Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - An Attractive 'Buy' Opportunity With Record Discount

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

Over the past week, there were no important news that could affect the sector's performance.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, there were no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

Lately, after every new week, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) hit a new low. This week the ETF did not make an exception and closed the week at a price of $35.85 per share. This on a weekly basis is a loss of $0.20 per share. As we can clearly see on the chart beneath us, this is a new low over this time frame. One might think that after three solid positive days the sector should start climbing back again. However, as shown below, the benchmark made its correction after which rapidly dropped.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

Over the past week, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has been moving in the opposite direction compared to PFF. The ETF bounced back from its low point of $112.62 per share and finished the week in positive territory. The fund closed the week at a price of $114.47 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a gain of $1.48 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Source: cnbc.com - U.S. 10 Year Treasuries

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we can monitor the statistical 'evaluation' of the different preferred funds. Given the benchmark’s performance for the week, it is no surprise to see that Discounts have widened and respectively this has driven some funds’ Z-scores lower relative to our previous review.

At the bottom of the chart, we find the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) with a negative Z-score of -3.30. During the week LDP continued falling to a new low of $22.88 per share. On the right, we can see the fund's discount as well.

Above LDP is the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) with a negative score as well. Since our last article the fund's score has decreased with almost a point as today its Z-score is -2.80. Over the past week, JPC hit a new low as well and the spread between the net asset value and price widened with another 2.30%.

However, in today's article, we have a new gold medalist in the face of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO). The fund has a positive score of 1.30 which is currently highest in the sector. PFO is trading at a premium of 3.64% as well. One of the few in the sector actually. Below we can track the fund's performance on the exchange:

Source: barchart.com - PFO Daily Chart (6 months)

On second position today is the Jonh Hancock Preferred Income II Fund (HPF). The CEF has a Z-score of 1.00 and a premium of 2.06%. Currently, the spread between the NAV and price is tight and the fund is almost to its regular levels of trading:

Source: cefconnect.com Source: cefconnect.com

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

There are no major changes on the chart - everything is the same from last week. The sector has delivered delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. In truth - and as stated on must fund sponsor websites - past returns are no guarantee of future performance. And this is truer than ever, because we have yet to see the managers earn their management fee in a rising interest rate environment.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

Over the past week, several closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector hit new 52-week lows. One of them is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) with a new record discount of -12.34%. On Friday by the closing bell, FPF hit a new all-time low. Its lowest point of the day and week was $22.00 per share. Luckily the CEF closed a bit higher. The NAV/Price spread has widened quite a lot lately:

Source: cefconnect.com

At these quite depressed levels the CEF starts to look very attractive:

Source: barchart.com - FPF Daily Chart (6 months)

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) has reached a new 52-week low as well. The CEF is currently trading at a wide discount of -11.73%. Its Z-score is quite low as well:

Source: cefconnect.com

JPS is trading at a quite depressed level as well, but it still has not reached its 1-year low:

Source: cefconnect.com

We should also mention that JPC is the one with higher yield among its 'brother' from the family. Actually, JPC is ranked third in the sector with a market yield of 8.38%. Above the Nuveen preferred fund is only one CEF with higher market yield: Source: cefdata.com

One fund that bounced back of its 1-year low is the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP). The closed-end fund is currently trading at a wide discount of -8.48%:

Source: barchart.com - DFP Daily Chart (6 months)

In this one, we even have a hedging reaction in the face of its brother - the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO). The CEF is currently trading at a premium of 3.64%.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end-funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the leverage of the different funds is between 20% to 35%. The average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return. Chasing after exceptionally high distribution rates is one sure path to CEF investment disappointment. As pointed out, a high distribution rate can be accompanied by a declining share price return.

Conclusion

Lately, the sector got crushed under the heavy punches of the several rate hikes that experienced and will continue to feel this at least two more years. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient and double the hard work.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPF,LDP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.