The Swiss Franc Will Collapse

Keith Weiner and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program.

One of the strongest fiat currencies over many decades has been the Swiss franc. It has been so strong in fact that the Swiss National Bank orchestrated negative interest rates to weaken it. Keith will explain how permanent backwardation measured in the Swiss franc guarantees its collapse and what that may mean for the post Bretton Woods dollar-based system as a whole.

We explore ways you may be able to profit from Keith’s insights into the seldom understood dynamics leading to the pathology of currency market manipulation by central banks.

Keith Weiner, PhD, CEO & Founder of Monetary Metals is a leading authority in the areas of gold, money, and credit and has made important contributions to the development of trading techniques founded upon the analysis of bid-ask spreads. He is the founder of DiamondWare, a software company sold to Nortel in 2008, and he currently serves as President of the Gold Standard Institute USA. He earned his PhD from the New Austrian School of Economics.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton’s Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980’s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987 Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank’s Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.