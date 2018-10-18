Bearish U.S. Oil Inventory Data: More Than Meets The Eye

Crude inventories failing to draw heavily because of higher US production, which is being offset by exports and refinery utilization.

(We recently updated our oil thesis and Q3 results which can be found here, and provides additional background on our oil thesis.)

It’s a simple equation. Supply and demand. For the US weekly petroleum supply report, the WPSR, it’s effectively this (reported for the week ending 10/12):

What’s been obvious this year vs. last is that crude inventories are not declining nearly as fast as last year, and that's concerning for oil bulls.

Much of this is due to US production ramping significantly higher (i.e., a key supply component of our equation). Take a look, YOY, on a quarterly basis, it’s anywhere between 1.1M to 1.56M bpd higher than the prior year.



With this increase in supplies, demand has to ramp higher. Something has to take away these barrels, and for the most part, it’s been a combination of higher refinery demand and exports.

We can see much of the heavy lifting has been from higher exports, increasing YOY from 770K bpd in Q1 to a high of 1.35M bpd in Q2. Yet, we can also see that even this fails to remove the excess 1.1-1.5M bpd of higher production. Fortunately, refinery demand has increased by about 460K bpd in 2018 overall.

What this largely means is that inventories have failed to draw because if production is up by say~1.4M bpd and exports and refinery demand are similarly higher by ~1.4M bpd, we’re effectively balanced. Hence you see US inventories failing to draw down significantly.

Here’s the trick though. Besides the US, there’s very little spare capacity left. Most producers are producing at their maximum capability, and to increase production requires higher capital expenditures and an increase in activity, neither of which we're seeing. There’s also gamesmanship right now. We can clearly see it in US imports from Saudi Arabia.

If anything, this chart illustrates clearly what the Saudi’s have been doing, namely capping the rise of US oil prices. These imports, however, simply distorts US inventory levels and prices. This explains in part why we're seeing non-US inventories draw and Brent prices rise, and explains the large spread between WTI-Brent pricing and declining non-US stocks.

Remember though that non-US data lags. So it will take time before we see the effects of this gamesmanship play out. Clearly the Saudi’s don’t want to flood the market, so if they send more to the US, they’ll send less elsewhere.

Eventually the data will catch-up, but moving forward, we can expect that the high-frequency US inventory data (WPSR) will continue to show a seemingly bearish trend (i.e., lower levels of draws), but oil investors will need to counterbalance this view with the expectation that lagging non-US inventory data should trend bullish. Make no mistake, we believe US inventories will begin trending down as we come back from refinery maintenance season. Some of this build is seasonal, and eventually we'll revert back to seasonal crude draws. We also believe the next phase of the oil rally will be led by declining non-US inventory levels, so expect to see non-US prices to increase before WTI. So for now, oil investors should take their US data with a grain of salt... and maybe a shot of tequila to soothe the nerves.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.