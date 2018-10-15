Interest Rates Up, Stock Market Down

By Robin Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Economist, Principal Global Investors

On a day-to-day basis, when interest rates are up, that's a good sign for markets. It means less demand for safe-haven assets because investors feel confident enough to take on riskier ones. But, when interest rates move up quickly, markets get scared. That's exactly what happened last week. The 10-year temporarily spiked above 3.25% on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Dow dropped over 800 points and fell over 500 points on Thursday. While lots of factors including crowded tech stocks, global growth worries, and quant fund trading explain the rout, we feel like rising rates are the most important driver.

That's because very low interest rates and extraordinary monetary policy have fueled the market rally for nearly a decade. Central banks expanded their balance sheets, buying up government bonds and, in turn, forcing interest rates down. With interest rates on risk-free assets plummeting, investors had to move to riskier assets for good rates of return. This search for yield inflated prices for everything from US stocks to emerging market debt. Low interest rates also meant a higher present value of future cash flows, and that's exactly what a stock price represents. Low borrowing costs boosted corporate profitability and allowed weak companies that would have otherwise failed in higher rate environments to stay in business.

But now the period of ultra-low interest rates and extraordinary monetary policy is coming to an end. The US 10-year is up nearly 180 basis points (bps) from its post-Brexit bottom. The German 10-year bund has moved up 70 bps. The Federal Reserve (Fed) has hiked eight times since it began raising rates in December 2015. Central bank balance sheets have peaked as the Fed continues to shrink its balance sheet and the European Central Bank (ECB) slows the pace of asset purchases. The ECB will end its asset purchasing program this year and will likely start raising its policy rates late next year. The Bank of Japan has widened its yield curve control bands from -0.1% to 0.1%, to -0.2% to 0.2%.

We think interest rates will continue to rise for a little while longer. That view is based on continued prospects for stronger growth. We expect nominal GDP growth to be in the 5.0% to 5.5% for the next few quarters. With inflation pressures relatively muted, we expect real yields to be the driver of the increase in rates. ECB rate hikes will likely move European bond yields up, also adding more upward pressure to US rates.

More down days are likely to come as the market adjusts to higher interest rates. Money may flow away from risky assets back into safe havens as rates become more attractive. Higher interest rates will likely deflate elevated multiples. Rising borrowing costs could likely eat into corporate profits. Higher interest rates could also lead to credit stress, translating into more problems for emerging markets. Small-cap and high yield companies whose balance sheets are likely weaker than large cap or investment grade companies may also be vulnerable.