Anaplan: Wait For A More Attractive Price

At the moment, the share price of $24.3 looks quite expensive.

The company demonstrates a noticeable improvement in gross margin, but it remains unprofitable for the past 10 years.

Anaplan's (PLAN) IPO took place last Friday. The shares opened with a 43% pop and now shares are trading at $24.3 with a market capitalization of about $3 billion.

Anaplan is a leading cloud-based platform for planning focused on large organizations. Anaplan has a rather long history and has already acquired large customers in face of Coca-Cola (KO), HP (HPE), and United Airlines (UAL). In my previous article about Anaplan, I compared the company to the recently acquired Adaptive Insight. After an IPO, Anaplan trades with a strong premium to Adaptive by the Price-to-Sales multiple. This premium is primarily due to a faster growth rate of 40% Y/Y and a business model oriented to the largest corporations, which makes it possible to get higher revenue per customer.

Source: Roadshow Presentation

Anaplan demonstrates a noticeable improvement in gross margin, but it remains unprofitable for the past 10 years. Comparing the Anaplan P/S and P/S-to-Growth multiples with multiples of other SaaS companies that recently went to an IPO, the company looks quite overvalued.

The Offering

Initially, the company set the price range for its IPO at $13 to $15. A few days later, the range was raised to $15 to $17, and the final offering was priced at top of the raised range at $17 per share. On the first trading day, the shares opened with a 43% pop and closed at $24.3.

During the offering, Anaplan sold 15.5 million shares and 2.325 million shares through activated underwriters' option.

The company also closed a concurrent private placement of 1.17 million shares to Premji Invest at the offering price.

In total, the company raised gross proceeds of $323 million. Net proceeds after the discount granted to underwriters amounted to $302 million.

Source: S-1/A

Free float of shares after IPO will be about 14.5%, another 41.8% of shares are concentrated among large institutional investors including Shasta Ventures and Granite Ventures.

Valuation

With a current share price of $24.3, the company's market capitalization is $2.95 billion.

Over the past 12 months, the company's revenues amounted to $200 million, revenue growth from 1H18 to 1H19 was 40%, so the current P/S and P/S-to-Growth multiples are 14.75 and 0.37, respectively.

Below are the values of P/S-to-Growth multiple for other SaaS companies that recently went to an IPO.

Source: Ycharts, calculations by the author

Anaplan looks quite overvalued to other SaaS companies by the P/S-to-Growth multiple. Price target remains the same as in the previous article at $22.7, based on the P/S-to-Growth multiples of this group and the recently acquired Adaptive Insights.

Final Thoughts

The company's products are popular among large corporations, as evidenced by the rapid growth of customers and revenue. Anaplan is already demonstrating improvement in margins and it is possible that breakeven will be reached very soon. After the IPO, the company's shares soared very much, leaving no room for purchase for retail investors. At the moment, the price of $24.3 looks quite expensive, but it will be interesting to buy shares of Anaplan below $19-19.5 when the P/S-to-Growth multiple will be close to the average value of the selected group at 29.5x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.