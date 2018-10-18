Continuing Pattern Similarities Between 2000 And 2018

The fact that the patterns do not share the same time length, means that they are more fractal in nature and therefore the end of the next rally could be years instead of merely months away.

No two market periods are going to be exactly alike, but since human emotions do not change over time, all bull markets (and bear ones too) will have repeated similarities.

Two years ago, almost to the day, we started writing about the similarity of today's bull market with that of the tech rally of the late 90's (see here). Since then, the similar patterns have continued to replicate, providing confirmation of our thesis that human emotion drives markets and leaves behind "footprints" in the form of repetitive pricing patterns.

This past August, we updated the situation with these similar patterns and concluded:

... we continue to expect new highs in the market over the next several months.

We got the expected new highs, and so now, we will revisit these patterns to see if they continue to replicate.

Technical And Sentiment Indicators

The two charts below compare the weekly technical and sentiment profiles of correction 3 (C3), rally 4 (R4), and correction (C4) in both 2000 and 2018. Notice how closely the MACD, stochastic, and sentiment profiles continue to match following the new highs (pink highlight).

Taking a closer look, the next two charts show the similar steep drop and recovery (green arrows inside the blue oval) that marked the start of the C4 correction in 2000 and which may be replicating today. If we get a bounce like in 2000, it would be an opportunity to short the SPX to capture the continued drop of C4 (note this would be a short-term trade, not an abandonment of the bull hypothesis).

Price-To-Earnings Ratio

Notice in the two charts below, how the P/E ratio increases as R4 reaches new highs, then decreases as C4 progresses (black dashed-arrows). The trading pattern continues to replicate with the P/E now dropping like it did in 2000.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield of the S&P 500 also seems to be replicating the pattern from 2000. Although the dividend yield is higher now than during the 90s' tech rally, what is similar is the way the yield changes; at the "double bottom," in both time periods, the yield spiked up then generally sloped downward. Notice that the yield increases as C4 starts and progresses in both markets (purple dashed-arrows).

Net Yield

Most analysts use only P/E or price-to-sales when studying stock market valuation, but these measures do not take interest rates into account. Our preferred measure of valuation for the S&P 500 is Net Yield which we define as the dividend yield minus the 6-month Treasury rate. In both markets, the net yield has steadily decreased, forming the same general pattern today as in 2000. There was a small bump up during C4 in 2000 which may still develop this time. A flattening of the Net Yield should provide a warning flag in advance of the end of the bull market.

In conclusion, the patterns from 2000 continue to be replicated. If this continues, then once the C4 correction completes, we expect to eventually see another rally (R5) which could result in a double top and, as in 2000, the start of a new bear market. However, the timing of this is impossible to predict since the waves in this bull market have been much longer in duration than those of the tech bubble making them fractal in nature which could extend this bull market out from this point for years rather than months like in 2000.

