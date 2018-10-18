Gilead Sciences Is Bottoming - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/17/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Ventas is a good buy for the yield.

Verizon has better yield and growth than Kraft Heinz.

Weight Watchers has no edge.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 17.

Bullish Calls

Ventas (NYSE:VTR): "I think that the whole glut of nursing homes is now gone. There's not a lot of new ones being built." The stock yields 5.7% and Cramer thinks it's a buy.

Crane (NYSE:CR): It's a great American manufacturer. Let it come down a bit before buying.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): Hold on to it as the stock is bottoming and it also yields 3%.

Bearish Calls

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): The stock is down 7% for the year. It yields 3.6% and it would be okay at 4% yield. It's down due to a slowdown in the economy.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW): It's a volatile stock with no real edge. Don't buy.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO): Cramer is surprised that it did not deliver a good quarter.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI): Don't go down the food chain when a good company like V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is available.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC): For decent growth and good yield, buy Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS): It has failed to deliver. Don't buy.

