition but the probability of that materializing is not as high as the prior two rounds and sounds more like rhetoric.

Some concessions could also be won by President Trump if he meets with the Chinese President at the end of November during the G20 summit. This is, of course, welcome in the long run but customers are well stocked with the pre-buying. Hence, a moderation in the trade tensions would actually be a short-term negative to demand. The uncertainty has resulted in investors shying away from the stock meanwhile, contributing to the recent selloff.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Outlook Discussion

Trinseo will report its third quarter financial results on November 7, 2018, with a conference call scheduled for 10 am eastern time. The last time the company issued a preliminary update to its guidance was for its fourth quarter 2017 results. Reported numbers ended up within the revised guidance. It was the same for the prior quarter (Q3 2017), the penultimate incident. This is to be expected given that the quarter has already passed and there’s much higher visibility to the results. Nevertheless, there remains the catalyst for a stock price boost should the management provide an optimistic guidance for the current quarter, amid a skeptical market which has been prepped for bad news.

China's central bank has at several times intervened to keep liquidity ample and reiterated its willingness to support companies on their financing needs. In addition to liquidity injections, the Chinese government had signaled it would "adopt a more proactive fiscal policy", with the total tax cuts for the year expected to exceed 1.3 trillion yuan (US$187.8 billion). This bodes well for the economy.

On the operational front, the Q4 outlook is factoring in higher supply availability on lower planned maintenances. This leaves some room for Trinseo to benefit from an unexpected tightness in the market in the event of unforeseen outages at competitor plants.

Investor Takeaway

The plunge last week offers investors the opportunity to come onboard the resin producer which has been delivering steady revenue growth at a lower valuation. Its price-earnings ratio on a forward basis is now only 6.8 times. Trinseo has a well-diversified revenue by end markets (see the chart below) which would help it mitigate any sector-specific weaknesses amid the looming trade war-induced slowdown in the economy.

(Source: Trinseo)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.