Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - A Rarely Widened Spread Might Be Just A Moment Of Weakness

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, the First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) declared its quarterly distribution for October:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.58 per share. The distribution will be payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 22, 2018.

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has finished the week in negative territory. The ETF started the week promising but on Wednesday AMLP went down to a weekly low of $10.64 per share. Of course, this rapid drop is normal because the benchmark reacted to the market's free fall that we all witnessed. Around these levels is the fund's support line, and I am eager to see will it bounce back or a new low is coming right behind the corner. Only time will show.

Source: barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

The US Oil Fund (USO) did not leave behind and quickly fell as well. The 3.00% drop of the market dragged the benchmark to a weekly low of $15.12 per share by Friday. On a weekly basis, the ETF lost $0.44 per share.

Source: barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score Source: CEFConnect.com

From the table above, we can see that there is a lack of positive Z-scores in the sector currently. The highest Z-score, we find is in the face of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP). Again, this is the only closed-end fund in the group which is currently trading at a tiny premium.

Compared to last week the results are a bit higher today. For example, in our previous article, the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) was statistically evaluated as under priced with a negative Z-score of -1.30. Today CEN is still undervalued from a statistical perspective, but with a higher score.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we continue with the negative Z-scores. Of course, the CEFs from above are the most undervalued funds in the sector. The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) is the most beaten down CEF in the whole group. Currently, SRF is trading at the biggest discount in the sector and has the lowest Z-score of -2.20. The last couple of trading days where quite rough for SRF: Source: barchart.com - SRF Daily Chart (6 months)

As we can easily from the chart above, the fund has hit a new 52-week low on Friday. Luckily by the closing bell SRF closed higher at a price of $8.91 per share.

The Clear Bridge Energy MLP Fund (CTR) is still in top 3 of the most undervalued MLP closed-end funds. Today we can even find it on the leading position with a negative Z-score of -2.20. Its discount has widened with another 0.11%.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds, excluding the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). This is the only CEF that the market participants are willing to pay a premium for but still I do not think that the result is delightful.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Again the only premium in the group is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Judging by the numbers from above, the fund is currently trading around its regular levels. However, we should mention that NDP made a new 52-week low on Friday after it broke through its support line of $12.00 per share:

Source: barchart.com - NDP Daily Chart (6 months)

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Today the discounts are even wider compared to last week. SRF as we already discussed is at a record discount. The Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) is already hovering around its 52-week low and its Z-score on the right confirms that the CEF is quite undervalued:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we can clearly see from the chart above, the funds' NAV/Price spread has widened like never before in the frames of the 1-year time frame. The chart translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If we look back in history, we will see that SMM's NAV/Price spread is rarely this wide, I would even say never. Below we can track how things look at the 5-year chart:

Source: CEFConnect.com

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar with where their holdings stand in this regard. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis. The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

The main reason for these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip between the different funds.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

