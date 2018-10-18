This Big Pharma Staple Is A Great Defensive Pick For Volatile Times

The main risk is that Brexit may bring it lower in the short term, but long term a deal will be worked out and a relief rally will likely ensue.

If you’re getting nervous about the market’s wild swings lately, you have reason to be, and if you’re a healthcare investor you may be losing some sleep already. Biotech is notoriously volatile during times of market uncertainty. Remember Summer 2015?

The dry numbers of the major indices also belie the stress underneath. The S&P 500 is actually doing worse than the final number we see on the headlines daily. As of October 15, 69 of the 500 companies in the index are actually down 50% or more from their all time highs, and 26 of those companies hit those highs within the last 5 years. Of those 26, 5 of them are healthcare stocks, whether services, biotechnology, or pharmaceuticals. The only S&P 500 sector performing worse by this metric is oil and gas companies, which has 7 representatives in the unenviable 50%-down-in-the-last-5-years category.

Yet, oil and gas sector can be excused because those S&P 500 companies are still recovering from the 2014 oil crash, and have been recovering slowly but surely ever since. This means it’s actually healthcare stocks that are really the caboose of the S&P, so bargain hunting this sector could be dangerous at this juncture, especially if we are at the beginning of a broader correction.

Why GlaxoSmithKline

Still, there are some compelling picks out there that represent fundamental value and proven stability, but also arguably have decent growth potential. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) falls into this category. While bottom picking can be dangerous in healthcare especially, Glaxo has been in the doldrums for so long that a sustained fall much lower than current levels is difficult to see. Here we’re talking about a stock that less than a year ago came within 7% of its 1991 highs. That’s 27 years ago.

Glaxo offers the among the highest dividends in healthcare, if not the highest depending on what exactly you count. In any case, it's well above Pfizer (PFE) and AbbVie (ABBV) which are often cited as high-dividend staples of the pharma niche, making Glaxo an ideal choice for capital preservation mode in a healthcare portfolio.

Growth Prospects

But the case for GlaxoSmithKline goes beyond just stability and dividends. It does have growth prospects, as strange as that may be to swallow given the stock's performance this whole century so far. Consider, the company has seen £6.7B in new product sales, up from £4.5B in 2016 and £2B in 2015. Its HIV segment is its strongest growing segment, up 22% since 2016, with 4 new HIV drugs currently in Phase III trials to solidify that growth trend. Beyond that, Glaxo has 3 new drugs already submitted to the FDA for approval.

Brexit an Issue

The chief danger for GlaxoSmithKline continues to be something beyond its control, and that is Brexit. A so-called hard Brexit without an agreement between the UK, its corporate home, and the EU, would endanger the company’s supply chain in the short term and could conceivably dent its market cap noticeably as stocks on the London Stock Exchange would inevitably sell off hard. However, longer term Brexit should have minimal impact. It takes a long time for political brinkmanship to die down, but it eventually does and at that point, if the stock is even further down it could present an even better buying opportunity with an even higher dividend yield.

But there’s another side to the Brexit equation for GlaxoSmithKline. The pharma has had an uphill battle with pound/dollar exchange rates for 11 years now, and the weakness of the pound has had a significantly negative impact on its bottom line. As the European Union continues to teeter on the brink of a new debt crisis though, come Brexit, hard or soft, the United Kingdom’s divorce from the EU could end up being seen as a big positive, especially for the pound if the European Central Bank has to bail out Eurozone banks in the event of Italian contagion post Brexit. The initial reaction to Brexit will almost certainly be negative for GSK, but we could see a resurgence of shares in the months following as the pound rises back up in the aftermath when everyone realizes that no, the world has not actually ended.

Decent Balance Sheet

At this point financially, its balance sheet is in good shape at only 18% net debt to equity. Glaxo does get some flak for having a high gross debt to equity ratio relative to peers, which is true, but looking at net debt is more revealing as to a company’s financial position amid any imminent dangers to its balance sheet. There is no imminent danger to Glaxo due to its debt, despite a higher level of gross debt than many of its direct competitors.

Overall, it’s not that GlaxoSmithKline is a screaming buy at these levels and the stock will probably not skyrocket any time soon. That’s not the point here. There have been too many earnings disappointments over the years to generate all that much excitement over the stock. But if you’re looking for a place to park capital with decent returns in the context of a healthcare portfolio, as volatility increases, an investor will be able to sleep better at night with some capital parked over at GSK, content that Brexit, while it will be a bump, probably will not be an earthquake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.