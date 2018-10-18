Weekly Edge: U.S. Named World's Most Competitive Economy

For the first time in more than a decade, the U.S. is again the most competitive country in the world. The title comes from an index published every year by the World Economic Forum that ranks 140 countries based on 98 indicators. The United States scored the highest, followed by Singapore, Germany, and Switzerland.

The Wall Street Journal reports the indicators are organized into 12 main categories associated with drivers of productivity such as education systems, infrastructure, market size, and innovation, among others. The following table from the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report shows the top 10 countries and their change from 2017 rankings.

The ranking system places countries in order by how close they are to the ideal economic state, or the frontier, which would represent the perfect score on each component within the index. The United States scored an 85.6, which is close to ideal but still allows plenty of room for growth.

The U.S. was not the highest scorer for every component, however; it wasn’t even in the top 10 on levels of corruption and judicial independence. But it did rank first in pillars such as business dynamism, labor market, and financial systems, and was in the top two for market size and innovation ecosystem.

Reclaiming the top spot signals that the U.S. is increasing in economic strength and provides a compelling argument for strong economic growth for the remainder of 2018 and 2019. However, there could be cause for caution: The last time the U.S. topped the list was in 2008, at the very top of a bull market and right before the Great Recession. This time, we are in a 10-year bull market, a period several years longer than the run-up to 2008—and much larger in terms of growth. Nevertheless, the U.S. has cause to celebrate its ranking.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score decreased from 3.18 to -13.91 as domestic equity markets continued their rout last week. None of the sectors increased in value last week. The biggest detractor was Financials, down 26 points to -27. We should expect the value to change next week as banks began reporting strong earnings this week. Though it fell 7 points, the top value is now Utilities, indicating that there was a flight to safer, steadier dividend-paying stocks last week.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 3.25 to -15.75, continuing the downward trend for factor investing in the last few weeks. This week’s decline was wholesale, as none of the factors increased from last week. Yield, Quality, and High Beta declined the most, down 22 points each. The best performer (relatively, of course) was Small Size, which fell just 14 points.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum decreased this week from -10.27 to -21.33. Latin America remains the leading global region, falling only 4 points to 40. The USA and Japan fell by nearly identical levels, but now USA is slightly ahead of Japan. Emerging Markets lost the least, down just 3 points, helping it climb one spot in the ranks to ninth. China remains at the bottom, falling 6 points this week.