Recent Purchase: BlackRock

I hate to say it, but it appears that I was wrong about BlackRock (BLK) when I wrote my last bullish piece back in June. At the time, I had just added to my BLK position at $532.41. In the article covering the purchase, I highlighted BLK's strong market position, its recent ~10% sell-off, and the company's 17.5x forward multiple, which I deemed to be fair. In hindsight, that purchase was way too early.

I added again a couple of months later at $477.78. At that time, not much had changed operationally and the valuation was even more attractive. Sure, there had been news of more low cost (and even free) ETF launches by competitors, but I've always viewed this type of noise as more of a short-term blip on what is otherwise a very powerful long-term trend that BLK has established.

Well, I may have misjudged this trend. During the last couple of weeks, more share price weakness has ensued. I think it's still too early to tell if the fee structure associated with BLK's business is being permanently disrupted or not, but either way, on Tuesday, I waded into the waters a dip deeper with this beaten-down name, adding to my BLK position once again at $406.32.

I covered BLK's operations in detail in my last piece, so I won't break down the business model too much here. I'd like to focus more on the fundamentals right now. I could be off base in doing so, but I still believe that the market is overreacting to the potential disruption in the asset manager space. Maybe I'm wrong and the market has good reason for re-rating these stocks, but for the time being, I'm happy to take BlackRock's side.

BlackRock has historically traded with a premium to its peers and the broader market as a whole. Investors have sort of viewed this company as a toll booth of sorts. Names with reliable cash flow structures like this are oftentimes assigned premium valuations. However, it appears that the market has lost faith in this model and the fees that it expects BlackRock to collect.

Fees made up 76% of BLK's revenue during Q3. However, even after analyst picked apart the release and criticized the fee situation, I think it's important to acknowledge that fee revenue increased 3% on the quarter. Yes, BLK saw sequential losses in several categories, but at the end of the day, this management team was able to produce growth.

And speaking of growth, I was surprised to see that the market overlooked the massive $0.65 beat on the bottom line. BLK shares closed the day down more than 4% even though earnings were up 27% during the quarter. Sure, lower tax rates played a role in this massive improvement, but I'm not going to penalize BLK for operating in a friendlier tax environment.

One of the issues that caused a sell-off in Q3, despite the large EPS beat, is the negative trend that BLK faced regarding flows. When discussing flows in the recent quarterly conference call, management cited de-risking of portfolios across the board, with clients, both retail and institutional, concerned about rising rates, trouble in the emerging markets, and global trade tensions. This doesn't particularly surprise me. Rising rates make bonds and cash more attractive assets on a relative basis. BLK benefits from bond inflows, but investors increasing cash positions due to volatility and late cycle fears is not good for this asset manager.

With that said, net inflows were still positive, up $11b during the quarter. Net inflows were up for the company in its major segments: iShares, active fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative platforms. Furthermore, the company's total AUM increased as well. BLK finished the quarter with $6.44 trillion in assets under management, up from the $6.3 trillion it managed at the end of Q2.

CFO Gary Shedlin summed up BLK's current hurdles and its plans for clearing them succinctly, saying:

"Against this backdrop, more clients are looking to BlackRock for investment guidance and technology solutions than ever before. Despite current headwinds impacting the asset management industry, our globally diversified business model enables us to stay committed to and continually invest in our highest growth businesses such as iShares, multi-asset solutions, illiquid alternatives, and Aladdin. These investments will enable us to deliver differentiated organic growth for the future."

With this in mind, I can't help but wonder if the market isn't focusing the wrong thing here. What's the old saying? "Lost sight of the forest for the trees."

Counting 2018's full-year estimate, BLK has produced double-digit EPS growth during 15 out of the last 20 years. This is what has fueled this company's outstanding total returns and dividend growth. Stellar, long-term performance like this doesn't happen on accident, and while margins may be pressured by competition in the fee space, I have to believe that this talented management team will have the foresight to seek growth elsewhere.

I think we're already seeing that a bit with BLK's technologies initiative centered around the Aladdin software. The company's technology services segment produced 18% growth in Q3. Management talked about impressive adoption across much of its client base and cited long-term growth expectations in the low to mid teens for Aladdin and its technology business. Right now, this segment only makes up 6% of revenues, but it's a growing piece of the pie, and I expect this will improve BLK's multiple once the market gives the company more credit for its technologies.

