Oil Markets: Amidst Uncertainty, The Truth Lies

That said, investors should keep a close eye on all that's happening in the industry, since a number of factors could move the tide one way or the other.

However, when you dig into what the numbers say, the picture still looks more bullish than bearish without any reasonable doubt.

Right now, more than at any other point in probably several months, the oil markets and investors involved in them appear to be conflicted. Since OPEC and select non-OPEC nations decided to focus on reducing the global oil glut, prices have risen and inventories have soared, but now, in light of tougher sanctions on Iran and a collapsing economy in Venezuela, offset by soaring OPEC output and continued growth here in the US oil sector, uncertainty has come out to reign. Beyond any doubt, the uncertainty is greater now, in my opinion, than it has been in two years. As a result, real risks remain for investors, but when you really dig into the number, the situation is still bullish in a way that should leave long-oriented investors in the better position for the foreseeable future.

Looking at the EIA’s data

For 2018, and looking back into 2017, the global oil picture has been tremendously bullish. As you can see in the table below, for instance, global supply last year totaled 97.71 million barrels per day compared to global demand of 98.55 million barrels per day. That translates to a daily deficit of 0.84 million barrels per day, or 306.6 million barrels for the whole year, leaving US inventories at 1.232 billion barrels, while OECD inventories (all commercial) ended at 2.843 billion barrels. This is all according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration).

*Created by Author

This year, the picture looks set to continue improving. The deficit, according to my math, should amount to 0.20 million barrels per day, translating to about 73 million barrels of oil for the year. Interestingly, only a small part of this shortfall will affect US and OECD inventories. US inventories, for instance, will drop just 16 million barrels to 1.216 billion barrels, while OECD stocks will decline 26 million barrels to 2.817 billion barrels. Any possible trouble begins next year, with stocks expected to grow by 0.28 million barrels per day or 102.2 million barrels for the year. Inventories in the US and among OECD nations will rise to 1.308 billion barrels and 2.916 billion barrels, respectively.

At first glance, this picture looks scary, and if current trade war fears, a hard Brexit, and/or lower oil demand caused by other economic issues or high-priced crude pushes demand lower, or if supply growth is stronger than anticipated, it could be worse. That said, if current forecasts turn out to be accurate, things really aren’t that bad. OECD stocks, for instance, would end up implying 60.8 days worth of demand in 2019, just a hair greater than the roughly 55 to 60 days (shown below) worth of demand that OECD nations have historically held in commercial storage. To put this in perspective, in the first quarter of 2017, OECD stocks amounted to 68 days worth of demand, which would be 78 million barrels greater than what year-end 2019 estimates are calling for.

*Taken from the EIA

In the past, the EIA has had a habit of underestimating demand growth, but there is legitimate concern regarding trade wars and other factors. That said, the supply growth figures estimated by the organization appear to be unrealistic, not only because of logistical concerns in places like the Permian Basin (many of which are now clearing up) but also because of the fact that rig count growth has slowed. In just the past 12 months, the oil rig count in the US has risen, on average, less than 2.5 units per week to climb by 126 year-over-year.

Soaring output from OPEC… for now

Outside of the EIA’s own figures, we also have data provided by OPEC. As you can see in the image below, oil production growth among the group has soared in recent months, climbing by 473 thousand barrels per day from 32.629 million barrels per day in July to 32.761 million barrels per day in September. Libya has been the main cause here, with output climbing 380 thousand barrels per day, but Saudi Arabia and Nigeria reported increases of 149 thousand barrels per day and 105 thousand barrels per day, respectively.

*Taken from OPEC

In the case of both Libya and Nigeria, the production increases can be attributed less to concerns regarding global affairs and more to a cessation of hostilities between militant groups with said nations. Saudi Arabia’s oil production increase, though, was certainly due to worries that Iran’s and Venezuela’s production decreases will push prices too high. Over this same two-month timeframe, output from these nations fell 300 thousand barrels per day and 76 thousand barrels per day, respectively.

Given US sanctions and economic turmoil specifically in Venezuela, it’s highly likely that oil output will continue to fall in both nations, but even if they don’t, the rest of this year should be alright. If September’s OPEC output remains flat moving forward (meaning that Saudi Arabia and peers can keep growing production to offset what is happening in Iran (which could see another million barrels or more come offline) and Venezuela), then for this year global oil demand will outpace global supply by 0.18 million barrels per day, or 65.7 million barrels for the year.

This year, clearly, isn’t the issue then. Even if OPEC and some non-OPEC nations can keep output flat at a time when two OPEC nations are suffering severely, we’ll see a deficit this year. The issue, then, relates to next year. According to the data provided, in order to have a balanced oil market globally, OPEC will need to produce no more than 31.79 million barrels per day. That implies a decline of 0.971 million barrels per day compared to what was produced in September of this year. It’s not impossible that Iran and Venezuela could account for this entirely, plus there’s a decent chance non-OPEC production will rise slower than what OPEC has forecasted, but it does imply some risk to oil bulls.

The IEA sees high prices remaining

The third major party I decided to dig into at this time is the IEA (International Energy Agency). In its latest statement on the state of the oil market, the IEA made the peculiar claim (and one not supported by EIA or OPEC data that I could find) that in the second and third quarters of this year, we saw global supply exceed demand by 0.5 million barrels per day, or 91.5 million barrels over the timeframe covered. This led the group to state that the market appears “adequately supplied” at the moment, but their analysis is a bit more complicated than that.

You see, in order to see global production rise materially, the IEA said that OPEC and other nations have had to stretch their spare capacity such that what is available today is dangerously low. They said further stretching at this stage in the game is unlikely and when that is added in to the reality of growing demand, trouble in key nations, and the prospect of trouble in other nations, market participants would be wise to expect that higher prices “should persist”.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears quite clear to me that the oil markets are more uncertain now than they have been in a while. Soaring output from OPEC, recent inventory builds in the US, and geopolitical concerns are all real concerns that investors should watch closely. However, if the data I’m looking at is correct, this year should end up fine for investors. This may not be the case next year, but it’s important to keep in mind that none of these forecasts take into consideration production drops from Iran and Venezuela. If we do see the kind of drop-off expected from both of those nations, next year could be a period of inventory shortfalls like the past two years have been. This would warrant prices staying at least where they are today, or likely even rising. If militant activity picks up in Libya and/or Nigeria as well, we could see prices move quite a bit higher than this absent some major global downturn.

