Why I Doubled Down On This Top-Shelf 8.8%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT

I doubled down on my position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) this week since I believe the commercial real estate finance company is in an excellent spot to increase its dividend payout. Starwood Property Trust is well-positioned for rising interest rates, thanks to its large investments into floating-rate assets, and the company has excellent dividend coverage stats for a 9-percent yielder. Shares are still reasonably valued, and an investment in STWD throws off an 8.8 percent dividend yield.

Starwood Property Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Starwood Property Trust is structured as a real estate investment trust, meaning the company is required to distribute the majority of its earnings to shareholders on a recurring basis. Starwood Property Trust predominantly invests in first mortgage loans that tend to be floating-rate and are held for investment. First mortgage loans accounted for ~90 percent of Starwood Property Trust's portfolio carrying value at the end of Q2-2018.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q2-2018 Earnings Supplement

Starwood Property Trust also makes direct property investments in commercial real estate.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

One of the most attractive features of an investment in Starwood Property Trust is the company's positive interest rate sensitivity. The REIT has invested lots of money into floating-rate assets in recent years which sets the company up for net interest income growth during the current rate hiking cycle: 95 percent of Starwood Property Trust's assets in the lending business are linked to variable rates.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

A one percent increase in interest rates is expected to translate into $17 million, $0.06/share, in additional earnings going forward. The higher interest rates climb, the higher the potential for earnings growth.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The Dividend Has A Very High Margin Of Dividend Safety

Starwood Property Trust is a high-quality income vehicle precisely because the REIT outearned its dividend in each of the last twelve quarters. Average quarterly core earnings of $0.55/share compare against $0.48/share in dividends, implying an average dividend coverage ratio of 114 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Starwood Property Trust has paid a stable quarterly dividend of $0.48/share for years, but the REIT can definitely afford a dividend hike, or pay investors a special dividend... especially if net interest income improves in a rising rate environment. Based on today's quarterly dividend payout of $0.48/share, an investment in STWD yields a very attractive 8.8 percent.

STWD Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream is affordable. Since Starwood Property Trust's shares sell for $21.73 at the time of writing, income investors effectively pay ~10.1x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings for the REIT's income stream.

Starwood Property Trust's shares are also priced at a premium to accounting book value, thanks to the REIT's robust core earnings and stable dividend.

Here's how STWD compares against other REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Starwood Property Trust is vulnerable to a downturn in U.S. commercial real estate, which would likely negatively affect the REIT's origination volume and earnings potential. A U.S. recession, which would likely also trigger a correction in commercial real estate, is therefore the single biggest risk factor for investors.

Since the U.S. economy is still in excellent shape, however, I don't see any near-term catalysts that would negatively affect the investment thesis here. That said, though, investors are advised to continuously monitor the REIT's financial results and dividend coverage as a means to react timely to a deterioration in economic fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust is a high-quality income vehicle, and I am comfortable increasing my long position in STWD. Starwood Property Trust has a lot of things going for itself, including a large floating-rate investment portfolio, interest rate upside, and superb dividend coverage stats. Higher NII in a rising rate environment, I think, could potentially trigger a dividend hike, which Starwood Property Trust can already afford. Shares continue to be sensibly valued given the strength of the investment proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