Maybe I'm living in the past too much here, but I have a hard time believing that the sort of top-tier performance that BLK investors are used to is going to vanish in a heartbeat. I've made good money in the past buying blue-chip names like this when they're beaten down. It's never easy and it's especially gut-wrenching when initial purchases are mistimed and I have to average down further. But I've decided not to let fear get the best of me here. Instead of getting caught up in the noise regarding the race to the bottom with regard to management fees and technological disruption across the financial space, I'm going to focus on the fundamentals and "buy when others are fearful."

After its recent sell-off, BLK trades for just less than 15x earnings. Furthermore, analysts are expecting the company to post 9% growth in 2019 (and 11% growth in 2020), so on a forward basis, these shares are even cheaper. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, BLK shares have only traded with P/E multiples this low a handful of times during the past 20 years. Investors always talk about buying the dips. Well, that's what I'm doing here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And thankfully, BLK pays a strong dividend, which helps to allay some of my anxiety as I increase exposure to this underperforming name. After selling off more than 31%, BLK shares yield nearly 3.1%. While this yield pales in comparison to the percentage losses that I've suffered (on paper, at least) on my recent BLK investments, it does help to bolster my passive income stream.

Making matters better for me, BLK is one of the best dividend growth stories in the market over the past couple of decades. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you'll see that investors who purchased shares of BlackRock in 2003 when it began paying a dividend would currently have a yield of cost of more than 66%. Simply put, over a 15-year period, that's amazing. Since 2003, BLK has generated a dividend growth CAGR of more than 25%. BlackRock is a large, mature company, and while I don't expect to see 25% dividend growth annually from here on out, it is worth noting that the company has increased its dividend twice thus far in 2018 and the recent Q3 payment was 25.2% higher than 2017's Q3 dividend.

What's more, BLK isn't known just for its dividend but its share buyback as well. I'm always a fan of owning names that take this two-pronged approach to shareholder returns. We all love receiving those quarterly dividend payments, but during times of weakness like this, a strong buyback program will likely do more to improve your long-term financial health. During the most recent quarter, BLK increased the pace at which it was buying back shares and spent $500m on share repurchases. I'm always happy to see a management team take advantage of share price weakness by retiring shares when they're cheap. I wouldn't be surprised to see more of the same in the coming quarters as well, assuming the share price continues to trade weak.

Source: BlackRock Q3 CC Slides, page 5

Moving forward, analysts expect to see BLK's earnings increase in the high-single-digit/low-double-digit range. This EPS growth, combined with a strong share buyback, should result in double-digit dividend increases moving forward. It's very difficult to find a 3%+ yield with double-digit dividend growth prospects. Oftentimes, some sort of negative sentiment is required to produce such a situation. Recently, Starbucks' (SBUX) management issues and slowing comp sales created a similar opportunity, which I took advantage of. More recently, we've seen the sell-off in Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which I wrote about earlier in the week, creates yet another attractive opportunity like this for income-oriented investors. I know it can be scary to step in and buy shares when there is weakness in the stocks, but nothing is free in the market, and DGI investors must have intestinal fortitude to truly back the advantage of the most attractive income-oriented opportunities presented to them.

After my recent purchase, BlackRock has moved up into the top 10 in my portfolio in terms of passive income generators. The income produced by my BLK shares accounts for 2.5% of my passive income stream.

In terms of asset allocation, BlackRock now makes up 1.75% of my holdings, making it my 14th largest holding. Although BlackRock has an illustrious dividend growth history, I'm not the biggest fan of pushing a financial name into my top 10. If shares continue to fall in what I deem to be an irrational fashion, I will add to the name again, though I'll be looking to average down in a -20% interval and I don't think that a $325 price target is very likely.

At that price, BLK would be trading for less than 11x 2019 EPS estimates (during the trough of the Great Recession, BLK shares bottomed out at around a 15x multiple) and yielding 3.85%. I suppose anything is possible, and if BLK falls that low, I'll move cash around to make a purchase possible, but my hope is that shares rally in the short-term, allowing me to reduce exposure to my current overweight position. As I said before, shares are currently trading well below their long-term average P/E, and if we see any sort of mean reversion, I'll be in a position to lock in respectable profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, SBUX, ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.