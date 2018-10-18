Gilead Sciences Is Bottoming - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/17/18)

Verizon has better yield and growth than Kraft Heinz.

Ventas is a good buy for the yield.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 17.

Bullish Calls

Ventas (NYSE:VTR): "I think that the whole glut of nursing homes is now gone. There's not a lot of new ones being built." The stock yields 5.7% and Cramer thinks it's a buy.

Crane (NYSE:CR): It's a great American manufacturer. Let it come down a bit before buying.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): Hold on to it as the stock is bottoming and it also yields 3%.

Bearish Calls

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): The stock is down 7% for the year. It yields 3.6% and it would be okay at 4% yield. It's down due to a slowdown in the economy.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW): It's a volatile stock with no real edge. Don't buy.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO): Cramer is surprised that it did not deliver a good quarter.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI): Don't go down the food chain when a good company like V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is available.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC): For decent growth and good yield, buy Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS): It has failed to deliver. Don't buy.

